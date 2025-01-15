Hello again from the Wilds of Eastern Washington, home of Casa de Chicken!

We are down to 26 of the beasties at this point in time, due to one of the new ones coming down with a nasty case of Rooster. I met a fellow at the local poker game at the Legion who knew a man who needed more irritation in his life, and he came to pick up aforementioned beastie.

Once again, I had the rooster in the nice large dog carrier, and the gentleman declined its use in favor of a large pillowcase in which to place said critter.

My lack of country-ness has become distressing, and I may be forced to purchase a pair of Carhart overalls soon. I already have the pickup and like country music.

One of the hens had developed a bad case of what they call "broody", which you may look up here:

http://www.the-chicken-chick.com/2012/05/broody-breaker-when-hens-mood-to-hatch.html

should curiosity at the strangeness of my life strike you at some point in time.

Basically, she sits on the eggs from the *other* hens all day and night, and is quite intent on hatching some baby chicks. Despite my efforts at educating her on the obvious difficulties (no rooster, infertile breeds of chicken) she paid me no heed, and indeed, was quite cross with me every time I opened the nesting door.

After a couple of sharp pecks, I decided it was time to invoke the "No Crap from Critters" rule, so I grabbed her by the neck and tossed her into the coop. She puffed up her feathers into the most intimidating 5-6 pounds I have ever personally seen and moved immediately to regain her throne atop the pile of eggs. This necessitated a few swats from my ever-present trucker hat (Male Pattern Baldness is a Sad Thing) and she eventually relented under the assault.

Just as the article posited, she left the coop and proceeded directly to the dirt bath, where she lounged until I had left, whereupon she regained her seat upon a now-empty nest box and re-assumed the position. Perhaps she was going to hatch a Carpet Chick, as that was the only thing she was sitting on. One can only speculate at the internal musings of chickens.

This had been going on for nearly a month and was sorely testing my patience. The egg count went down from a wonderful 11-12 per day (from 13 hens) to 6-9. I can tolerate some insubordination, but when you start messing with the money, then this sh*t Just Got Real.

Escalation being my middle name, I started picking her up and dropping her directly into the chicken run (outside the coop, for the s/w folks) where she made no attempt at a soft landing by flapping her wings, usually resulting in a satisfying thud when she hit the ground. Though this gratified my calcified, evil soul it had no effect upon her behavior at all, much to my chagrin.

It was when a second hen started doing the same thing that we finally decided to invoke the Google and found the article above. This convinced me Broody was a Real Thing that should have been nipped in the bud at the first intimation it was beginning. Since I had engaged in "boomerang" mitigation (actually mentioned in the article by that name) with no effect for over a month, it appears we have a Real Problem on our hands.

So we are making an addition later today to the coop, constructing a small (2 x 4 feet) pen under the nest boxes with a door that will allow us to isolate her from the nest area, yet still be in the shade. It saddens me to report that I am, once again, being much nicer to the chickens than is strictly necessary.

I merely await the next trip by the wife to introduce them to the pleasures of BDSM. It pleases my dark soul that they'll have a real problem with the Safe Word. <evil grin>

On a different note, we discovered that we also have foxes, along with the coyote problem. I had gone out to the coop to drop some wild bird seed (they love it) when I saw a fox standing right at the fence staring hungrily at the chickens. It appeared to pay me no heed, which infuriated me, since I am the Master of My Domain and demand Subservience and Fear from any who enter my Nine Acres of Paradise.

Shouting at the wife to get the gun did no good, as she was tending the garden, and, regardless, she pays me no heed either, much to my regret. By the time I got to the house and got on the porch with the 22, the critter was 200 yards away and proceeding at a trot into the adjacent orchard.

Now the Gun People among you, my gentle readers, are laughing at the thought of trying to hit a fox at 200+ yards with a 22, but I am here to report that I *was* able, by aiming 4 feet over its head, to play a satisfying round of Fox Pinball, until I ran out of ammo. At each shot, each of which appeared to be Right Close (a country thing) the fox would jump in the air and then change direction 180 degrees. I was able to get it to do this 4 times before running out of ammo. It was quite amusing, though the fox apparently disagreed, as we have not seen it since.

And for the kindhearted folks among you, I am once again ashamed to admit that my aim is as dismal as always, and the fox was left unscathed.

Much to our amazement, two days later we are sitting on the porch enjoying a fine morning when two smaller foxes proceeded at speed across the neighbor's meadow.

Apparently, our earlier protagonist had spawned, and said spawn were out chasing turkeys. Since they were young, and had no discernible skills at stalking, the turkeys were having a blast mocking them from the trees they flew up into at first sign of the youngsters.

Which leads to confusion on my part, as I was told by the reporters on TV that turkeys can *not* fly.

Here is the proof:

which ends with the station owner from WKRP in Cincinnati saying

"As God is my witness, I thought turkeys could fly.".

I am here to assure him that the wild turkeys can definitely fly, and they also have an active sense of humor, despite being dumb as a sack of hammers.

Though now my faith in the accuracy of TV reporters has been shaken. What other things could they be wrong about? The mind boggles.

The coyotes have also apparently been Getting Busy, as we were awakened at 3am by what sounded like 8-10 of them howling not 50 feet from our bedroom window, which was open for the pleasant night breeze. They also seem to have a sense of humor, since they waited until they were right in front of the house to start.

That is some scary shit, let me assure you. The window was quickly closed. There used to be what sounded like 4-5. They proceeded apace across the hilltop and down to where the nice Mennonite folks are running 70+ sheep. I'm hoping that turned out better than last time, when they lost 5 sheep in one night. This praying to God for coyote relief thing does not appear to be working out for them.

He apparently does not respond to requests for help with poker machines, either, as I can sorrowfully attest. Ah well.

And with that, it is time to end this overlong missive, and allow you to return to your daily lives, content in the assurance that your life is much, much better than mine.

We bid thee farewell and adieu from the Wilds of Eastern Washington. :-)