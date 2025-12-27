Part 1

Chapter 8

Pulled up to the rendezvous point after driving through what was the shittiest part of town, as advertised.

It was obviously a setup. Dark alley, side door, but with a honking big infrared spotlight illuminating the whole scene. When I got the mods done I paid extra for the body heat detection, and the infrared detector was so cheap they just threw it in for free.

Looking down the street, saw the usual junkies and drunks, except these were suspiciously young, large and in shape.

There were four at one end, three at the other. Were they cops, security or robbers? No way to tell. Their clothes were quite believable and two of them were rocking Target shopping carts, one at each end.

Probably the weapons stashes.

I’m carrying a locked briefcase and walk down to the door. Coded knock sequence later (sheesh) the door opens and a very large man gives me the once over. He signs me to come in, then puts a huge paw on my chest to stop me for the frisk. He does a solid, professional job so I’m semi-assured I’m not dealing with methed-out street punks. Those crazy fuckers can screw up a good piss and they’re a real pain in the ass.

The door is closed and locked by someone I could just barely see out of the side of my eye. Not very big, from what I can see, so no worries. Single incandescent light over a card table. The guy sitting there was large, bald and smoking a cigar. Jeez, Milo, could you at least have hired a screen writer or something?

The only way it could get any more cliche is if he has a Russian accent.

I take my time walking the 20 feet or so to the table so I can scope the room. Three guards, and one sniper-looking one hiding in the back behind a pile of boxes. And the small one, trailing behind.

Sure enough, Russian accent.

“Do you have the product?”

“I dunno. They gave me this to give to you.” I slid the briefcase onto the table.

“Do you have the combination?” I shake my head. He allows himself a slight sneer at this, and signs to the door guard, who comes over and rips the case open at the hinges. Impressive. A bunch of packets of white powder pour out onto the table.

“Count it.” The big guy announces 17, which is 3 short, apparently. I had watched him, so I knew the count was good.

“That is unfortunate. I’d told your employer” and he sneered at that “any shortages would result in the cancellation of the deal. And we haven’t even tested it yet.”

He sighed and gestured to the big guy, who produced a sack and proceeded to stuff the packets in.

“So what’s the big deal? Take out 15% from the cash and call it a day. I can even help with the math, if that’s the problem.” I was tired of this low-rent production and just wanted to leave before any bad shit started.

“You Americans are always so ... “ he searched for the word “flippant, if that is the right word. You never seem to realize there are some of us who do not play games and are not amused.”

“Listen your deal with my ‘employer’” and I did the air brackets at that one “is not something I know anything about. I was told to come here and deliver this briefcase, which I did. You are supposed to give me one to take back. That’s all I know. So kindly hand it over and I’ll be on my way.”

“Or what? What is to prevent me from having you killed?”

“All I can say is, fuck around and find out.”

He gestured and the two guards at my sides closed in. Two throat punches later they were on the floor.

The door guard started to pull a gun, so I closed the distance and punched him in the liver, hard.

I grabbed him and swung him around fast enough for him to catch the sniper’s first shot in the chest.

I reached in for his gun, and of course, he’s left-handed. While switching hands, I feel the blade go into my lower back. Must be the small one, so I adjusted the back punch about a foot lower, which resulted in a satisfying crunch.

The sniper shoots again, and the big guy plays his role as backstop to perfection again. I finally get his gun out of the shoulder holster and take two shots at the sniper. Both hit, due to the targeting package I was still paying for. That shit was worth every penny.

I turn and discover the small one is a she, which doesn’t faze me in the least. Two shots, one head, one chest, and she’s no longer a problem. Now where’s that bald fuck?

Chapter 9

So, the first ‘special’ run turned out to be nothing special, except I was freaking out the entire time.

I’d been slinging dope for years, so I was used to masking my true feelings, which was good, since I knew these people weren’t fucking around, and if I was caught it would not end well for me. Focusses the mind wondrously.

Pull up to the lane line and see an agent I knew pretty well, so that was a relief. Shucked and jived a bit, as usual, and he wound up waving me through without even a back check. Cool. Took the rig to the drop off and some seriously shady looking fuck unhooks the trailer, gives me a cheap briefcase with the cash. I count it, give the guy a thumbs-up that he just sneers at and hightail it outta there.

If it hadn’t been for the nerves it would have been a milk run. As it was, I could have crushed walnuts with my puckered-up asshole while I was acting all jokey and normal with the Customs guy. Turns out my skillset was just perfect for high-stakes smuggling. Had no idea what I was hauling, or I would have been seriously worried. They don’t pay you that kind of money for your sparkling personality.

The next day ole Bob shows up at the house, un-announced like last time. We proceed to the Waffle House and he starts asking me about the run. I tell him it was all fine, no problemo. Must have made quite the impression, because he launches into the details of the next run that weekend.

“I thought you said you didn’t do these very often, Bob. What’s up with two runs in six days?”.

“Our normal guy for this run ran into problems his last time out. This is a one-off for you.”

“What problems?”

“They were jamming the signal, like they had a mole in our operation. We didn’t have a chance to blow the truck, and he got busted.”

“And that’s supposed to make me feel better? What’s to say it happens again?”

“It won’t. We found the mole and introduced him to a blowtorch and a pair of pliers. We used the info he gave us to go get better equipment -- frequency hopper stuff that’s almost impossible to jam. That won’t happen again.”

Something really didn’t feel right, and it must have made it onto my face. These ‘specials’ were already pretty hinky, what with me standing around during an explosion if things went south, and that was the ‘expected’ result. If things went bad, it was over for me. That shit is real.

He was looking at me intently and saw the imminent decision.

“Look, I know this isn’t what we discussed, but this is a huge deal for us, and you’re the only one we currently have. You gotta do this.”

“No. In fact, fuck no. You told me you had a plan, now you tell me there was ‘a fly in the ointment’.

This just doesn’t feel right and I don’t trust you any farther than I can throw you.”

“Ok, calm down. How about we double the pay, and I’ll be bird-dogging the truck personally? Would that help?”

I thought for a second. He was gonna have personal skin in the game, so that was good, though not enough to change my mind.

“What’s he being charged with?”

“Oh, the usual shit -- trafficking, lying to Customs. I won’t lie, it’s looking bad for him -- they got him dead to rights. Our lawyer said the best they could do was get a plea bargain if he gave up some names.

We just happen to have a couple of ex-customers that didn’t part with us on good terms, so we can toss one of them. He’ll probably get off with time served. We protect our people. Top-flight lawyer, and we have a couple of judges in our pocket. Get either of them assigned and he’ll be out in six months.”

“That’s a lot of things that have to go right. Miss one step and he spends the rest of his life in prison. You guys walk away clean. I wind up in slam and miss the birth of my first child. No thanks.”

“Listen, we’re doing everything possible. His woman will never want for money, no matter what happens to him. He knew the deal going in. We will keep our word, cause the last thing we want is for him to turn on us.

We got a great thing going, and helping him out is in our best interest, you can see that.”

“Yeah, so he turns state’s on you and you have him whacked in prison. Try again.”

“You’re big enough and mean enough that no one’s gonna be able to whack you, so that’s not an issue.

Maybe your woman set for life isn’t a big enough incentive?”

“You leave my wife out of this. We’re talking business here and there’s no place for that.”

“Sorry, sorry. Calm down. So if we’re talking business here, just what would it take to get you to do the job?”

I thought for a while. Once again, one of life’s junction points. I needed 200K in a month. I knew the kind of people I was dealing with, and I was pretty sure they’d screw me first chance. I needed to edge the odds a little more in my favor.

“Make it 300K, in advance, and you personally providing oversight and you got a deal. I won’t screw you, since you magically know where I live, and you know I have things to live for.”

He ruminated for about a minute, brow furrowed, then made a big show of acting like he was conflicted. Ordered another coffee, sighed a couple of times. Drummed his fingers on the table.

Well fuck all that. I had him on, now it was just a matter of time to get him in the boat. I’ll wait.

Finally, he visibly slumped, another nice acting job, then said “Let’s do it.”

Ka-ching. Tried to keep the shit-eating grin off my face, and offered a handshake, which he took.

“Just make sure you don’t fuck it up.” The threat was given and I knew it was very real. These guys weren’t messing around. They probably already had taps on the phones, and I was pretty sure I would be tailed all the way up to the Customs booth. In fact, I was depending on it.

But the chance to come up with the cash for the spread was just too good to pass up. Young, desperate and stupid is no way to go through life, but fuck it, I was going all in. Maybe it was time for me to finally win one.

Chapter 10

Turned the hearing gain all the way up and I could hear the bald mofo heading for the roof. Unfortunately, I could also hear the ‘bums’ from the corners coming my way with apparent bad intent, since I also heard at least two shotguns being racked.

Guys in squads like this seldom have a lot of motivation to get into serious shit for a paycheck, but there’s always guys like me wandering around. Stupid, desperate, and deep down, just looking for trouble.

They weren’t going to be giving up easy. Seven to one, better to run and hide than take a chance.

Decision made, I slid a couple of crates in front of the door and then turned to the stairway. No way in hell would that bald mofo beat me to the roof. What was up there, that he’d think it was safer there than taking a shot at me? Couldn’t hear anything up there, so I figured he was just winging it.

I bust through the roof door and the bald guy was throwing a rope ladder over the side. He turned with a gun in his hands, so I ripped the metal door off and, using it as a shield, bum-rushed him.

Like a dumbass, he empties the entire clip into the door, and I get close enough to hit him with it.

I catch the bag with the ‘product’ in it as he falls over the side. Footsteps nearing the door, I tear the rope ladder off the moorings and toss it over the side. Then I jump, landing with a super-hero landing, splattering what was left of bald boy even more since I landed on top of him.

“That’s for ruining my suit, asshole.”

Shouts and curses start, so I hightail it outta there. Stop at the ER for the knife wound and luckily draw one of those ER lifer nurses, one of the ones that has seen it all and could give a shit.

“What happened to you?”

“Apple peeling accident.”

Despite her jadedness, or maybe because of it, she laughed. Fixed me up and patted my ass on the way out.

Jennifer is sitting in a fully-restored lobby looking her normal stunning self. I suppose if you’re the richest guy on the planet you can afford to repeatedly wreck your lobby and mess up your toys, but I was sure they spent more money on that place than I would make in my entire life. Must be nice.

“Mr. Grey, how nice to see you again. You might want to freshen up a bit before you rejoin Milo” and she gestured to the restroom. I looked down and realized I looked like shit, so thanks for that babe.

The john was the fanciest one I had ever seen. There was an entire shelf full of health products, and the towels almost made me cry, they were so soft and silky. Maybe instead of my crappy apartment, I could just move in there. That thought made me smile, which was a serious achievement, since I was plenty pissed off.

Back into the dungeon and make it back to the top of the slide. Milo’s not there, so I look around a bit while I wait. There were two guys with a dolly/winch hauling the Acme robot out of the pool.

He wasn’t doing too good, being all decrepituded like he was. Gonna need a JUMBO band-aid for that one.

“Ahem” was the signal that weeny boy had appeared. I turned and threw the bag of dope at his stomach. That produced a satisfying ‘oof’ from the duplicitous weenie and I smiled for the second time that night.

“You fucking maggot-looking weasel. There was no job, you sent me to get whacked.”

“How do you figure there was no job?”

“Send me in with a short count, and the bald motherfucker from central casting didn’t even have another briefcase. Seven backups with shotguns. Hidden sniper. That screams setup to me, you asshole.”

He apparently didn’t imagine I would notice the details, or maybe he thought I wouldn’t survive, so it would all be a moot point, and for the first time he appeared non-plussed. The instant snappy comebacks were gone, along with the ever-present smirk. He took a minute to process this unexpected scenario, and it was weird to watch the changing expressions as he slowly realized he was in a *very* bad spot, standing within arms length of a pissed-off ‘applicant’ who could tear him in half with his bare hands.

He cleared his throat and started in with the lies.

“Well, there was always a possibility -”

“SHUT THE FUCK UP ASSHOLE! Just admit it, and maybe I’ll kill you faster than I planned.”

He goes sheet white, gulped. Not sure, but he may have soiled himself, too.

“There’s no need for threats, Chris -”

I materialized nearly instantly at his side, grabbed him by the throat and lifted him in the air. One twitch and his head would be squeezed right off his scrawny neck, and I started praying for a sneeze or a fart, just so I’d have a clean conscience and a valid defense for offing this feculent turd.

After thirty seconds or so, when he’d changed to a nice shade of blue, I threw him across the room into the wall. There was a satisfying ‘thunk’ and I smiled for the third time that night. Nobody would know or care about the six people I’d killed, but I was pretty sure they’d throw the book at me for executing the richest guy on the planet. More’s the pity. If anyone deserved to get whacked, it was this piece of shit.

Give him credit, he was back on his feet in 20 seconds, rubbing his throat and coughing. Took him 10 seconds of that before he could talk.

“I apologize, Chris, I’m truly sorry. After our talk earlier, I realized I’d need to up my game just to give you a sufficiently challenging assignment, so that’s what I did. I’m truly sorry if that was more challenge than you wanted or needed.”

“Challenge? Challenge? Sending me unarmed into a room with six killers with guns is a ‘challenge’?

You fucking asshole.”

“Chris, I said I was sorry and I meant it. Can we move on?”

“Move on to what? You tried to kill me and I’m supposed to go ‘oh, just another day ending in y’ and calmly change topics? I am so outta here”. I turned and was preparing to jump down to the floor when I felt his hand on my shoulder. I briefly considered turning it into a meat stick, but I had started to cool down now that I had had a chance to justifiably lay hands on him. I turned to face him.

“Chris, listen to me. You are truly extraordinary, and I’d like to offer you the job at twice the salary we first mentioned. Could you take some time to at least think about it?”

It’s amazing what a little bit of the old ultra-violence will do in situations like this. He’s been running the entire process, coming up with stupid plans and smirking the whole way through. Now he was negotiating. I had gotten his attention and he was looking at me like a person, not a cog in his wheel, assuming that was even possible.

I’m like most people -- I get emotional and lose all ability to think, but this unexpected offer broke through the red I was seeing and I went quiet. Hmm, cut my length of servitude by half, or walk out on a homicidal maniac who might decide to off me on a whim? Of course, that’s what I’d been dealing with for years, so it wasn’t a big leap. He was just a richer psychopath.

Not going to sugar-coat it -- I was in a bad spot and needed cash, but there was no need to fold like a cheap suit. Summoning my best berserker eyes, I looked him in the eye and said “Triple it, and you have a deal. But know this, you fuck with me again like you did tonight, and I will end you.”

“Let me think about it and get back to you.”

“Nah, show me some of that inner Captain of Industry shit and decide right fucking now.” I locked eyes with him, and I could see he was scared. Good. Fucker needs to be scared, might make him think a little harder about fucking with the help.

“Alright, Chris, let’s do this. But know that this is the last time you will ever threaten me.”

I understood he needed to gain some face so he didn’t look like he was completely rolled, so I stuck my hand out and this time he took it. I may have dialed up the pain a bit, but I’ll deny everything under oath.

Another of those life decisions. The full ramifications would take a while to manifest, but in the meantime I was flush. That’s about the best someone like me could expect.