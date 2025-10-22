Wilds of the Pacific NW

Wilds of the Pacific NW

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Ken Smith's avatar
Ken Smith
Oct 26

Industry is completely in the corner of H1-Bs. Pay them shit, replace at will.

I think the media traction we've seen has been implemented by the Trump administration.

That is the thrust of my post. Maybe I'm wrong, But this cancer has been completely IGNORED for over 30 years.

I firmly believe the Trump admin is seeding these articles to raise American's awareness of the perilous state our high-tech industry is in -- to have it taken over by people who do not like us is the worst thing that can happen.

Americans do not care because techies are <1% of the population, but this is a national defense matter. We CANNOT have people who are actively hostile to us in charge of high tech.

Indians do not like us and are actively racist against us. That they think they are superior to us in any way is the height of arrogance. I cannot convey how much I hate these people.

To tie Indian truckers who kill people to the tech industry takeover is a master stroke.

Wake the American people to the Indian scheme to take over the US -- genius. Telling them how racist these people are is gravy. Telling them how they treat women is the cherry on top.

https://smilink53.substack.com/p/why-the-sudden-interest-in-the-uss

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Rainbow Roxy
Oct 25

Regarding the topic of the article, it is insightful to obserwe the disconnect between current legislative status and the outsourcing industry's reported worries. Given the noted AI disruption as well, do you think this media traction is a preemptive industry response to broader challenges?

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