The Afghan girl on the cover of the Smithsonian

I fell in love with the Smithsonian magazine early on in life, and my love affair only deepened when my parents took us to the actual Smithsonian in Washington DC when I was 14 years old.

Damn, it was mind-blowing.

I saw the Hope Diamond, the aeronautic pavilion with the Kitty Hawk and early American exhibits, since the old man was one of those structured types. He didn’t want to spend more than four hours on the whole thing.

So out of all the stuff I saw, what really stuck in my mind? Trepanning, anyone? Just the kind of thing a young man could get into, hey? Random witch doctors drilling holes in people’s heads. That must have been a hoot before anesthesia.

The current Smithsonian has seventeen buildings last I checked and the ONLY way to do it justice would be to block out two whole weeks.

I keep threatening the wife with an enormously expensive trip DC to see it. Her eyes roll every time I broach the topic, despite my impassioned pleading. That trip has been on my bucket list forever.

For a while back in the 90’s she humored me with a subscription to the magazine. When it arrived, I would DEVOUR it, searching for the topless photos of native girls — err, reading all of the erudite articles and adventure narratives. I saved ALL of those bad boys. It was really sad when we tried to sell them when we sold our house. They were basically only good for fire-starters, and not particularly suited for that either. Sigh.

So, it saddens me greatly to see what has become of it in the last 20 years.

The Smithsonian's descent into Woke propaganda

“In a bombshell segment on “The Benny Show” (ABOVE) aired August 15, 2025, fitness icon Jillian Michaels exposed the Smithsonian’s latest outrage: an exhibit in the National Museum of African Art that blasphemously compares George Floyd—a career criminal who died of a fentanyl overdose during a police encounter—to Jesus Christ. Michaels, visibly appalled, detailed how the display vilifies all law enforcement as systemic oppressors, instills fear in Black Americans, and ignores any positive strides in race relations. “It paints one picture that’s constant,” she said, highlighting the absence of balance or context, such as statistics showing unarmed Black men killed by police number in the low dozens annually.”

Oh, and here’s another:

Smithsonian’s American History Museum Is Wall-To-Wall Anti-American Propaganda