9-19-15:

Hello again from the Wilds of Eastern Washington with another update on the life of the Chicken Farmers. This one details multiple deaths of various critters, so if you're a bleeding heart, you might give it a pass.

Our problem hen, who we got from the neighbors, has been solved. She had finally learned that I was not pleased with her sitting on the others' eggs but was apparently unable to stop of her own accord. I would open the lid to the nest box, she would see that it was me, and she'd bolt for the door of the coop, screeching at top volume at my extreme rudeness. This after over three separate imprisonments in the dog carrier, with at least 6 nights of solitary.

She was also continuing her bullying of the new chickens; despite the fact they are all now much bigger than her. I guess being mean outweighs size in the chicken world.

In discussions with the wife, I expressed my disgust with the wretched creature and ventured that it was time for a Final Solution. She agreed that we had given her multiple chances to fly straight, but she was determined to be the largest hemorrhoid possible.

Kind-hearted soul that I am, I gave her one last chance. I caught her on the eggs again, and she just decided to sit there, rather than flee. This indicated a severe amount of back-sliding on her part, as if she didn't remember the solitary, or thought that I was just kidding.

So I grabbed her by the neck and tossed her in the dog carrier for an overnight, with no food or drink. That's the first time I did that, so I wanted her to know that this was serious.

The next morning, I let her out and she proceeded to eat, drink and ten minutes later she was back on the eggs. Sigh. On opening the nest box lid, she remembered to run this time and screamed chicken oaths at me at top volume from the safety of the chicken run.

The sight of the Fishing Net of Doom stopped the stream of chicken obscenities as she attempted to blend into the rest of the flock and disappear. This availed her naught, as the other chickens didn't like her either, she being such a mean little bitch. I swear the other chickens actually pushed her out of the flock and dropped a dime on her ass. I caught her and took her to the front of the garage, out of sight of the others, and terminated her scrofulous ass with extreme prejudice. She is now One with the Great Dump of the County, having left with Sunshine Recycling that a.m. People asked me if we had a nice chicken dinner and I said no, she was so bedraggled and scrofulous-looking that the idea never crossed my mind. Shudder.

I took no pleasure in the act, but neither did I feel any regret, so maybe that hit man career is still a possibility.

The other chickens have blessed the decision by increasing their egg output by a factor of two, now that they no longer have to share the nest box with Her Nastiness. Why they all feel the need to lay eggs in the same box, when there are three others, unused just inches away still puzzles me. Ah well.

So, we are down to 24 now, with the new chickens having started their laying with little tiny eggs that are one half the size of the older hens. We sell them for a mere $2 a dozen, as they are so small.

One day we came out to do something only to find two of the new chickens wandering about in the yard. Turns out when we added the door to the run that the top rail provides an excellent intermediate landing spot for an escape, and since they are strong flyers, they availed themselves of the opportunity.

Apparently, they had been out for a while and were finding no joy at separation from the flock, as they scarcely tried to run away at all when I approached with the net. The wife opened the gate, and they gratefully ran back into the run.

The first escapee, who made her break the morning after we installed the gate, made no attempt to return and indeed, rocketed up the hill and over, with nary a backward glance. God bless and God speed, you dumbass malcontent.

I'm pretty sure she didn't last the night, what with all the predators about.

I attached a piece of fencing to the top of the rail about a foot high, and there have been no further jailbreaks.

We have a flock of male turkeys nesting in our trees just a hundred yards from the house, and only 150 feet from the garden. I came out one morning to find them at the garden fence hungrily eyeing the tomatoes.

Since they are excellent flyers, I knew the fence would be no problem for them, so I attempted to shoo them away by waving my arms and employing colorful language. They expressed no alarm and indeed appeared to be snickering at my feeble attempts at relevance to their lives, so I went inside and got the 22.

As they ambled slowly away, I raised the rifle and nailed one of them at about 100 feet. THAT got their attention, and the rest ambled at a much higher rate of speed into the woods.

I went to examine my victim, and I gotta tell you, those are some ugly-ass birds.

It would have to be End Times before I would think to try eating one. The folks around here say the meat is just nasty and they aren't worth even trying to eat. From their appearance alone, I'm forced to agree.

The next morning, there was nothing left but feathers, as it appears the coyotes made a midnight munchies run. Apparently, it was so dark they couldn't see what they were eating, or perhaps they are more worldly than myself. Hard to say either way.

The next time I saw turkeys, also close to the garden, when I came out from behind the greenhouse they FLEW down the hillside to get away. My chest swelled with pride, knowing that my little Nine Acres of Paradise has a Despot who is Feared.

We have purchased a used vehicle with All Wheel Drive (AWD), a 2007 Ford 500. It appears to be a fine vehicle, and I can hardly wait to see how it does in the snow.

I added this non-chicken-related disclosure as it leads to a funny story. As we were researching cars, the wife found the US Government website that retains gas mileage figures for vehicles. Early on we were attracted to Ford Explorers, as many of them had leather seats, moon roofs and power everything, but when we discovered they were rated at 12/15 mpg, we crossed them off the list.

I'll be damned if I drive something with worse mileage than my 5.7L V8 pickup. So, we're at Squirrel Autos ("Our deals are nuts!") looking at a Nissan when the dealer points to the Explorer next to it and says it's a great deal. We expressed our disdain for the gas mileage, and he said, "Oh no, they get great mileage!".

This is where it got interesting. He beep-boops on his iPhone and then talks into it "Gas mileage 2002 Ford Explorer". A slight pause, then the Siri voice comes on and says, "Gas mileage for 2002 Ford Explorer is 17/21".

WTF?! We were shaken, thinking we have our heads in an inconvenient anatomical position, so we started looking at it. Later, when we returned home, I went through every Explorer in a 10-year range and not a single one got more than 15 mpg.

Turns out that douche-baggery has gone high tech, and this asshole had an app that would LIE TO YOUR FACE, using that poor Siri voice as his sidekick in Evil.

Now THAT'S some serious automation assholery -- outsourcing your lying.

Man, I have lived too long.

Or maybe I should get into app development for the Dark Side:

"Blowjobs are good for you" or "Ken is wonderful, give him money"

all related in Sexy-Siri tones. The mind boggles at the possibilities.

Ah well. Maybe if I overdose on testosterone supplements, I'll let my potential for Evil out to play, with doubtless entertaining results, at least until the cuffs are applied. Until then, I'll stay on the Light Side, since I'm really lazy. Besides, we have cookies.

And with that, we bid thee adieu from here in the Eastern Wilds of Washington.