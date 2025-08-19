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Here I am posing in front of the Press van. That’s right — they were foolish enough to let me drive the van, full of people who I despised. But I’ll get to that in a bit.

The campaign folks asked us if we wanted to drive the vans and we said hells, yeah. Of course, they didn’t tell us until the day before that we needed to pass a Secret Service background check.

Since I’d been head down working for a living there was nothing bad to be found, and the wife already had a ‘Classified’ security clearance when she worked at Cadence Solutions, so she was a shoo-in.

Cadence was in the news lately:

Cadence Design Systems Agrees to Plead Guilty and Pay Over $140 Million for Unlawfully Exporting Semiconductor Design Tools to a Restricted PRC Military University

They were shady back when the wife was working there, what with the pencil-whipping on their government contracts (she worked as the CFO’s admin) and I’m glad to see they finally got caught for something. VERY dishonest people.

And in a small-world type of way their CEO became the CEO of Intel, where I used to work, and is now under investigation for his extensive CCP (Chinese Communist Party) connections.

Trump calls for Intel CEO's head over alleged China links

Our contact on the campaign was this really old-looking guy who I liked a lot. While waiting in front of the Press Vans we got talking and I discovered he was in MY HOMEROOM in high school. I would never have guessed. They say it’s the mileage, not the years, and I firmly believe that — he was a walking advertisement for cardiac disease. Nice guy, but I remember I hated his ass in high school. Oh well.

So, we’re headed to the east side of Columbus OH and we got the full Secret Service experience — they shut down over 10 miles of the busiest highway in town - I-270 at rush hour.

Way to go, dumbasses. You want to fatally piss off a Midwesterner? Mess with his already-arduous commute.

The wife was the third van driver; I was in the second. As we were merging onto the freeway some knob was slow getting to the shoulder and the van behind her rear-ended her van.

Secret Service SCREAMED at her to keep going, so that’s what we did. She was white and shaking when we finally joined up at the first stop.

I’ve been driving for over 50 years and I know crazy driving when I see it. The SS guy in my van yelled at me to stay within TEN FEET of the van ahead, while we were driving EIGHTY MILES AN HOUR. Man, that was some scary shit.

This was East James and Main Street — an old Italian restaurant that was a big deal back in the 60’s — lots of movers and shakers congregated there.

That white building in the center was the restaurant. So, Mitt and the team went in, and we waited in the vans in the parking lot north of the white roof.

This part of town was solidly white when I was growing up, but the black element had taken over by 2012, so there was a crowd of ~500 blacks screaming and throwing rocks. My van was hit by at least 4 rocks. The wife lost count as her van was closer to the mob.

The Secret Service guy with me in the van opened his suit coat and exposed the holstered dual MAC-11s.

I wasn’t moving fast enough, so he shoved me into the passenger seat and took over. We jumped a 5-inch curb TWICE, which scared the shit out of the press (and me) and he took us out onto Main St.

I have never seen a hostile mob before, and let me tell you, that is truly horrifying.

All ended well, except for the ruined bumper on the wife’s van, and all of the rock dents.

So, the wife and I spent at least two hours of wait time with various press members in the backs of the vans. I had the CBS crew, and she had NBC.

The hostility to Romney was blatant. They were trading ideas on how to cover the mini-riot we’d just been in and not a single suggestion was within spitting distance of fair and balanced.