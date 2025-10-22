The outsourcing industry has an amazing amount of clout, as seen by this BS article from the India Times:

Indian IT sector hit by ‘silent layoffs’: 50,000 people may lose jobs this year; what’s driving the widespread firings?

“The outsourcing sector, valued at $283 billion, faces significant challenges as it grapples with artificial intelligence disruption and economic uncertainty, causing delays in client decisions.

…

The situation is further complicated by changing US policies in their primary market, particularly regarding immigration regulations and increased visa costs. The proposed escalation in H-1B visa fees and the introduction of the HIRE Act, which imposes taxes on organizations employing foreign workers, create additional pressures. Industry experts suggest these developments could raise operational expenses and affect discretionary project timelines, necessitating workforce adjustments.”

The HIRE Act:

“The HIRE Act, formally titled the Halting International Relocation of Employment Act, was introduced in the U.S. Senate on September 5, 2025, by Senator Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio). As of October 2025, the bill has been referred to the Senate Finance Committee but has not been scheduled for a hearing or vote. It has not yet been assigned a formal bill number on the official U.S. Congress website, and there is no publicly disclosed list of co-sponsors. The legislative process is in its early stages, with no official backing or movement beyond introduction.”

from here: current status HIRE Act

So, we have the Times of India (I call it India Times) working their worry beads over an act that:

Has no sponsors Has no legislation number assigned Has no scheduled hearings in the Finance committee Has the CHAMBER OF COMMERCE vehemently opposed

We already know the outsourcing industry has an amazing amount of clout in the business world, as high-tech might actually have to pay a living wage to American engineers if the needle of H1-B visas is ever removed from their arms.

U.S. Chamber Statement: H-1B Executive Action

“WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce released the following statement today regarding the Administration’s H-1B executive action:

“We’re concerned about the impact on employees, their families, and American employers. We’re working with the Administration and our members to understand the full implications and the best path forward.”

I used the phrase ‘vehemently opposed’ but the statement above is pretty bland.

So is old Ken losing his grip? Old-Timers kicking in?

Look at the articles below the statement on that page:

H-1B Visas: What You Need to Know

“Decades of research show that high-skill immigration raises output and local wages without reducing domestic employment. Persistent labor shortages in computer, math, and engineering occupations underscore the demand for specialized skills.”

Not only is that a damned lie, but it is also logically impossible to outsource jobs to Indians via the alphabet soup of work visas we are allowing ‘without reducing domestic employment’.

Come on folks. New College Graduates (NCGs in Intel-speak) are suffering THIRTY FIVE PERCENT UNEMPLOYMENT RATES. Many of them cannot even get interviews. Learn to code, my ass. Your shiny new CS degree means squat if you can’t even get in the door.

The Case for Legal Immigration Reform: Inaction Forces Small Businesses to Delay Growth A small landscaping business in Florida depends heavily on foreign national workers in the U.S. on temporary work visas. There simply aren’t enough to fulfill business demand.

Like there’s no one in America qualified to mow lawns and run leaf blowers. SMH.

I would excerpt the other three articles, but the amount of bullsh*t on my shoes is already overwhelming.

What we have here is the Chamber of Commerce and the India Times tag-teaming us AGAIN in a desperate attempt to protect their 283 BILLION dollar a year industry, rather than hiring qualified Americans at a living wage.

This is the THIRD TIME I’ve seen this pattern. It’s a full-spectrum snow job:

Trump, listen up: bringing manufacturers back to the mainland USA is all well and good, but YOU HAVE TO FORCE THEM TO HIRE AMERICANS.

The huge Kia plant being built in Georgia was raided by ICE, with 283 illegal South Korean construction workers apprehended

ICE raids Kia Plant in Georgia

It was just another headfake, as the Chamber yanked the reins and ALL of the illegals were allowed to stay.

Trump, I love you, but PLEASE, FOR THE LOVE OF GOD, THROW US A BONE.

I’m typing this in head-shaking sorrow, watching the Indians rape this great country. Put some teeth in these acts. Our Gen-Z did all the things we said were needed and they’re getting SCREWED by the outsourcing of high-tech jobs.

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