Part 1 Part 2

Chapter 5

Two days later the lovely Jennifer called and asked me to come in. Milo was in this huge windowless office furnished in late Weimar, but without the charm.

“Tonight, I’d like you to deliver some very expensive items for me and return the purchase money to me directly”.

Dude, could you sound any more shady? Seriously, WTF?

“It’s in a section of town that’s, shall we say, rather unsafe. I assume this wouldn’t bother you?”. He cracked a little grimace that tried to be a grin but failed out the gate.

“Is this part of the interview? Because I’m not interested in being a delivery boy”.

“Oh, I assure you, this is very much a part of the process. Your ability to remain calm and deal with possibly unexpected situations is absolutely a job requirement.”

Oh great. Once again, the giant alarm bells were shoved into the background, but hell, that’s all I’d been doing for years now -- dealing with ‘unexpected’ people and events. Compared to working in Mexico, this would probably be a walk in the park.

“Ok, Milo. This sounds highly illegal, whatever you have going down. I wouldn’t be here if I wasn’t looking to go straight, and this sounds really fishy. Promise me there won’t be any gunplay or dead bodies involved, and I’ll play along.”

He considered for a second and said “If there are dead bodies or shots fired, that will be your decision. The mission does not require either of those for a successful conclusion. As to its legality, I’m afraid that’s in the eyes of the beholder. Or, as we say in the software industry, your mileage may vary.”

Wow, that was re-assuring. Not. I took about 30 seconds, which is a hell of a long time for me, to consider the offer. Large shrieking alarms were shoved behind the curtain with a sign saying I needed a big payment by the 1st, or else a lot of blood was going down. The other thing was if this was anything like the first part of the ‘process’ dreamed up by this weenie, it would probably be pretty lame.

“Do I get the job if I ‘pass’ this test?”

“Assuming a successful result, yes Mr. Grey, you have the position as my personal security.”

“Define ‘successful’”.

“The briefcase handed to me with its contents intact. Does that satisfy your curiosity?”

“Ok, I’m in.” I knew as soon as I said it, it was a bad call. But I’d been making those for a long time now, and I was still alive. I just automatically assumed this asshole would throw me under the bus if anything went wrong. It is what it is.

“Jennifer will give you the meeting details. I hope to see you again later tonight, briefcase in hand.”

I didn’t ask what would happen if for some reason I failed. There’s only one end for someone in my world, no sense in asking for details. Besides, I was gonna kick ass and take names.

It’s what I do. Now.

Chapter 6

The pregnancy was coming along, and in a weird twist, she was making more money in tips now than when she was single and rockin a solid bod. Very strange. We spent all of my free time with her parents, and they grew on me.

A lot. What neat people.

We had about 100K in the bank and were starting to look at little houses down in the valley. For some reason, this seemed to bother her parents, which I couldn’t figure out. American dream, kids underfoot -- wasn’t that the way it’s supposed to go?

Finally, one day, her father took me out to the gazebo, requisite beers in hand, and laid some really heavy shit on me. They’d been tapped out from the trials and appeals. The expensive lawyer had indeed been expensive beyond their wildest dreams and things were pretty dire for them.

Once this sunk in, he made his pitch. If me and the wife could come up with 500K in six months, they would sell us the ranch at about 1/50th of its actual worth. I told him at the current rate of savings, it would take about 3 years to come up with that, not even considering she would have to quit her job in just a couple of months.

That’s when he laid the heavy part out. His wife had terminal cancer and would be gone in a year, possibly two. Nothing they could do with an inoperable brain tumor. He was determined to give her the best time she could stand and send her on to her reward with a big smile on her face. He needed money in a hurry, and the ranch was the only thing they had left. He wanted us to have his grandchild, and the thought of selling to strangers, possibly even to those assholes in town, was just beyond his mental reach.

To say I was floored would be a classic understatement. My mind started tossing out suggestions, each of which he shot down in a sad, dejected voice. After half an hour I’d run out of ideas, and we just sat there in silence contemplating this giant shit sandwich life had foisted on them in what was supposed to be their golden years.

What a massive kick in the gut.

All I could say was that I was very sorry for them. And that I would try to find some way to come up with the money. And it finally occurred to me to ask the most important question -- had he told my wife?

That’s when this strong, confident man broke down in tears. He couldn’t bear the thought of telling her while she was with child and so very happy. It would break her heart. It might even bring her to question her faith, and he couldn’t bear the thought of that either. I agreed to keep his secret, to my eternal regret, and started looking at ways to come up with some cash in a hurry.

Once again, one of those pivotal moments in life.

Chapter 7

I was on another forced layover in Tijuana, and in a little dive bar down the street from my flop house.

The weekly shower and a couple beers were the only luxuries I allowed myself on the road. Every spare nickel went into savings.

A tall guy with perfect hair and what you’d call business casual clothes came in and made a beeline for the bar.

Sat two stools away, which wasn’t too unusual since it was only an 8-top. Ordered a tequila shot and tossed it down like a practiced drunk.

To say this guy was over-dressed in this place was an understatement. Curious. I myself looked like I’d spent the night in a Walmart dumpster and hadn’t shaved in a couple of weeks. You know, someone you *really* didn’t want to talk with from all appearances. Hell, I was about a week away from scaring myself to death in the mirror.

Ordered another shot and asked me if I was an American. I nodded. Asked me what I did for a living and I told him. Then he asked me if that was my truck parked down the street.

That one set the alarms off. Who the hell was this guy to be asking about my truck? Was he gonna ask what was in the back next? I looked around the bar, and no one was paying any attention to us, so he had no visible accomplices, at least not that I could see.

Turned back to him and eye-balled him hard. He got the message and started telling me about himself. Started a cross-border trucking business and was just tearing it up delivering to the maquiladoras. Always looking for more, reliable help. Home every other night. No offence intended. Gave me his card, which looked legit.

I’d seen and talked with guys from his company, usually while waiting in Customs. He seemed like the real deal.

I loosened up a bit, and we got to talking trucking. He knew his shit, so I loosened up a bit more, to the point I let him buy me a shot of tequila. We toasted to the truck stop honeys and smashed it down and broke into laughter. Started talking about all the weird shit we’d seen at stops, and he topped nearly every story of mine.

Told me his name was Bob (yeah, it’s on your card) and the next shot we toasted to the long haulers, those crazy bastards like me that keep this country going. I started liking this guy.

After 5 or 6 shots, and a couple more beers (I lost track) he asked me how much I was making. This is no top-secret shit in the industry, so I told him. Asked me if I wanted to triple it, even dropped the magic word - bonuses.

Ok, I was young and had been drinking pretty hard, so my bullshit meter only went up about halfway. I’d heard about guys shading the rules, getting paid under the table and hauling questionable shit, no questions asked, and knew this was a real possibility.

Considering my background, and the cash crunch I was in, is there any use asking whether I was interested or not? Hells yeah.

Long story short, I took a job with him and the wife was ecstatic I was home every other night. I had no idea pregnant women were so horny, so it was a very nice surprise to find out. The problem was trying to explain the huge pay increase. I just started another bank account in the city and dropped the cash there.

After a couple of months, Bob shows up again. At our apartment, which sorta freaked me out. No phone call, no ask, just shows up at the door on a Saturday morning. Introduced him to the wife, and they chatted about the pregnancy while I got my coat. No way in hell was I going to talk to this guy in my house. In front of my wife.

We went to the next town over and stopped at the Waffle House. Neither of us needed a menu. Over the eggs and ham, he broached the idea of a ‘special’ delivery, for which he was willing to pay 75K under the table.

I knew better than to ask what the cargo was but asked a lot of questions about the backup I might need.

He told me I’d be in view of someone the whole time, and especially going through Customs. I’d be using my regular truck, and it would all be quite legit looking. He said he had a bunch of other guys making these runs, and they’d never had any problems. The secret was to establish a regular run, get to know the Customs guys, and to not do these ‘special’ runs on a regular basis. Odds were good that if I got tossed, it would be a clean run and further cement the idea to the Customs guys that I was “one of the good ones”.

Well, I knew most of Customs guys on my route by name, so this sounded sorta plausible. I asked what he would do if I got tossed on a ‘special’, and he said they had the gas tank wired with enough C4 to blow the cargo and the truck to hell. No evidence. I’d probably never be able to work the border again, but he said he’d find me another good job and pay me anyway, for the effort. The guys watching would blow it once I was out of the truck and headed to interrogation.

Since I’m not too smart it had never once occurred to me to see if the father-in-law would take a partial payment and give me time to get the rest. In retrospect, I was at maximum dumbass and feeling the crunch. One of those times you don’t have enough info and make bad decisions under pressure.

We were about 250K short, with the deadline looming in two months (same time as the kid was expected) so of course I said yes.

Another of those life decisions. Making a deal for dirty money with a guy I’d only met twice, and talked with less than 5 hours total, seemed rational given my nature, youthful stupidity and need for cash.

Part 4