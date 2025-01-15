CHICKEN CHRONICLES

October 5

Greetings from the frozen tundra wastes of the Inland Empire!

We are experiencing the usual 'what kind of weather today' times usual for this area. At least the sunrises are awesome ...

The beasties are still 23 in number, though I may have to get into fractions at some point, since the new ones are undergoing their first molt, and indeed present a scrofulous (dammit, Gmail! That is too a word) appearance to the world. I may soon have to put a bag over some their heads to prevent them from developing a complex.

Of course, I could *also* go full Evil Shitlord and place a large mirror against the run. <evil grin>. Imagine 23 ladies in full meltdown over their affect.

The mind boggles. Nah, even I am not that cruel (yet -- but keep pushing it, you little bags of excrement and it 'will not end well for you').

Due to my slothful nature I have taken to cleaning the coop every 4 or 5 days, instead of daily, as was my wont back when I still gave a shit. This has given rise to a revulsion on my part that does not bode well for their future hygiene.

They are remarkably messy birds, and despite their protestations, yes, their shit stinks to high heaven. Thank God my sense of smell was shot off in Bang Dong (Airplane! reference for the younger set).

I've talked to several bird owners and they say they clean their coops every 6 months or so. The mere thought of that much crap in piles requires the use of mental bleach. They are truly stolid souls, or fatally lazy. A question for the ages.

Hell, with the piles of crap that high, the birds could walk *onto* the roost bars, instead of jumping up to them as they do now.

I had thoughts of growing mealworms for the beasties, as a 6oz bag costs almost 13 bucks, and I don't like them that much to shell out that kind of dough for what are essentially treats. A friend gave us a starter kit of about 30 beetles and we put them into a three drawer Office Depot storage unit.

That was over a year ago, and I still have no idea what the hell is going on with the damn things. Some days I'll open the drawer to spray some water and there will be a hundred of the suckers walking around. The next day, it looks like they're all dead. Oh well. I have managed to treat the birds twice with the worms, usually when I'm ready to give up and throw them all out. Each time, there were live beetles burrowed below the surface and so, easily encouraged as I am, I retained the colony, only to resume the cycle of hope/despair.

The coyotes started up around 5am again. I went outside and was able to see exactly none of them, though they did stop howling on my arrival. Perhaps the sight of the trusty Whisper intimidated them somewhat, or they were just appalled at the ad hoc nature of my outfit (I don't normally dress stylishly at 5am).

The wife has won the 'pick all the winners' football pool TWICE so far in the first three weeks, which has occasioned some grumbling from the pathetic losers at the Legion. Oh, and we have also won two of the 'pick a square' pools, which means 'woohoo! Time to retire!' ... oops, forgot we're already retired.

Oh well. In any event, we are ahead on both scores, so woohoo!

We need to buck up and get out there to the garden, and pull all the corn plants and then rototill some chicken droppings and straw into the dirt for next year. Needless to say, sloth has overcome me again, and it remains to be done.

I removed the window air conditioner after a week of low 70's weather, only to have two back-to-back 90 degree days the next week. If it weren't for bad timing, I would have none at all.

Poker night continues to be up and down -- lose 100 one week, win 15 the next. I intend to make it up with volume. I'll keep you updated as to my tycoon status. Onwards to prosperity!

Ah well, enough of my ramblings.

Farewell and adieu from the Wilds of Eastern Washington!