So, I wrote about my forays into fasting here:

and at the end I ventured into the skullduggery we have been subjected to by Big Food. I thought I should elaborate a bit.

A simple web search (using Brave, Google can kiss my ass) with the phrase:

food manufacturers paying for studies

yielded an absolute bonanza of articles on how these assholes have been screwing us forever.

8 Times Food Companies Funded Studies to Prove Their Product Was "Healthy"

Food Makers Pay for Study to Discredit Sugar Research

Before you read another health study, check who's funding the research

That last one is the best advice EVER. There is practically NO food research that is not paid to come up with the sponsor’s preferred result.

Add that to the reproducibility crisis in science research, where NINETY PERCENT of studies can NOT be reproduced, and

There are literally hundreds more. Check it out.

Back in 1978 I moved from Ohio to Seattle to attend a commercial diving school in Ballard WA, which is still in operation to this day:

Diver's Institute of Technology

I had a blast. Gonna have to write about that …

The problem with moving three thousand miles from where you have lived your whole life is that you have no friends. Since I was young, with no money to spare (even back then tuition was high) I started working out at the local gym and took a great interest in my overall health.

I stumbled across a seminal book:

Sugar Blues

Amazon link: Sugar Blues at Amazon

which dove into the evils of sugar. Highly Recommended.

This led me into forays of trying to bake my own bread, using various grains without using sugar. Every attempt was amusingly pathetic. I’d wind up with flat, dense bricks of bread since the yeast had nothing to work with.

But the bread was amazingly tasty, especially with some melted butter. But anyway …

I got into this because of recent events in my personal life. I had some blood tests and found out I was pre-diabetic.

No wonder. I was drinking Black Velvet Toasted Caramel whisky at night and eating three or four mini chocolate bars every day due to my cravings for sweets.

This is pretty scary. One of the guys at the Legion (mid 50’s) just had his leg amputated last week due to diabetic neuropathy.

I would rather die than be a diabetic.

So, I stopped cold turkey. Now I’m losing a pound a week on the Atkins Diet (with occasional cheats, as I said I have no willpower). My acne has cleared up. Woot!

All in all, a major win. Painful, because the wife is known in town as the Cookie Lady. I used to be Quality Control (at least, that’s what I told myself) so that’s a bit sad.

One way to stop your craving for sweets is to see if you have parasites.

Yeah, yeah, I know — no one wants to think they have parasites, but it is wildly common. All six domestic animals have anti-parasite regimens — what makes us think we are immune?

The National Science Foundation:

'Sushi parasites' have increased 283-fold in past 40 years

When the wife came down with cancer we started a non-approved anti-parasite regimen:

I took fenbendazole (dog dewormer — Safe-Guard ) for three days before I started giving it to her and: