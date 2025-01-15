3/15/15:

Yeah, we started with 12, but one turned out to be a rooster. Can't be having that crap.

I was on the web one day and heard what I thought was a drunken schoolgirl choking on her own tongue -- turns out it was the rooster starting his tune-up. This did not bode well.

I imagined the neighbors calling the cops and saying I was molesting children.

Some folks came over to pick him up and asked what his name was. I said "dumbass". They laughed and said they'd call him Rocky.

Egg sales are going gangbusters -- turns out, just like my dad, I'm a natural born salesman.

Production is now the bottleneck. Must motivate comrade chickens to get with 5-Year Plan.

We're going to add an addition to Chicken Manor House and get about 15 more. Just got business cards we hand out with the eggs that say "The Happy Chicken: Get your brown egg on And now we have a 5-foot-high mound of chickensh*t that we can use for compost next year.

Gives new meaning to the phrase "stacking it higher and wider".

One of the crap heads got her leg stuck in the bird netting that we left in the chicken run (a foot of snow actually sticks to the netting, who knew?) so we had to perform an emergency de-netting procedure on her. No blood, no fowl (pun intended). She is happily scratching around and has no problems we can see.

It's amazing how much we cared about not hurting a stupid chicken. The wife avers she will never eat one of the chickens, so I said "more for me" with an evil grin.

Anyway, I find that life as an Evil Running-Dog Capitalist agrees with me. Onward to wealth, three dollars per dozen at a time!

Gotta run now -- need to find a mini cattle prod and some nipple clamps (guess which is for the chickens and which is for the bedroom). :-D