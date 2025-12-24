The Interview

Chapter 1

I woke up in a puddle of broken glass and knew immediately this was no drill. That was an easy call because of the screaming, the yellow alarm lights and the enormous tree laying right through the center of the room. But mainly the screaming.

I rolled over and looked for the source, and damn if it wasn’t the achingly fine young receptionist, writhing under a tree branch that had impaled her leg to the floor. There wasn’t much blood, considering, so I figured she could wait a minute. Making sure my prosthetics were working correctly was priority one.

Hitting the switch embedded behind my left ear brought up the system display, and there were no red lights, a huge relief. All extremities fine, infrared fine, just a little glass stuck in the back of my neck and a huge knot on the right side of my occipital bone. Must have hit my head when I passed out.

All systems go, so I launched myself through the air over the tree trunk to the receptionist’s side.

“Hang on honey, I’m going to get this branch out of there. This will hurt a bit.”

Major understatement. She screamed non-stop while I shredded the branch with my fingers and pulled it straight up off her. She then passed out. That was a relief, because the screaming was getting to be a real pain in the ass, and the really hurty part was just ahead.

I heated the blade of my knife with my left eye and cauterized the wound, flipping her over and doing the other side with a single flick of my right arm. Just couldn’t help myself -- I ripped off her blouse and used it for a field dressing slash tourniquet. Though there wasn’t that much blood, there was enough to worry about a possible abrasion of the femoral artery. Turning her back over, I took a few seconds to admire God’s handiwork and artfully re-arrange her bra, since it simply wouldn’t do to have her boob falling out like that, oops there it goes again. Needless to say, I hid that part of the effort from the camera mounted just above where her desk used to be.

Laid her down and ripped the seat off her chair and used it for a pillow. Re-arranged her hair to frame that stunning face and sighed. She’ll hold for now, but she sure is messed up.

Scanned for a Wi-Fi signal, to call 911, but came up empty. Curious.

I surveyed the room using grid view and infrared to scan for anyone else that may have been trapped under the wreckage of what was, until recently, one of the nicest reception areas I had ever seen. Walnut in three different shades for the floor, walls and ceilings, polished to a sheen that would have been hurtful if the lighting were any brighter. Some of those modern chairs that look like medieval torture devices were now crushed under the trunk of a huge fir tree that had fallen right through the side door. One of the downsides to having your evil lair on the side of a heavily-forested mountaintop, I guess.

Still, the view made it almost worth the chance of dying in a, a what? What just happened? How did this enormous tree fall over? There was no wind to speak of when I came in, and the sky was clear. My throbbing head led me to wonder how that could have happened from a fall, since my internal gyros make it almost impossible for me to lose balance.

And where the hell was Milo?

Ok, time for a tape check. “What’s the last thing you remember” gets a whole lot easier when everything is recorded on a chip embedded in your chest.

This particular upgrade was the one that broke the bank. Imagine watching yourself doing things, experiencing the thoughts and feelings you had at the time, the whole time being aware that this is a playback.

It’s hard to explain, but it’s awesome and has saved my ass more times than I can count.

Brought up the system display and scrolled to the history section. I close my eyes, return to the last save point and start the replay.

I see myself walking in, parking myself in front of her desk and then fixating on the intense cleavage displayed before me as she listened to her headset.

She caught me staring, they always do, and gave me the slow once over in an obvious way, just to make the inevitable down-thumb that much more painful. Yeah, the build is great, the clothes fit well and are stylish, but the face is enough to stop a clock. No money in the budget for fixing that train wreck, after all the upgrades, at least that’s what they told me. Still saving my shekels to at least get the bigger pits asphalted over.

Making the monthly nut on the loan was way harder than they told me it would be, big surprise there.

The face has its upsides, though, as I don’t usually have to wonder what’s happening on the rare occasions when a woman does comes on to me -- she’s either a hooker, a hitman or just blind drunk. Though I do have to worry about a hitman savvy enough to act drunk. None of them has been able to fake it so far, it’s that bad.

So she gives me the thumb down, as expected, with a little wry twist of those luscious lips and a direct stare that still had me stirring a bit in the ole nether regions, even though that doesn’t work either, no money left yadda, yadda. I’d have been happier if they’d sliced the balls off so I wouldn’t care anymore, but something about losing aggression, yadda, yadda. Whatever.

Her call ends. I smile nice and wide and give her my business card.

“Christopher Grey, here to see Milo.”

She talks into her mic in a low voice, which causes some more nether stirrings and announces he’ll be right down, would you like a seat? I decline and stand just on the other side of her desk, the better to sneak a peek down the blouse. She’s onto this maneuver, of course, and shifts just enough to take those beauties out of view. Sigh. I content myself with staring at that long, black shiny hair.

Not two minutes later, in walks the man himself, Milo Yannis. Sole owner of the largest software company in the world, renowned genius and one of the most pussy-ass-looking hipster fucks I have ever seen, and that’s saying a lot, since I’m based in Austin.

Six feet tall, buck-twenty soaking wet and maybe another five when he puts those black, thick frame glasses on, with curly brown hair that obviously hasn’t seen a brush in a week. Jeez, what a weenie. I can just imagine what he smells like. Biting back a little bit of throw-up, I put out my hand.

“Mr. Yannis, nice to meet you. I’m Chris Grey, owner of Grey Security”.

He looks at my paw dubiously, since it’s three times the size of his.

“Don’t worry, Mr. Yannis. The prosthetics are very finely calibrated. I guarantee I won’t crush your hand”.

He laughs, a little giggly girl laugh. “I’m more worried about germs Mr. Grey”.

Of course you are, precious. I laugh and tell him I’ve had my shots, but this doesn’t change his expression one bit.

Having used up the sum total of my social skills, I lower my hand and look at him. Ball’s in your court, cupcake.

“So are you ready to begin your interview, Mr. Grey?”.

“Sure. Let’s do it.”

And that’s the last bit of the recording, since it stops when I’m asleep or unconscious. Well, that sucks. No clue as to what happened to fell an enormous Doug fir, mess up a seriously fine female and destroy the entire room. All I can tell from the timestamp was how long I was out - just over ten minutes.

Opening my eyes, I make for the door where Milo came in and it’s locked. Just a little twist of the prosthetic arm and the doorknob comes off in my hand, but the door’s still locked. That’s some serious hardware right there and I make a mental note to compliment the current head of security. Then I kick it in.

There’s a long corridor that gradually descends until the view shuts off from the angle. This place is way bigger than it looks, with most of the building tunneled into the mountain. Down I go, trying the door handles that appear every ten feet or so, none of them open. I turn the hearing gain up and pause to listen at each door, but the place appears to be deserted. Already broke one very nice door, not about to break any more unless there’s someone inside.

The corridor finally ends at an elevator, which has a big “01” painted on the door, and a mean-looking numeric keypad mounted on the wall. I blur the vision in the left eye and look for the smudges left from the fingerprints. Only five numbers, so this won’t take long. I park the right hand in front of the keypad and proceed through all possible combinations at a rate of one every 100 milliseconds, my fingers moving in a blur.

Would have gone faster if their damn door server wasn’t such a pig. Why do these assholes always guard trillion-dollar installations with a 100 year-old Compaq 286? Sheesh.

Finally hit the right number and shake my head when I realize it was the same entry code they used in the Iron Man movie.

Nerds. Should have tried that one first. The doors slide open and I’m inside staring at the floor selection display.

All the numbers are in binary, of course. Doesn’t matter, since I press all of them anyway. The doors close and the elevator starts down, with some sort of electronic dance music playing just loud enough to allow me to positively identify it as crap.

Moby needs to die. I laugh as “I’d do that for a dollar!” flashes through my mind’s eye.

Each floor, for seventeen in a row, appears to be deserted. No sounds, long corridors of closed doors, and the sameness of each one is sorta spooky. What the hell is this place, and where are all of the people? And why did they paint it all industrial beige? Inquiring minds, and all that.

The doors open on the eighteenth floor and I finally see someone about fifty yards down the corridor. I step out of the elevator and an ear-splitting alarm goes off. I dial the gain way down and note with some dismay the “person” is actually a security droid from Acme Systems. Laugh if you will at the name, but they make some seriously good droids. They’re not usually armed, but they don’t need to be, since they’re three times faster than humans and about 50 times stronger. This one’s coming at me in a tear-ass hurry and is bringing some bad intent, judging by the outstretched ripper arms, which are not a standard option. Someone takes their security seriously around here.

What they don’t know is I’m not some low-rent thug trying to steal hubcaps. I break into a sprint and at the last second hit the nicely-polished deck in a feet-first slide. The droid moves to correct but it’s too little too late and my right arm scythes through its leg, knocking it down the corridor.

Designed to look like humans, so as to not freak people out, they have the same problem with one-leggedness as people do, and this one was going to take a while to crawl back to me, assuming it wanted some more fun. Didn’t want to break any more stuff than needed, so I turned and hurried down the way it had come.

What’s so valuable it needs to be guarded by a 5 million dollar droid with lethal extensions? Damn corridor looked just like all the others, and was the same vomit-inducing beige, so what’s the deal?

Another hundred yards and I finally see something different. The corridor opens into a giant room that looks to be 15 stories tall. There’s an Olympic pool on one side, table games, pool and ping-pong tables and a huge slide that wraps completely around the walls from the top to the floor. Nerd heaven, in other words.

I’m looking at the color scheme for the place, which was apparently designed by an impressionist on an acid trip, when the droid crawls up and grabs my ankle. Play time it is, then. I reach down and tear its arm off, then pick the whole thing up and toss it in what looks like the deep end of the pool. They haven’t been reading the suggestion box, I guess, since it sinks out of sight and I never see it again. At least the damn alarm stops, and I adjust the hearing gain back to normal.

That’s when I hear a faint golf clap. I turn on the auto-locator and it directs me to the top of the slide.

Milo is standing there, tapping those little girl hands together with a smug grin on his face.

This is now officially strange.

He stops his attempt at clapping and summons me with a casual “come here” gesture. I could have run up the slide but why bother when I can jump from one loop to the other. The prosthetics allow me to make the thirty-foot gaps with ease and I’m standing next to him in a few seconds.

“Very impressive, Mr. Grey, very impressive”.

I was in a hurry, and he looked to be just fine, so I ignored the niceties a bit.

“Look Milo, you’ve got a receptionist with a serious leg wound and probably in shock at the front door. I would have called the paramedics while I was looking for you but I can’t get a signal in here. We really need to ...”

He interrupted with a dismissive flick of the wrist.

“No need to worry about her, this is her 14th time with this scenario”.

“Scenario? 14th time? What the hell are you talking about?”. I tried to look passive, but this was starting to weird me out.

“Of course, Mr. Grey, let me explain. Oh, and since you seem to be on a first-name basis with me, can I call you Chris?”.

“You can call me anything you want, but I need some answers right now”.

He pointed his smart watch at me and casually remarked “Heart rate is 65 and steady. That’s good”.

“I’m happy the biometrics please you but get to the damn point”. He was starting to piss me off, and that’s never good.

“My, my, Chris. Calm down”. He went to the rail of the slide and turned towards the room. I stepped next to him.

“You’re the 14th applicant for the head of security position, and the second to make it this far. The other applicant left poor Jennifer to die and came looking for me, so that’s left me with a dilemma”.

“What would that be?”. I could feel my face starting to turn red.

He turned towards me and frowned.

“Your number one priority in this position is protecting me, yet you spent” he looked at his watch again “nearly three minutes ministering to a receptionist with a non-fatal wound and “ he smirked, “approximately 30 seconds sexually assaulting said unconscious female”. Then the smirk was gone.

Busted. It took all my inner strength to control my emotions, which were decidedly mixed at this point. I briefly considered doing a little of the ole nudge, nudge, wink, wink that guys use when they’re busted, but the way he was talking and acting I figured that wouldn’t do me any good. Best to ignore it and power on through.

“So what’s your ‘dilemma’? Are you saying I shouldn’t have helped her?”. Let’s not mention that other thing.

“That’s exactly what I’m saying, Chris”. We locked eyes as I searched for something to say. I’ve met people with that sort of attitude before, and it never works out well for the minions, which is what I was applying to be. As bad as I needed the job, there’s some folks you just don’t want to work for.

After about five seconds, his serious expression breaks into a grin. “Just kidding, Chris, just kidding”.

Now I’m really confused. He turns abruptly and beckons towards the corner of the room.

“Jennifer, will you join us now and show Mr. Grey that you’re all right?”.

And then she walks right in, no limp, no tourniquet and wearing a slinky blue business suit with a nice low cut satin blouse. What the ...

“Mr. Grey, I want to thank you for helping me out. That was really nice of you”. She reached out to shake my hand.

I took it and noticed it was firm, dry and decidedly feminine. Those blue eyes just slayed me. In a normal situation, I would have had those nether stirrings again, but this was not a normal situation at all.

“Glad I could help”. That was the sum total of what I could come up with. Total brain lock. All guys know what it’s like in the presence of a stunning woman.

Milo laughed, this time a real one. “You should see your face, Chris”.

He turned to her. “Jennifer, thank you for your help. Could you run along now, Chris and I need to discuss the next steps in the interview process”.

She smiled, gave my hand another squeeze and turned to leave. That’s when I noticed I had totally forgotten to let go of her hand while I was trying so hard not to stare at her cleavage. Smooth, that.

I forced myself to turn back to Milo, rather than watch that wonderful rear end all the way to the door.

“So she’s a droid, then?”.

“Droid seems a little antiquated to me. The droid you dispatched so easily in the corridor has, err, had, no social skills, indeed, no social awareness at all. Acme puts out a fine product suited to its purpose, but they prefer not to ‘waste’ money on any sort of frills like that. I prefer the term ‘replicant’.”.

“Yeah, the blood and the screaming sure as hell seemed real. Fooled me completely”.

“Not to mention the subtle social interplay between a lovely young girl and a ...” He stopped, obviously searching for something non-offensive.

I broke in “Cyborg. Six Million Dollar Man. Frankenstein. Killing Machine. Take your pick, they’re all pretty much true”.

“You demean yourself unnecessarily Chris. I would prefer to call you a man with an unusual toolset, capable of many incredible things”.

I ignored the compliment and realized I still had no answers.

“You mean that entire ‘scenario’ was staged? It’s part of the ‘interview process’?”.

“Yes. It was. What did you think of it?”.

Chapter 2

I used to be a trucker in my previous life. Seems weird to say that since I’m only 28 now -- “previous life”. Like I said, my social skills are pretty limited, so I figured a job where I don’t have to talk with many folks would be a good fit. Trucking, especially the long-haul I specialized in, fit the bill.

Took the school and passed the CDL first try. As if that meant anything -- they were so starved for fools who wanted to live in a truck for weeks at a time they would have taken me even if the drool cup was full.

I have been everywhere in the US and northern Mexico. Don’t speak any Spanish, but as anyone knows, US dollars have a magical ability to cut across any social situation. Never had much trouble in Mexico, since I’m 6’4” and have a pretty solid build. Not too many want to even try, and the ones that do are the type you have to go looking for. Usually in dive bars, where everyone has concrete on their shoes and thinks they’re tougher than a nickel steak.

When I run into one of those guys I usually wind up arm-wrestling instead of fighting. This serves a couple of purposes -- it lets them know I am seriously strong; and they get a chance to stare into my loco eyes at close range. That usually scares them into some semblance of sanity.

I’m not a good looking guy. Jaw’s too big, need a weed-whacker for the eyebrows and I shave with a blow torch. My best feature, out of none, has to be the big pale blue berserker eyes. Widen em up for the loco effect and they think they’re staring at a Viking come to rape them to death and eat their kids. Not too many want any of that.

Besides, I spend so much time in the truck I barely have time to look for a dive bar, much less actually go to one. So I had a layover where I got to the warehouse 10 minutes after closing, and the loading dock super was really unimpressed with my problems. Absolutely nothing to do for 12 hours. Having spent the past week in the sleeper, I really really wanted a shower and some beers. Called a cab, got a room in a fleabag motel and just reveled in the hot water for more than twenty minutes. Man, that is some good shit after a week of peeing in a bottle.

Flopped on the bed and tried to nap, but my body had that weird sensation where being still and not rocking around was some kind of torment. Maybe you’ve had the same thing after a long day trip -- your body’s still vibrating from the road and the only thing that can stop it is a cold one or six.

Slapped on my coat and stepped outside. Lo and behold, in one of the few breaks that I ever got in my life, there’s a dive bar across the highway. Called “The Silent Woman” it had a big statue of a shapely woman with no head. Subtle. My kind of place.

Step inside and take a good look around before I commit. Six pool tables off to the left, completely flooded with Mexicans. Tables down the middle, mostly empty and a huge 60 foot bar on the right, mostly full of regulars. I can handle this. The Mexicans usually stay to themselves, the regulars get a look at my face and decide instantly they aren’t interested. The juke box is rocking. If the food’s any good then I am in pig heaven. Hells yeah.

No cocktail waitresses, so I belly up to the server station and wait for one of the bartenders. There’s two -- one is the battle-hardened late 50’s bottle blond you find everywhere and the other ....

Oh my. Thought I’d need to slap the shock paddles on. Long, straight fiery red hair, a *rocking* body and the most stunning blue eyes I have ever seen. Where mine are that sorta washed-out pale blue, hers were those ice-blue glinting sparklers that just slay me. I could stare into those for the rest of my life, knowing it just doesn’t get any better than that. And killer cute, to top it all off.

“What can I do you for, honey?”. Freckles!!! Man, I was like the cow after the air hammer hits -- still awake, but unable to move a single muscle. Just stood there like a pole-axed dummy, trying to work my tongue and having no luck whatsoever. The slight southern drawl was the final coup-de-grace. She waited a second and obviously recognized my problem from years of experience. Small chuckle (dimples!!) and she goes “Well, I’m gonna go help Lenny down there and I’ll be back when you’ve made up your mind”.

I’m surprised she didn’t lead me to a table and slap a wet towel on my forehead, maybe even call 911 “We got another one, Joe. Bring the salts.”

Haven’t shaved in a week, can’t remember even combing my hair. I never believed in love at first sight, but this girl was a thunderbolt right to the heart and I’m looking like a wild animal. Fuck me. Just fuck me.

Anyway, long story short, quit my long-haul job and got a regular overnite between this town and home. Took a pay cut, but figured it was worth it, since I got to see her at least three nights a week. It was a long campaign, but I somehow convinced her to marry me. Took two weeks honeymoon and basically lived in bed.

Absolute, sheer bliss. Took another two weeks for the grin to go away. Long haul trucking will do that for you, in case you’re having too much fun in your life.

After that two weeks of heaven, she convinced me the long-haul money was so good that we could save for a little house in less than a year, so it was back in the sleeper for me. Only saw her once every two weeks or so, but she never complained once. We talked and laughed on the phone every night, her telling me about the locals and me telling her whatever happened that wasn’t gross or disgusting. The bank account grew at a phenomenal rate, between me taking every shit job I could find, and her still working at the bar. Truth be told, she made more money than me when you factored in the hours, but she never busted my balls once.

We saw each other so seldom there was never any angst between us when I was in town. She knew how to treat her man right. So, it was a surprise when she talks me into taking a drive on one of my precious days off.

I’m grumbling -- last fucking thing in the world I want to do is drive more. She comes over, hugs me and flashes those baby blues at me and I lose all objections instantly. Yes, queen.

No way is she going to drive, too scary, so I get behind the wheel. She directs me out towards the foothills, and I’m thinking this isn’t too bad. I love the mountains, every single thing about them, and she knows that.

So, I figure she wants to do one of those picnic things girls like so much and I’m up for that, since things usually turn out nicely for me with this wench on a spread-out blanket next to a creek. Sharing my food with the bugs outdoors is a minor irritant in comparison.

We’re up around 2000’ feet when she tells me to take a right down a dirt road protected by a cattle guard.

I’m worried about trespassing, but she assures me “he’s waiting for us”. Who the hell is this “he” and why is he waiting? She shushes me, in the nicest possible way, with a warm, wet kiss that makes me forget everything for the past week. Take me, I’m yours.

Two miles in and the road takes a serious uphill bent. I look at her, and she motions me on, so we start up.

So steep we need switchbacks, but pretty soon we’re up around 4000’ feet and the view is to die for. We cross a small creek, then 1/2 mile farther on, a much larger one with its own bridge. Very cool. Come around a stand of Doug Firs and see this little double-wide in a clearing. There’s a 30x60 pole barn back about a hundred yards, chickens and goats in the yard. Whole clearing surrounded by 100’ first-growth firs and the big creek (I guess) was right next to the house. End of the road.

Back behind the pole barn, the mountain got serious about strutting its stuff, with huge cliffs and the occasional bitter-clinger tree in the cracks. No top visible through the windshield. Damn, I’ve always wanted something like that in the back yard. You may never in your life climb the bastard, but knowing the option is there just calms the soul.

We get out and I stretch, taking in the *other* view -- you can see the entire valley and the mountains framing it look so close you could almost touch them. I am an absolute sucker for a view. Gotta admit, I was transfixed.

There was even a herd of elk down the hillside to the right about 400 yards away. Damn. It doesn’t *get* any better than that.

Gawking like that caused me to miss the old couple who’d come out to greet us. Since I was unavailable, they concentrated on hugging the crap out of my wife. I’m so distracted they have to come up behind me and tap me on the shoulder. I turn around, and this woman I’ve never seen before gives me a big hug. Now I’m not a big hugger, since I scare the crap out of most people on first sight, so this gives me the willies.

It was when the old guy moved in for a hug too that I nearly freaked out. We did the manly-man slap-on-back no-homo thing for a couple of beats too long and the introductions begin.

The wife device casually drops the fact these are her parents and my jaw drops open. In all the time we’d spent together she had never mentioned them once. She assures me she’ll tell me why later and we go in the house.

It’s amazing to me what a woman can do to a house -- this place was an absolute jewel. There was expensive, tasteful shit *everywhere*, most of which I’d never seen before, even in magazines. I could have walked around for a week just looking at everything asking stupid questions.

If it was my place and just me, there’d be some antlers on the wall, a Lazy Boy and a TV in the living room with a king bed in the bedroom. Her dad could tell I was overwhelmed -- hell, he had to live with it every day -- so he asked if wanted to look around the ranch. Hells yeah.

So we’re in the pole barn and he starts talking about the various tools and the people he’d like to use them on. Being an ex-construction type, I joined in. We’d try to top each other and just started laughing uncontrollably. Once we got to the belt sander it was all over, we’re slapping each other’s back and just screaming with laughter.

Finally, the topic changes and he starts to talk about his wife and family and faith in God. The way he warmed up when he talked about his women was something I’d never seen before -- most guys would just non-stop bitch about their girlfriends and wives. Not him. He told me stories about them that made me feel warm inside, and that was the weirdest feeling I’ve ever had. He’d take the most mundane little picnic trip and turn it into almost a spiritual experience. I’ve never heard a man talk like that in my life.

Now I never had a father, but within the first hour I was willing to beg him to take the job. What a fabulous old guy.

I’m transfixed, following him around like a little puppy, listening to him talk about the construction work he’d done all around the country, leaving his woman for weeks at a time, all so they could retire in their 40’s to this slice of paradise. How they were wildly happy with each other and their lives, but that it was getting to be too much.

Started telling me how taking care of 1200 acres (!!) was getting to be a job and he was looking to downsize a bit.

I’m so in awe of this man, of the life he’s built, of the goddess he’s raised, I completely missed the import of what he was saying. Just nodding and thinking if I could do even half of what he’s done or even start to look at life like he did, I would die a happy man. I was too awestruck to even be jealous.

He finally looked hard at me and recognized the signs of complete thunderstruck. Maybe he taught it to his daughter, since she needed the skill the first night we met. He laughed, decided to give it a rest for a bit. We went inside for a couple of beers and went out to the gazebo by the creek, which was in the absolute perfect spot, of course.

We made small talk for a while. He asked about my job, and how I’d met his daughter. I did my best to be honest, realizing I was talking to a based, real man that I desperately didn’t want to disappoint. He asked me how she and I were getting along and I finally cracked. I’d been doing my best to keep it together, but he kept showing me over and over how extraordinary a man’s life could be that I was actually vibrating inside.

I then did something so out of character for me it was like I was watching someone else entirely. Someone who had the right stuff, who was so effortlessly a man it would never occur to him that what came next was over the top. Someone who wasn’t me, in any way, shape or form.

I got up, put my beer down, got down on one knee and told him I’d like his permission to make her happy for the rest of her life. He was so cool at this impossibly embarrassing scene -- he touched me on the head and said I’d gotten a great start, so get up and finish my beer. I was bursting inside, and a single tear ran down my cheek. I had never been so happy in my life, well, except for the day she said yes. But this was a very close second.

To be accepted into the club of Men Doing the Right Thing, by a man like him, was a high point in my life.

He diplomatically turned to the view and said nothing at all for nearly 10 minutes in an effort to let me get my shit together. Luckily his wife opened the door and said lunch was ready, saving me from doing anything else that might get my man card permanently revoked.

The food was great, of course, and it came across during the next 30 minutes just how much these three loved and cherished each other. I was struck into near silence, afraid to say anything stupid that would break the mood. They noticed and did their best to bring me into their circle of joy, asking me about life as a trucker. I told a couple of stories about sunrises and snowstorms, but left out all the seedy parts. Was never able to relax, but they rolled with it.

Don’t know what evil demon came to the fore (so many to choose from!) but I wound up, during a break in the conversation, asking him how they dealt with the long separations.

He let out a deep, deep sigh, looked at his wife and then took her hand. They stared into each other’s eyes with such deep love for over a minute I was afraid I’d start crying again. He finally said “it was love at first sight for me, she took a little convincing. But we both *knew* it was right. She was such a looker most men would go wild with jealousy, but we talked and prayed every night I was on the road and I never got even a hint she would ever consider stepping out on me. Some people are just golden” she blushed at this “you know you want to spend the rest of your life trying to be as good and kind as they are. Haven’t made it yet, but it’s the journey that counts.”

His wife wiped a tiny tear away and smiled at him with more love than I had ever seen in my life.

“Our faith in God and each other got stronger over the years so when I retired it was like coming home to heaven. And this little bundle of joy” he gestured to my wife “sealed the deal for me. Coming home to these two made me forget the separations and all the bull I’d had to take. We’ve spent our lives since enjoying our time together, whenever we could.”

“I’m hoping you two can have what we had. I think we’ve raised her right” and he winked at her “so she’ll stay strong in her faith and love and do the right thing. I pray you give us lots of grandkids and even more reasons to love life together.”

The room got very quiet. The women shone such love at him it was physically too painful to watch for more than a second.

For the first time in my life, I said the two magic words to myself: “Please God, let me have this, and be worthy of it”.

“Would you mind if we prayed together? I’d like to ask the Lord to bless us all, and ask, if it’s not too much trouble, that you two love each other as much as we do.”

I’m not a religious man, but there was no way I was turning that down. We all held hands and he went on for a couple of minutes. The wife squeezed my hand when it was time to say amen.

I finally had a mission in life, and a clear example of the joy it could bring. And it was then, for the first time in my miserable life, I felt the glow of the eternal, and I was at peace.

Part 2