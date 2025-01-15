CHICKEN CHRONICLES

January 11

Greetings from the snow-encrusted mountains of Eastern Washington, home to your humble narrator. Time for another update on our feathered gangsters.

I apologize in advance for the length of the missive, as constant gray days have taken a toll on my native optimism and subsequent production of long boring screeds, such that this one contains numerous sub-boring-screeds.

One of the ways I try to keep the wee beasties from killing each other is to scatter their feed across the chicken run in a 7-8 foot swathe, long enough to give each of them enough room to gorge without engaging in the various forms of Chicken Warfare that they have perfected over the millennia.

This works well for all except those at the bottom of the Pecking Order, which sucks for them, but eh, what you gonna do? One of the funnier permutations over the past year was that the former Alpha Female (who I wrote about in an earlier dispatch as being a severe asshole) had molted her feathers near the onset of winter.

The other chickens were able then to gain a better appreciation of her actual size and immediately determined that she Wasn't All That, and then the severe beat downs commenced. She is at this point in time at or near the very bottom ranking, and has yet to regain feathers on her left wing, since this is where the other chickens peck her. No blood, but then again, no feathers either.

Karma is a cruel bitch and has been treating the ex-Her Majesty poorly.

This feeding strategy worked well until the first big snowfall, approximately 7 inches overnight.

I dutifully shoveled a path through the chicken run, and removed the snow from one ramp and spread the feed. A flock of ~20 starlings immediately descended and made short work of the feed, since as I noted earlier, the chickens *completely ignored* these pillagers whilst still finding time to savage each other.

My estimation of their intelligence, never high, has plummeted over the past year.

Since the chickens were doing nothing, I chased the starlings away, but in their arrogance (apparently news of my appalling aim has been broadcast) they ensconced themselves in the tree in the front yard with the apparent intent to just wait me out.

Feh. I went in and got my faithful Whisper shotgun and downed three of them with a single shot. The rest departed at high speed and I thought that was that.

The next morning I come out to the run and see a starling eating the leftovers.

I expect it to fly away, but instead it hops under the chicken coop. WTF?

Turns out it had a broken wing from the gunshot blast and could no longer fly. It then traversed over 150 feet from the base of the tree to the run and decided to make a home with the dumbasses.

Ok, whatever. It was bitter cold overnight that week (-4 to 0 Fahrenheit) and I was running a heat lamp inside the coop (yes, yes I know I treat them too well) but I figured no way would this starling take up homesteading with 24 homicidal monsters all of whom were 8-10 times its size. Ah, the naiveté of the engineer.

The next day, I spread the feed inside the coop itself, and the noise of the feed hitting the floor inspired our small intruder to hop up the ramp BETWEEN THE LEGS of SIX (6!) chickens and proceed immediately to the feed.

We now have a new resident who, while small, is apparently smarter than every damn chicken in the building. I have taken numerous shots at it with both the BB gun and CO2 pistol and have yet to even ruffle a feather, even when less than 10 feet away. My aimlessness has overtaken me, and I live in constant shame.

At least that's what I tell myself at the bar.

The wife, of course, wants to keep the damn thing. I finally extracted a promise that if I ever manage to take it out, I will lie and tell her it had accepted a better offer in a nearby forest and departed in the night. The things we do for love.

....

Being late for the Super Bowl last year, due to being stuck on our access road in less than an inch of slushy ice, enforced on me the need to find a better vehicle for snow than our wonderful truck. (I love you truck -- please don't be jealous).

As a result, we purchased a Ford 500 AWD and got four studded snow tires for it. All was going well until the afore-mentioned -4 degree day, when the AWD decided that it just wasn't going out in that shit and proceeded to do Bad Things. Visions of $7000 transmission replacements had me thoroughly bummed when what to my eyes appears but an email from my lovely spouse that dealt directly with the issue.

Turns out, it Just Doesn't Like sub-20 degree weather, and that when warmer temps appeared two days later, all symptoms disappeared, and it was back to running like a champ.

What an enormous relief! Especially since the truck was buried under 18 inches of packed snow, and had a 4-foot wall behind it left by the snow plow. And I hadn't put the snow tires on it, either, because smart.

Though it did illustrate why we make such a good couple -- my Google search was completely technical, mentioning the dash lights, model year and AWD, Her search was something like "Why does my Ford 500 hate cold?" and yielded as the FIRST HIT the article mentioning that we need to let it warm up for 20 minutes before taking it out when it was really cold.

My Google hits wound me up at technical manuals, and a bunch of forums where people had spent over 8 grand and the car *still* sucked, leading to an existential despair on my part. Just don't have 8 grand laying around, especially for a 5 grand car.

I love that girl, and now you know another reason why.

....

We hang out at the American Legion, and this particular one is quite active, sponsoring a meal every Friday night. They were having one of their meetings one night and someone called out as I passed "Hey wanna help with a meal?".

Being the helpful sort, I said sure. We had both gotten our Food Handlers permits and since all I usually do is bus tables, (commensurate with my skill set) and the wife likes to hand out food (retail sucks, is my take) we can obviously help AND have a good time, just like the last event we worked there.

We both had a blast helping out.

It was only later that they clarified we had volunteered to DO THE ENTIRE THING, cooking and all. This was way more than I thought I had signed up for, and I was determined to de-volunteer us.

Unfortunately, the responsible gentleman did not come in before the alcohol caught up, and I found myself drunkenly talking the wife into doing it, as a way of worming our way a little further into this rather tight-knit community. In vino, stupid.

So we're going to try spaghetti and meatballs for ~20 people Friday. I suggested we try a couple of trial runs which turned out to be a great idea, since our first attempt sucked -- my meatballs just tasted like hamburger, and she put enough hot spices into the sauce that I didn't have to brush my teeth for a week, not to mention the painful event the next morning.

Please pray for us, should you be so inclined, or failing that, send links to videos on the easiest way to remove tar and feathers. I already know how to cover-up pitchfork holes (a life skill in high-tech).

....

Keep warm and safe in this year that, so far, is shaping up to suck big time. I have promised to myself to not mention politics in these missives, but visions of Hillary as the CinC haunt my dreams and cause great unrest in my tortured soul, so of course, you must suffer also -- isn't that what friends are for?

If we really, truly need a female president, then I vote for Celine Dion. She can sing the State of the Union, look good doing it, and I don't even care that she's a Cheese-Eating Surrender Monkey from north of the border. We'll make allowances.

Celine 16 -- you know in your heart it would be great.

And on that note, I wish you adieu from the Wilds of Eastern Washington.