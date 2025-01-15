06-15:

Stop groaning ... it *is* time for an update from the Eastern Wilds of Washington.

<evil grin>

Our plan to feed the entire wild bird population proceeds apace, as throwing food upon the ground in the chicken run produces naught but upturned beaks from the existing flock, who have now developed refined tastes that can no longer be sated with bagged 16% protein-enriched chicken feed. Little fat bastards.

At any time of the day, there are at least 3 wild birds happily scrounging the remains that the chickens leave. This is puzzling, as the interlopers are seldom approached by the members of the flock, even though they will fight each other to the death for any errant scrap of dried toast we throw their way.

I've taken to standing at the edge of the garage and engaging the thieving pests with my BB gun. Since the drunken dropping incident, with the resulting misalignment of the sights, they have little to fear from my pathetic attempts at retribution.

Indeed, now they actively taunt me by sitting on the fence whilst I perform my various chicken management duties not 20 feet away.

Your humble narrator feels great personal pain at exposing this pantsing by the forces of grackles, starlings and magpies. I had hoped to regale you with tales of rampant destruction but am reduced to asking for pity for the differently aimed.

My shame was such that, when there were three (3) magpies (huge, obnoxious birds) actively plundering the run I went and got my shotgun (Mossberg 500, or "Whisper", which is, I fear, a deliberate misnomer -- I think the Mossberg folks own a hearing protection manufacturer and are attempting to goose sales) and I snuck up as quietly as I could (quite quiet when you're wearing muffies) and loosed a hasty shot at the brigands.

After rubbing my shoulder, due to the misplaced butt of the gun, I noticed that while they were scared away, there did appear to be some snickering as they departed. Or maybe that was the ringing in my ears. Either way, I was wroth and vowed to do better on the next attempt, perhaps by seating the butt firmly into the shoulder before letting loose. I remember reading somewhere that the better shots usually attempt such a move before firing. Eh, worth a try.

That effort happened the next day. I caught one that had eaten so much feed that he had difficulty hoisting his fattened carcass above the fence, and may actually have belched while doing so. Since I *had* been taking wildly ineffectual BB shots at them, he made no effort at speed while departing, doubtless laughing under his breath at his part in our little ritual.

This proved his undoing, as he flew straight away from me, thus taking any need for a lead while sighting out of the equation. I nailed that bitch at 35 yards and he fell like a stone into the high grass across the access road.

My feelings were mixed, which was quite a surprise, as your narrator carries a running internal image of that of a stone cold killer, only to find himself confused by success at it.

I guess my career as a post-retirement hit-man will need to be put on pause whilst I address my moral confusion, which will doubtless require copious amounts of alcohol.

I went through the grass the next day looking for my victim, and struck out. Perhaps he just rubbed some dirt on it and walked it off. That is my current theory.

On a different note -- I was surfing away when a great deal of unusual squawking began in the chicken environs. Staring through the screened porch, it appeared one of the hens was down and not moving. This is a bummer. I rushed out to find it was one of the new chicks that had managed to get into the older flock's run, with much the same result as the two new hens from the last Chronicles.

She was not visibly harmed, and while turtling was left alone, but when she stood and made a break for it, the other hens administered an ass-whooping. Once again, the Command Voice and the sight of the dreaded Fishing Net of Doom generated the immediate end of conflict.

The errant chick (now almost as tall as the older hens, but much slighter in build) actually RAN INTO THE COOP where there were three laying hens in the nest boxes. This occasioned a great surge of anxiety, as laying hens do not suffer fools lightly. Hell, they even snap at me when they're laying, and they KNOW I will kick their ass for that.

Anyway, I got the dumbass back into her run, and the chicks continued trying to force their way through the fence to the other side, despite the Law of Small Holes. Sigh. I had hoped the older hens would impart some wisdom hard-won during the PowerPoint presentation, but that apparently is not to be. Job protection is my working theory.

We continue to sell the eggs as fast as they are produced, which gratifies me greatly. These birds are definitely paying their way, if we value our time at ten cents per hour. Perhaps we'll make up for it with volume, and I can give myself a raise in the near future, to a quarter. One can always hope, since after all, this is Murrica, last I checked. (Belches, waves beer).

And on that note, we bring this missive to a close and bid thee adieu from the Wilds of Eastern Washington.

If you no longer wish to see these Chronicles, please let me know so that I may point and laugh.

I know all of you folks, and trust me, you all deserve it. :-D