This article from Sundance (outstanding writer) at The Conservative Treehouse details what he believes Dan Bongino was referencing with his cryptic tweet:

Dan Bongino discovers the rot in the FBI

I have long been, in turns, puzzled and infuriated by actions of the FBI. Sundance has his theory on why they act like they do, and it sounds quite plausible.

A running meme/joke is that EVERY mass shooter has been ‘on the FBI radar’ — known sketchy people they knew about but did nothing with the info. Hot tips from other law enforcement people that were completely ignored.

Probably too busy chasing un-vaxxed people and conservative Catholics.

Sundance details the sheer number of these cases from just the last couple of years and it is DAMNING.

All of the sketchy people doing obviously illegal shit that was never investigated.

Hardcore investigators that THREW UP after looking at Anthony Weiner’s laptop.

And they were forced to admit they had AT LEAST 26 undercover agents in the crowd during the Jan 6th ‘insurrection’ which was obviously a trap for patriots.

The video of Ray Epps and the black guy tearing down the flimsy fence around the Capitol building twenty minutes before Trump stopped speaking is damning. Ray Epps was ‘investigated’ and not even slapped on the wrist.

Scaffold Commander, urging the crowd to go into the Capitol with his face UNCOVERED has never been found, even with all the vaunted FBI tools.

The entire DNC ‘pipe bomb’ bullshit event smells to high heaven. That they released obviously tampered-with video proves their guilt.

And let’s not forget my run-in with these assholes:

And just think — after all of these damning events, they were supposed to get a new headquarters BIGGER THAN THE PENTAGON.

All I can say is wow. God speed, Dan.