CHICKEN CHRONICLES 6-12-16

Greetings from the great Inland Empire! Since random brain droppings worked so poorly last time, it seems necessary to continue the fail so prepare yourself with a stiff drink and a poor attitude as I cover the electrons of your screens with more off-the-wall bulls*it.

...

Let's start with a joke. Stop reading if you've heard this one ....

Guy goes to the doc. "Doc, I have five kids, I need a vasectomy".

"Okay, we can do that."

He has the procedure and goes away. Comes back a year later for something else and the Doc remembers him.

"Hey, how'd that vasectomy work out for you?"

"Not so good."

"Why? What went wrong?"

"Turns out all it did was change the color of the baby".

....

Last Wednesday a most unusual event occurred -- I actually won about $100 at poker! The annals of porcine aviation have a new chapter, I am here to report.

Seems the idea of having the other players buy continuous rounds of drinks is not as good an idea as it sounds. Switched to water and actually won a few hands.

In one of the previous Chronicles, I was explaining how I was avoiding the admission that I just suck at poker. Well, in the session previous to this last one, I started noting details. Turns out the guy who organizes the games had his best friend dealing the cards, and he managed to get 6 full houses in ~40 hands, two of which busted me out as usual.

I looked up the odds of this many good hands and it turns out it's 6x more than probability. In that session he cleaned out nearly everyone at the table -- except for his buddy the dealer.

Hmm. As they say, it's not paranoia if the danger is real. This last session, I determined that I was not going to play *any* hands and just start counting the number of improbable events. That resolve lasted about 3 hands, when I got a pair of pocket kings, which turned out to be the winning hand.

He also had the regular dealer present -- who deals cards pro at the Indian casino. Perhaps he had been informed by others that I had my suspicions about the game and decided to throw me a bone. Time will tell, I guess.

...

The wee beasties continue being vicious and stupid -- nothing new there. We weeded the garden, and I got the idea of throwing the weeds in their run -- they just love going through them.

So up I wheel with the barrow stacked high, and two of the new birds panicked and attempted to fly over the fence. One actually made it, and the other almost made it. The wife was upset and said we should try to catch her and put her back in the run.

I said screw that -- she wants out so bad, sayonara and farewell, dumbass. So, about an hour later I come out with their daily treats (rice, bread, various leftovers) and spread it inside the run as usual. Dumbass was trying to get at them, but they were *just* out of reach, darn it <evil grin>. Still hasn't figured out that Law of Small Openings.

That evening we opened the gate for them to free-range as we usually do, and lo and behold, the next morning we are back to full strength. Maybe they aren't as completely stupid as I imagine.

....

Last week I came out to let them out in the morning and the weirdest thing happened. A flock of grackles was flying around the garage and squawking at me. One of the males actually dive-bombed me twice in the three minutes I was out there.

WTF? This behavior usually occurs only when you get near their nests, and to my knowledge they had none anywhere near the house. Huh.

Well, as you know, I'm a firm believer in the No Crap From Critters rule, so the next time I came out, he made the fatal mistake of trying to dive-bomb Mr. Whisper the Shotgun. As a sign of progress in my internal hollowing-out process, I felt nothing but pride for a good shot. Maybe that hit-man career is still a possibility.

...

We have moles again in the garden, and have resorted to gassing them again, as poison pellets do nothing. Perhaps I should get an "Arbeit Macht Frei" sign to put over the gate (man, that was dark. Sorry.)

...

We have five nest boxes mounted on the side of the garage and the Tree Swallows have taken over four, with a nice Western Bluebird couple in the other. I just love these little guys -- they seem so happy all the time, even when kicking the crap out of the magpies trying to get their babies. It's so fun to watch the magpies, who are not good flyers, trying to run away with swallows attached to their asses pecking away.

I don't care who you are -- that there is funny.

...

And that concludes this latest missive from the Wilds of Eastern Washington. You may note that I have started numbering these email emissions, so as to able to track the downward trajectory of the humor and prose. As expected, they're getting worse, but doing anything about it would require Giving a Sh*t, so oh well. Maybe as a possible improvement I'll drop the Holocaust jokes next time. Will give it some thought.

You folks keep smiling. Adieu!