Here’s Part 1:

Besides volunteering at the rallies, we signed up for some of the nuts-and-bolts parts of a political campaign, like delivering yard signs to outlying distribution offices.

So, I’m driving through downtown Mansfield OH in a box van with 1,000 yard signs, desperately trying and failing to find the drop-off point.

Mansfield is one of those in-between towns — too big to randomly drive around in, but too small to merit its own street map in our Rand-McNally (Large Print Edition).

Spent twenty minutes on the phone with the folks, who were at pains to figure out where the hell we were at. The disbelief in their voice when they finally figured it out masked them thinking “what a dumbass”. I was appropriately chastened.

Went out and bought a Garmin GPS the next day and that was the best $300 we ever spent in our lives. Finding every event site after that was a no-brainer.

We went to a scrapyard once that his folks scheduled in a vain attempt to make Romney look “butch” and that was the first time I saw Chris Christie in person.

Now the press had been mocking his weight, and I put that down to them being bitchy little girls (so very, very true).

But I stood about 20 feet behind him, and he had the hugest booty I have ever personally seen, and I used to live in the Columbus OH East Side Ghetto:

That sucker was AT LEAST FOUR FEET WIDE. Impressive.

John Kasich, the governor of Ohio:

Funny story: we arrive at the parking area early and are totally baffled as to where the event was actually scheduled.

This being a scrapyard and all, we find the first Carhart-wearing filthy guy we can see and ask him.

“Well, you go thru that hole in the fence over there, follow the train tracks for about a quarter mile, take a right past the pile of cars and then follow the path to the back building”.

Turns out our new Garmin had delivered us to the south side of this huge scrapyard, and the event was at the first building on the north side.

Seeing the need, I stayed in the parking lot and passed on directions to all the poor souls who made the same mistake we did.

When I tell you they were disorganized, I was not kidding.

What a rookie mistake.

Every campaign event needs music to keep the peasants from torching the venue and this is always a fraught proposition for Republicans — nearly all the good bands are raving liberals and absolutely refuse to allow their music to be used in any way.

So, they wind up signing up third-tier acts. Just a fact of life.

Romney’s best effort was the Marshall Tucker Band: Wikipedia

Since the wife got all the fun assignments, being as she is more photogenic and a people person, she got to meet them in person, and they were kind enough to allow a selfie (old person style) with them:

Her being impressed with any kind of celebrity, it was a high point of the campaign for her. Me, being the hunchback in this tale, was relegated to the fringes of the audience.

Their best song, in my opinion, was “Can’t You See”:

Can't You See LIVE

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