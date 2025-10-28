Ok, I was speculating when I discerned the start of a major psyop leading to the end of H1-Bs and the Indian invasion of America:

The steady drumbeat of anti-Indian articles has turned into an absolute firehose. The TOP article on the Fox News website this morning:

Whistleblower warns illegal immigrants are sending 'shockwave' through crucial industry

Complete with a picture of our latest Indian who killed three people. HE NEVER EVEN HIT THE BRAKES in a horrifying video from his own dashcam.

There are THREE cars crushed flat in that 12-foot gap between the trucks:

“FIRST ON FOX: Following several high-profile, deadly auto accidents involving illegal alien truck drivers, a commercial trucking industry leader is blowing the whistle on the devastating “shockwave” illegal drivers carrying sanctuary state licenses have had on the industry.

…

We knew there was an issue right after COVID because the rates dropped down, and we just thought, ‘OK, look, it’s just inflation… the wars, et cetera, all these aspects causing the volumes to be down. We’re thinking, ‘OK, in the long run, these volumes will go back up to what they were pre-COVID conditions or just go back to regular volumes, and we’ll be back in business.’ But what happened? The complete opposite happened,” he said. “They went down and stayed down, and we never knew, as truckers, what was the problem.”

…

Duffy issued a bombshell report on Thursday accusing California of violating federal law by issuing a commercial driver’s license to a foreign asylum seeker whose semi-truck crash killed three people last week.

The report alleges that Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration ignored a federal order to halt noncompliant licenses and revoke improperly issued credentials, a failure that, according to Duffy, cost “three innocent souls.”

…

As a business owner, I was thinking, ‘Well, who is taking all these loads?’ Now I could figure it out that this is another shockwave that’s hitting the truck industry after COVID and violent volatility, these [non-domiciled] drivers are coming in and doing it for cheaper because they don’t care, and… they don’t have Social Security numbers, and I assume they’re probably not filing for taxes. So, if you’re not going to pay all your bills, of course, you can do it cheaper and keep on trucking.”

“All our truckers are fighting for the same load, and it goes to the lowest bidder,” he went on. “If you have these drivers coming in that are non-domiciled, they have no family here, they have no home, they live in their truck… They’re saying, ‘OK, look, all the market’s doing for $2,000, we’ll do it for $1,700.’ So, it’s putting small trucking businesses out of business every day.”

“We’re overregulated, honestly, in the trucking industry. And if you’re overregulated, you think, ‘Well, there’s no way that this could happen,’ and it is happening, right now as we speak,” he said. “It’s eye-opening, disturbing and jaw-dropping.”

From my article linked above:

“American truckers in the 1980s reportedly made an annual salary of more than $110,000, and today, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median wage in 2024 was just over $57,000. One report indicated that between 1980 and 2018, the industry experienced a 21% average wage decrease, while some areas of the U.S. experienced a 50% decline.”

That they characterize this business owner as a ‘whistle blower’ is a marketing ruse hiding in plain sight, thereby demonstrating FOR SURE that this is a psyop.

The trucking industry has been complaining FOR YEARS about the influx of illegals driving down rates. No one has cared until now.

Now they’re finally getting some love from the Trump administration. Note how the article describes trucking as a ‘crucial industry’.

This is so absolutely true.

EVERYONE sees the massive number of trucks on the highway EVERY DAY. Now their attention is being focused on the way the Indians have been raping this industry, while they have ALREADY tied trucking to high tech, in an attempt to get the public to wake up and start caring about what the Indians are doing to us.

Trucking is absolutely the single most visible personalizing move in the Alinsky rulebook. This country’s LIFEBLOOD is the people driving trucks. EVERYTHING moves by truck.

Without trucking, this country would DIE.

Masterful. Absolutely masterful.

Remember during Covid they wrote numerous articles about truckers having to stop on the side of the road to take bathroom breaks because the rest areas were closed?

No one cared.

But now that their attention has been focused on the horrendous death toll these people are creating, the public is starting to wake up. When you have to worry that your minivan full of kids on their way to a soccer meet could be crushed in an instant by some turban-wearing illegal Sikh who fell asleep at the wheel after a 25-hour drive, this personalizes things intensely.

EVERYONE has seen a truck weaving side-to-side on the freeway, from a driver violating the rules and pushing his luck and endangering ALL of us.

EVERYONE has sped up and passed this guy, hoping they don’t get crushed in a fiery accident.

These are illegals — do you really think their logbooks are accurate, that their rigs are road-worthy, that they are following the rules? Really? Think about it.

This site is my FIRST STOP EVERY DAY:

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