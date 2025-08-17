I don’t mean to pound the drum on the clusterfark that was Covid, but insurance adjusters in Indiana are incredibly alarmed by the 40% increase in the death rate of people between the ages of 18-64.

Insurance executive says death rates among working-age people up 40 percent

This is the scary part:

“We’re seeing right now the highest death rates we’ve ever seen in the history of this business,” said Scott Davison, the CEO of OneAmerica, a $100 billion life insurance and retirement company headquartered in Indianapolis.

“The data is consistent across every player in the business.”

Davison said death rates among working age people – those 18 to 64-years-old – are up 40 percent in the third and fourth quarter of 2021 over pre-pandemic levels.

“Just to give you an idea of how bad that is, a three sigma or 200-year catastrophe would be a 10 percent increase over pre-pandemic levels,” Davison said. “So, 40 percent is just unheard of.”

He said the data shows COVID deaths are greatly understated among working age Americans.

The bad part is the Covid vaxx was just the latest shot in the full-spectrum attempt to kill off the population:

Medicare and the Whole Insurance Industrial Complex Are Literally Trying to Kill Us

Lest you think I’m making things up, let’s hear it from the horses’ mouth:

Bill Gates: “Trump Has Put Our Depopulation Agenda at Risk”

And our own government, not happy with the pace has been helping in their own evil way:

Then there is deagle.com whose operators are obscured by suspected of being a CIA-run website which predicted the US population would decrease from 330 million to 60 million THIS YEAR:

Here’s a writeup on it:

Then there’s the infamous Georgia Guidestones:

American Stonehenge: Monumental Instructions for the Post-Apocalypse

predicting a population worldwide of 500 MILLION.

Oh, and let’s not forget the evil asshole from WEF (World Economic Forum) Yuval Harari:

WEF’s Yuval Noah Harari believes the world does not need so many people

Just look at this sniveling little asshole: