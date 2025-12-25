Part 1

Chapter 3

I locked eyes with Milo for about 3 seconds, willing myself to keep a straight face. No idea if I succeeded. It was all I could do to not scream “motherfucker!” at him and tear him in half. This scrawny asshole with a god complex was fucking with people’s lives for his own sordid little purposes and seemed to think it was funny.

I turned to the rail and took a couple of deep breaths. Willed myself to chill out, then turned to face him.

“Well, technically, the tree impaling the girl” he frowned ever so slightly “err, the replicant, was brilliantly done. Kudos. I won’t even mention that miserable entry keypad. Anyone serious would have ripped it off the wall and hot-wired it. The large, empty building thing was a little bogus, since anyone sentient would have searched for you anyway. Making an artificial, time-wasting obstacle like that was a bit of lazy thinking, since solving it required only patience and a minimal plan.”

“You have some suggestions for improvements then?”

“Well the most effective way to test multiple skills would have been a maze. Bonus points for having it be dark, or with some really irritating strobes to boost anxiety. Blasting some death metal at random intervals would really raise the pressure. You want someone who would be unfazed in such a situation.”

“What did you think about the Acme droid?”

“In my opinion, it was too easy. Having it on a flat floor in a lighted corridor 50 yards away allows the intended target way too much time to plan a counter-attack. If the target had had a rocket launcher or a shotgun firing slugs it wouldn’t have even been a blip in the program. Sorta like that swordsman in Indiana Jones.”

He frowned and I could tell he’d never heard of Indiana Jones. I’ve met several people who have never owned a TV, and you have to make sure you don’t drop any pop-culture references, no matter that they comprise 60% of most people’s bonds with others. Monday morning cooler talk doesn’t work well with people with no TV.

“Well now you’re thinking like an attacker, not a personal bodyguard. I wouldn’t be comfortable around you if you insisted on carrying a rocket launcher all the time. Perhaps you can think of a more challenging scenario for the poor droid that doesn’t involve high explosives?”

I noticed he ignored the shotgun scenario and then mentally slapped myself up the head. This weenie had obviously never shot a gun in his life. It was either that, or they’ve upgraded the Acme droids and I better re-read the manual. Nah, I saw it up close and personal -- a slug would have taken out the whole CPU. Plus, they still can’t swim.

“Putting the droid in the maze, or multiple droids would really be off the hook.” I mentally bitch-slapped myself as he looked puzzled once again.

“Sorry. ‘Off the hook’ is a slang term that means ‘woo boy! shit is going down now!’”. Still puzzled. Stop trying to talk to this guy like he’s a normal human being you might meet at a bar. Professional is the only way to go.

“Sorry again. Anyone who can handle an Acme droid with ripper extensions in the dark, possibly in a surprise attack around a maze corner can obviously handle even the most complex, stressful combat situations. Handling multiple droids in a surprise swarm attack is probably the most stressful scenario I can imagine. Anyone who could handle that is someone you want guarding your back.”

“Well that is certainly some useful feedback, Chris, and it successfully moves you to the next round of testing. Your answers indicate you are a thinking animal, along with the muscle. This is always a valuable thing.

We’ve had several applicants who came up with variations of ‘duhhh’ and they were asked to leave.”

Great, poor-mouthing the applicants. I could just see him talking about me: “we had one applicant who showed definite promise, but he was too ugly to look at for long, so he was asked to leave.”

My general contempt for this puke was starting to congeal into a serious dislike. I had yet to hear him say anything that sounded even remotely compassionate or human. Him being nice to the replicant didn’t count, cause I was fairly certain there was some master/slave action going down there.

“I’m not certain how long it will take to construct a sufficiently challenging maze, but I would definitely like to see how you do in it, assuming you pass the rest of the interview.”

Thanks, asshole. All I do is nod. Never once did he mention knocking me out with what I assumed was a beanbag at close range, and the resulting knot on my head. What a prick.

...

Philosophers talk about how life is a series of junctions, where life-changing decisions get made. (Yeah, don’t faint, I’ve read books and everything). The most fraught ones are made under duress, and it’s merely a matter of luck how the wheel turns after that. And there’s a whole other category -- where the subject isn’t aware they have made a decision at all, or they make it with drastically insufficient data.

It’s usually when it all turns to shit that they look back and go “there it was -- what the fuck was I thinking?”.

Well this moment in time had elements of both, combined. I was seriously in debt to some very, very bad people, and though the whiffs of sulfur were coming off Milo, I wasn’t even to the lip of the canyon that was his soul.

But I didn’t know that yet. All I knew was that he cared nothing for his employees, and that he was a seriously weird dude (no tv -- really??).

The first motive, the debt, was in the driver’s seat, to the point it hadn’t occurred to me to really question whether this was the kind of person I wanted to work for at all. The money he was offering was a serious chunk of change -- two years of being his slave would have paid off my entire debt PLUS the vig.

The nagging thought I just couldn’t shove far enough down was that I had been in this same situation before. Lots of money versus very bad people giving it to me. The only difference this time was that what I was being asked to do for the money was nominally legal, or so I thought.

The last time I was in this position, I had, as they say, “chosen poorly”.

Chapter 4

Time flew by and as frequently happens, the wife device announced she was expecting. Her parents were ecstatic, to the point it spread a bit of oil over the sea of self-doubt I was carrying around. There were so many things to worry about -- we only had about 65K saved and this would put a serious crimp in that, putting the little house dream who knows how far away; we only had a one-bedroom apartment and this would put a crimp in certain marital activities, for sure; and of course, the granddaddy of them all -- would I suck at being a dad?

I’ve mentioned before I had a rough upbringing. Father left when I was 2. Mother gave me up for adoption when I was 4, and I never saw either of them again. Bounced from one foster home to another, until I got a rep for being ‘difficult’, and then it was the orphanage for me. Age 7. Sisters of the Holy Cross sounds so much better than what we called it: “Hell Mouth”. Not gonna go into details -- suffice it to say our informal nickname was pretty damn accurate.

The Sisters managed to beat any belief in God out of me, even though I had to take religious instruction every day for an hour. I was big, so I turned into the class bully. I’ve done a lot of things I want to forget, including beating smaller kids for kicks, routinely lying to the priest in confession and selling dope, with all the fun ancillary activities that come with that lifestyle.

Slinging dope had one advantage, though. I got laid a lot. While it was nice for a while, I just couldn’t help noticing the only action I could get was from the junky girls -- the ‘good girls’ wouldn’t give me the time of day. Couldn’t even befriend one so I could ask why they all seemed to hate me -- was I too ugly, did I swear too much, did I smell bad?

I was in the completely confusing position of being up to my neck in pussy and wanting something else entirely. Yeah, I realize that’s a large part of the human condition, now, but I was 16 and trying to grapple with this shit. Forget about going to the nuns for advice. That would have been a death sentence at Holy Cross. The kids even told stories about the midnight burials in the back playground, and kids never being seen again. I wouldn’t have put it past those sadists.

They pegged me early on as “not college material” so when I turned 16 they signed me up for an apprenticeship in HVAC. When the school realized I was too damn big to crawl through attics, they moved me over to Plumbing, without any input from me, of course.

Man, I hated that shit (pun intended). I went two years, determined to not learn a thing, and damn near succeeded. Gave me a certificate, signed me up in the union, and Holy Cross tossed me out the next month.

Work or starve, motherfucker.

Lots of bad shit happened over the next two years. The worst thing, I think, was realizing women wouldn’t even *look* at me without me having a pocket full of dope. For a guy used to getting laid regularly, this was a bitter blow. I worked enough to have a crap apartment and an even worse truck, but I spent nearly all my money on beer and hookers.

Got arrested a couple of times for fighting in public -- ironically, in each case I was trying to defend a woman who was getting the shit kicked out of her in a bar. The police show up and slap the cuffs on me and the asshole, and both times the woman came up and started screaming *at me* for messing up the great thing she had with her man. That shit seriously messed me up in the head.

I started looking at women with nothing but contempt. Stuck with my hookers, cause the non-pros who would actually look at me for more than a minute always, always wanted something. One of them even asked to borrow my truck so she could go have a conjugal with her man in prison, who was in there for beating the shit out of her and breaking her nose. I couldn’t even talk her into giving me a hand job for lending her my truck.

I celebrated my 21st birthday in a strip club, and actually believed they were all college students who had an intense desire to date me. One born every minute. But I had a great time, so I guess it balances out.

Stuck with the plumbing for 3 years and finally said fuck it -- as low man in the union I got ALL the shit jobs.

The money was good but just fuck it. Getting dumped on every day with no recourse was no fun for the ex-class bully.

That’s when I decided I was tired of people in general and signed up for trucking.

Looking back at all that, I thought there was NO WAY I could ever be even a half-decent dad. Tossed and turned a lot of nights before I confessed to the wife.

It’s amazing to me how we dated for months and neither of us ever talked about the fucked-up shit in our lives.

She finally told me why she never told me about her parents.

...

Folks retiring in their 40’s need something to do with their time, something that means something, that makes a difference. He volunteered to build all of the buildings in town for free, and they were happy to take advantage. She ran the PTA, volunteered at the food bank, was the Welcome Wagon lady and did welfare visits on old folks. In other words, they dedicated their lives to helping their community and the people in it.

People, the wrong type, noticed that neither worked and yet they seemed to have plenty of money. They only took two vacations in 10 years, and each time they returned to a thoroughly ransacked home. Of course, nobody knew nothing, even when some of her knick-knacks turned up at the secondhand stores. After all, they’d only lived there for 10 years, so they were still regarded with suspicion by the lifers.

For people who had dedicated their lives to helping, this was a real kick in the gut. The second time, he got a state of the art security system and the sign at the driveway head seemed to stop the break-ins.

Instead they had turned inward, focusing their passions on my wife. It’s amazing she turned out as well she did with the constant hovering by both of them. I believe they invented ‘helicopter parents’.

Anyway, six different kinds of lessons (violin, piano, etc) along with sports and my wife’s childhood was just smothered in goodness. She grew into a beauty but was still grounded, at least until she started working at the Silent Woman. Age 22.

She was beating them off with clubs and holding her own until a smooth-talking cowboy won her heart in less than a month. She wasn’t a buckle bunny by any means, but he was tall, good-looking, and in peak physical shape. After three months they decided to get married, very much against her parent’s wishes.

Well, you know how the hormones roll, so they went through with it, eloping to Vegas and getting married in a chapel with an Elvis impersonator. She blushed when she told me that. She quit her job at the Silent Woman and settled into being a good wife. She was blissfully happy.

All was good for the first month, then the whisper campaign started. None of them were aware, since they had pulled back considerably on townie engagement after her mother found her wedding dress on a mannequin in the front window of the second hand store. The proprietor swore she couldn’t remember who sold it to her (the pearls alone were worth over a thousand) but if she remembered she’d let her know. Uh-huh. She wound up buying her own dress back for almost 2000 bucks. The sting of that, combined with the omerta from the lifers in town just broke her heart. She quit everything but the welfare visits, and those folks don’t get into town at all.

So, the whisper campaign got louder and branched out into drug-dealing and running immigrants for cash.

Her father finally got wind of it after a few months, since he still dropped into the bar for a drink now and then.

On his last visit the owner told him to get out -- they didn’t want his ‘kind’ in their seedy little dive.

He went to the mayor finally, since no one else in town would talk to him, and got most of the sordid details.

Mayor didn’t tell him the one about him personally running his daughter as a stripper in the next town over -- even those assholes have standards, I guess.

Anyway, being a construction foreman for 20 years, it quickly turned salty with the mayor, who responded by calling his cousin the sheriff. He was actually arrested and charged with Public Riot, Endangering a Public Official and Disturbing the Peace. Bail was set at 100K on a Friday afternoon, guaranteeing he would spend the weekend in jail.

When his wife came down to give him some personal toiletries the Mayor talked his brother-in-law the Magistrate into issuing a search warrant for their house, which was executed post haste by the sheriff while the wife was still at the jail. Since no one answered the door, they were obliged to break it down. They tossed the entire house and confiscated all of their electronics, and all of his guns, valued at over 34K. Several small, expensive tchotchkes were also missing.

His wife came home to an open front door, the entire house trashed and a copy of the search warrant on the kitchen counter. Nothing taken had been listed. She had to spend the night alone, the first in over 10 years, with nothing between her and the world but a busted door held semi-shut with a kitchen chair and a hammer.

It was at this point my lovely wife burst into tears, and I comforted her the best I knew how.

After a few minutes, she stopped crying and started back in. They had a jury trial (her dad insisted on getting an expensive lawyer from the city) and they inevitably lost. The prosecutor represented the two of them as the second coming of Satan and his favorite concubine, and the locals ate it up after the whisper campaign.

Ten years of helping all sorts of people in town, for free, and the prosecutor (another brother-in-law) managed to find 6 people who had never met either of them, but were up to date on all the lies being told about them. Funny how that works.

Anyway, they made a big show out of giving them a ‘fair’ trial, and the mayor and sheriff put on quite the pitiable display as they described being ‘afraid for their lives’ from ‘an obvious psycho’. Bang!

Six months in county for the husband, both of them on 5-year probations. My wife broke down again saying that.

So, the expensive lawyer files an appeal, based on the obvious conflicts of interest among the reigning crime family. While they waited for the hearing, the new son-in-law filed for a Competency hearing for both of them, to be held, get this, before the same Magistrate that railroaded them in the first place. Obviously trying to be appointed administrator of their lands and money. It was at this point I made a mental note to think even less of people in general than I previously did.

Man, that was cold.

Lawyer dude finally snaps and calls in the FBI, who, not surprisingly, had a large file on the entire town’s power structure and their ‘flexible’ understanding of the laws. Apparently, they had done this before, big surprise there. But the real eye-opener was the file they had on the new son-in-law. Known conman, taken several young women for a ride, and had multiple open warrants for felony theft and general assholery.

Turns out he was also the prime source for the whisper campaign. What a surprise there.

The feds sent in their own lawyer to watch the ‘competency’ hearing, and for some reason this had a calming influence on the mayor and sheriff. Case dismissed. Son-in-law off to slam. Wife heart-broken and pissed, knowing she’d fallen for one of the most despicable assholes around, and because of her trusting nature, completely missed all the waving red flags. And no one in town said diddly squat about the shit he was spreading.

The parents were heartbroken, of course, that they had so mis-judged the townies, and that their daughter would ignore their advice, to such an evil end.

The only things holding them together was their love for each other, and their faith. My wife filed immediately for divorce. The only thing keeping me from issuing some payback was because the jerkoff was in the slam, for the next 6-8. But I made a mental note to keep track. There *would* be a reckoning.

Part 3