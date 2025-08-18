Here’s Part 1:

Initially, I approved of Paul Ryan. He was photogenic like Ole Mitt, his wife was cute and he said all the right things better than Mitt.

Here he is with his mom on the left and wife on the right:

My wife actually got to meet him and shake his hand — and the wifey impression was that he was even cuter up close — those blue eyes, so dreamy!

Eh. He didn’t show up in Ohio until sometime near the middle, because he was spending time in that other “swing” state, Wisconsin. They eventually lost that one by 14 points. (Yo, Substack — ‘those’ is not an improvement on ‘that one’).

But when he was Speaker of the House (how the HELL did that happen?) he sold patriots down the river every chance he got.

What a dick.

Just before the Trump election in 2016, the infamous “grab em by the pussy” tape came out:

Grab em by the pussy

leading to the frothy hatred he engendered coming to a fruity head for all the libs:

Quora, where the libtards hang out

So, the Romney election is the topic at hand, so what is happening here Ken?

Touch of ole Alzheimer’s kicking in?

Turns out that Paul Ryan and Mike Pence were behind that tape just before Trump’s election (see 6d on the list in this post):

Finding that out sealed the deal for me — Paul Ryan and Mike Pence are SCUM.

I have more pictures of Ryan somewhere but screw him. He can DIAF.

Onwards.