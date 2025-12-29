Chapter 11

Bob showed up with the 300K the day before the job. After he left, I decided it was time to come sorta clean with the wife. I told her about the other bank account, and gave her the account number.

Her eyes went wide when I told her we had what we needed to buy her father’s place, and I thought the hug was never going to end. Curiously, she never asked how I got the money. Guess she didn’t really want to know.

She went and got her coat, and we drove to the next town. They gave me a cashier’s check for 500K, made out to her father. When we showed up unexpectedly at their ranch the welcome was warm as ever.

We’re all sitting at the kitchen table when I slid the check over to him. I’ve never seen so many emotions cross a person’s face in such a short period. He nodded to his wife and beckons me out to the gazebo, requisite beers in hand.

“I don’t know what to say” he started “but I am wondering how you came up with this.”

“You really don’t want to know.”

“Well, yes I do. Is my daughter going to be affected by whatever you did?”

“No, she won’t. I’m not proud and won’t be telling anybody about it, ever. But there should be no repercussions for her. Anything goes wrong, it will be all on me. I can’t tell you any more than that because it would make you an accessory.”

“Accessory to what? What have you done?”

“Can’t tell you, or her.”

He shook his head, and wasn’t quite fast enough to hide the look of disgust. I went dead inside -- doing things to prompt a man like him to feel that way was a brutal gut shot. We sat in silence for a while, him just looking shocked until he started up talking about all the plans he had for the ranch.

We traded ideas for a while until the beers were gone, and went back in the house. If I thought I was in a bad mood before, seeing the wife broken down in tears made it a thousand times worse.

Her mom had just told her about the cancer diagnosis and she was heartbroken. Huge racking sobs, her arms wrapped around her mom. The only thing her dad and I could do was join the hug, and wait for her to finish.

It was only a couple of minutes, but that was the longest few minutes I’d ever experienced.

Knowing he was disappointed, I decided to leave the wife there and make myself scarce. They had things to discuss, and I wasn’t going to be adding anything good to the conversation. He could have brought her home that night, but didn’t. Ominous.

The next morning I took the rig to yet another shady looking fucker, even uglier than the other one, and he hooked up a nice new trailer. At least I would be riding in style while doing my crimes, I thought.

Pull up to the Customs line and wait for one of the regulars, my asshole puckered tighter than a bull’s ass in fly season. I was hoping I’d know the guy and that this would go as smooth as the last run, but God decided that was a no-go. I’d forgotten that the guys I knew didn’t work on Saturdays. Shit.

Tall, thin, with a weathered face showing he’s been around the block a few thousand times, he came walking up to the passenger door. I lowered the window and proffered the logbook. Instead of grabbing it and checking like they usually do, the guy just stared at me in silence for what seemed like a minute. Not good. Not good at all.

Locking eyes with this guy that long was preternaturally scary and it was all I could do not to squirm.

Managed to do it, I thought, but it cost me. Having me shitting my pants before he started in was the goal, and damn if it wasn’t Mission Accomplished.

Then the questions started. Normal stuff at first -- where was I going, what was in the trailer, where’s the manifest, all of the regular stuff. But when he asked me if I’d ever been in trouble with the law, and how much cash I had on hand, I got really uncomfortable. Those two questions were the start of the rolling no’s technique.

Cops will ask the same questions one after the other hoping to catch the guilty-looking ones up in a lie.

The correct answer to most of them is ‘no’, with an occasional yes. We were on the fourth repetition of the same six questions when I could see he’d made up his mind. He pointed me to the search lane and I knew this was going to go sideways in a hurry. I had no idea how good the smugglers were, but I knew for a fact they weren’t as good as this guy.

They had me standing there when they brought up four guys who proceeded to demolish the rig. And of course they found the cargo. Looked to be about 100 pounds of white powder, which they declared to be fentanyl, the latest way junkies have found to mess with their lives. I found out later it was enough to kill 30 million people.

They tried to slap on the cuffs, but discovered they needed two pairs, because they couldn’t force my hands close enough together behind my back. That sorta scared them a bit, so all four of them started leading me to Interrogation, in a low-slung glass faced building about 50 yards away.

I turned my head just in time to see ole Bob in a tan sedan about 4 cars back in the line. He picked up a small black box and pressed the button on the front. And then the world went away.

The End.