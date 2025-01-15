Both of us are city folks. Due to the wife’s allergies we have had no pets except for a goldfish, which I won at the Corn Festival when we first started dating, and some parakeets.

Shoved the little baggie of water with aforementioned goldfish in my pocket (the things we do for love) and we returned to the car in the enormous parking lot (fairs in Ohio are a Big Deal and are heavily attended) where I proceeded to whip out the Trouser Dragon and water the back tire of the car next to mine, as we had, as usual, been drinking heavily.

The soon-to-be wife device pointed and laughed and it was then I knew she was a Keeper. Her amusement at the small size of my member was a refreshing dose of reality, as I thought I was All That, and she was gleefully pointing out my delusions. Keeping me grounded is what she does. Oh well.

Got rid of the parakeets because my younger brother had trained his to take food from his lips, while I couldn’t get mine to stop screaming away in terror anytime I approached. Perhaps they had a clear look at the depths of my calcified soul (high tech will do that for you) like that movie where he puts on the sunglasses and sees reality.

Or perhaps I just smell bad. Inquiring minds and all that.

So we retire to the Wilds of Eastern Washington and soon discover our lives no longer contain the Seeds of Discontent. Having gotten so used to them, we pine for self-abuse. Casting about in the darker corners of my twisted mind, I discover a longing to raise chickens, ostensibly for the eggs, but mainly for the pain.

The wife device agrees (foolish peasant) and so I spring into action. Putting my non-existent construction skills into practice, we construct a chicken coop the size of a sheet of plywood (4x8 for the software types) with a sloped roof and approximately 3 feet off the ground. This creates an underside where they can hide out from the sun when it gets really hot, which it surprisingly does here even though we are ~40 miles from the Canadian border. Go figure.

This illustrates another of my shortcomings — I actually care about critter’s well-being. The farmers we met at the Legion would scoff if I told them.

I construct a ramp into the doorway which immediately (within two weeks) bows into almost a U-shape. Sigh. Another dose of disappointing reality.

Anyhoo, we finish the coop and install a fence with a nice big run. I had forgotten the horrors of post hole diggers but was soon brought back up to speed on their specialness.

Shopping for the wee critters in early April was surprisingly fun — we tried to avoid the ones actively kicking the crap out of the others, and the ones that had huge, dried turds hanging from their asses. Those ones are Special and are called ‘pasty butt’.

We bring them home and install them in the coop with the heat lamp as it was very cold. They are tres cute and we spend the first couple of days watching them wander about aimlessly treating each of the others with that considered disdain that we were soon to be introduced to. (Yeah, I know about ending with a preposition. Suck it).

So, of course, two of them come down with ‘pasty butt’ and I am forced to grab them up and take them into the house, which absolutely terrifies them. It also hardens them into stone cold lifers ‘I SEEN things man’ and I’m sure they’d be smoking cigs and drinking heavily if we supplied them with such. Which we don’t because them things are for me.

Thus, I find myself running warm water over the butt-hanging turds until they fall off. This is when the geyser begins, as they are constipated as crap (pun intended) and they proceed to fill the sink with excrement. But the look on their little faces is priceless. They stop struggling and sit in my hand filled with contentment.

At the grand old age of 66, I am back to wiping butts (my first job was in a nursing home. I have seen a LOT of shit). Oh well, at least I have relevant experience. :-)

I dropped the littlest one back in the coop and she proceeds to kick the crap out of the other birds, as they had taken the moment of her extremity to administer ass whoopings of their own. Sigh. They are vicious little bastards.

Soon they are about a foot high, and we try opening the door for the first time, which terrifies the dumb bastards. Finally, after two days, they venture down the ramp and proceed to destroy all of the grass in the chicken run. That took about a week. They are amazingly destructive little fiends.

Each morning, we take out the scraps from our various meals and spread them out over the run, in a vain attempt to prevent Chicken Warfare. The concept of a ‘pecking order’ is indeed, very real, and for soon-to-not-be kind-hearted types exceedingly painful to watch.

At night they proceed, with no urging from us, back into the coop and I am there to close the door. We have a great number of predators about including cougars, wolves, foxes, raccoons and various birds of prey. Indeed, we have a pair of nesting bald eagles across the field about 600 yards away, and they LOVE them some chicken.

After a couple of months I place wooden eggs in the nest boxes as a hint. They are dumber than a sack of hammers and without guidance would be dropping eggs all over the place. Since I’m exceedingly lazy, I want them all in one place that is convenient to access.

This works, and they start with little tiny eggs the size of robin eggs. The wife prints business cards with ‘The Happy Chicken. Get yer brown egg on’. Tres cute.

Within two weeks they are up to full size and we enter the Treadmill of Doom, wherein we try to sell enough eggs to stay ahead of the flood. Since the wife doesn’t particularly like eggs, we need to sell them. Turns out I am quite the salesman, and we soon have 4-5 regular customers at a whopping $3 a dozen. Calculating the cost of feed and my time cleaning their crap up, I’m making about 10 cents an hour. Whoopie — profits!!

One curious thing — I had spent a lot of time watching them as chicks and they grew up thinking I was daddy. The wife has a picture of me walking over to the truck and the chickens were following me in a single file. Tres cute.

Anyway, during the time we had them I would write these funny updates (at least that’s what I tell myself) and inflicted them on friends. Some of them were foolish enough to say they liked them, so they got more punishment. No good deed, indeed.

I hope you enjoy.