04_15:

It has been a while since the last missive from the Eastern Wilds of Washington, so forgive in advance the length of this Extremely Important Update.

A neighbor, who made us feel way better about ourselves as Chicken Ranchers, mentioned they were trying to get rid of their last three chickens, since the coyotes had gotten the others. These were the people who kept 8 chickens in a Chicken Tractor that was the size of a piece of plywood (4' by 8' for those in the software industry).

We had finished our expansive coop extension and went to pick up the two female hens. Even wearing a jacket, hat and gloves was no protection against the rooster, who managed to put the hurt on my forearm with a 4-inch scratch. I felt his pain -- we can all relate to how hard it is to find a girlfriend, only to see her (unwillingly) leave with a much taller male. Imagine that heartbreak multiplied by two. I would have kicked my ass too.

The farrier (horse shoe guy, for the s/w folks) was also there, representing the cast of Deliverance, and stood much too close for comfort as he related his prowess at raising chickens. I was too busy looking at his hand-knit hat (imagine Jayne on Firefly) and counting the number of tooth gaps to listen closely, so I'll just assume he was good.

The owner gave him the rooster and he stuffed it INTO A BURLAP SACK. Hmm. Perhaps "good" chicken raising has multiple manifestations. Research is needed.

We had spent 20 bucks on a nice big dog carrier, so once again I felt like the guy from Green Acres when confronted by Real Country Folks. Ah well. At least I was filthy from crawling around in the chicken tractor and doing hand-to-hand with the rooster.

Though I should probably start chewing tobacco to add more sorely-needed authenticity.

That probably would have impressed the rooster too, now that I think about it.

We read up on the Intertubes that merging new chickens into an existing flock was Fraught With Danger, so we isolated the new coop from the old with its own ramp and a piece of fencing to separate the two run areas.

The new hens were not impressed with my Sweet Nothings, probably because I had to drag them out of the old coop by their feet, and so refused to do normal Chicken Things, like returning to the coop at night. This necessitated another capture, this time at night, accompanied by much drunken cursing, and subsequent prolongation of the time required before they would love me as their Benevolent Dictator. Ah well, such is life as a despot.

On their second day in the new paradise which is living with us, the Yuppy Chicken Ranchers, one of the newbies discovered that I had neglected to close the bottom of the fencing that separated them from our existing flock of 11 chickens, possibly due to drunkenness on my part, though I admit nothing. She wandered into the main run area and was IMMEDIATELY set upon by at least 7 angry hens. Much consternation ensued.

I issued forth my Command Voice, and they desisted, whilst I tried to get the now-terrified hen back into her own side of the run. (What is it with chickens? They try over and over again to stick their bodies through the fence, only to be foiled by the Laws of Small Openings. Perhaps a series of PowerPoint slides is required to explain the problem in more detail).

Having the new hens able to see the new flock did not seem to be yielding the peace the Intertube folks had promised, even after 5 days. Imagine my surprise that someone on the Intertubes was wrong. (Shaking my head in Sorrow).

The existing Alpha Female was all up in their grills whenever they made the mistake of wandering too close to the fence, even sticking her head through the fence to administer admonishment. Something Needed To Be Done. (TM)

Putting my advanced software debugging skills to work, I came up with a Nefarious Plot.

I would put two of our existing flock (the two at the bottom of the pecking Order) in with the newbies and allow them to come to some sort of Agreement, then gradually increase the number of older hens as they Sorted It Out. Genius!

Now my gentle readers, assuming you have made it this far, you may see the looming Problem on the horizon. Capturing a chicken that does not want/like to be captured is truly a daunting task (even though the "Rocky" Training Montage made it look doable). How to proceed?

Another flash of inspiration -- we purchased a fishing net at our favorite 2nd-hand retailer for 5 bucks and proceeded to learn how to do Chicken Fishing.

How does this work, you ask, as this is not something they teach in engineering classes?

Simple -- the wife takes the bright orange plastic rake (it terrifies the chickens for some reason) and we corner our target against the fence. A chicken's Go-To move when cornered is to jump directly upwards and attempt flight. This seldom works as we feed them much too well, and they're all fat bastards.

(Trigger Warning: fat shaming. Another Trigger Warning: warnings AFTER the offense).

After the 3rd capture, even I had figured out their move and was then rewarded with my first in-air capture with the net of my victim. Sweet. I imagine it would be like catching a long fly to center, had I ever been able to do that ( I was usually the Water Boy, and later, the Beer Guy).

After two days of gradual transfers, only the Alpha Bitch and her posse (all the Gold Sex-Links) remained in the old coop. The new hens were accepted by the others and order was being maintained. I opened the divider between the runs, and was rewarded with a gratifyingly short 20 minutes of Hen Warfare, after which an uneasy Peace reigned. Success!

I have finally found something I'm good at. Too bad it involves shoveling sh*t. Though, come to think of it, life as a software contractor (especially at Coe) was amazingly similar.

(Shaking my head at this late-in-life realization. Ah well, better late than never).

Since our egg sales are going so well (we got our first email order for eggs this week) we decided to get 15 new chicks and picked them up yesterday. They are so cute, it just breaks my heart. Black Australorps, supposedly the best chicken breed in the world.

Once I finish this over-long missive, I will venture forth and see if they survived the 29 degree night. Since our others made it through similar cold nights last year, I have high hopes.

And on that note, dear readers, we bid thee adieu from the Wilds of Eastern Washington.

Live long and prosper, and if you ever need any chicksh*t (most of you are full up from work) feel free to drop by with a bucket and shovel. We'd love to show you our expansive piles of it.