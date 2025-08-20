Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

We worked 28 campaign events over the span of two months, put over 3,000 miles on our truck, ate a TON of hot wings at Hoggy’s (now out of business) and they rewarded us with the last valuable thing they had.

Two VIP tickets to the last rally the night before the election and a personal grip-and-grin with the man himself.

You can’t see but my hand is on his lower back and man, is he a skinny bitch. I could easily break that dude in half.

Those two yellow badges in the photo above are the Secret Service All Access buttons.

Only 10 people had their pictures taken that night with the candidate, and the other 8 were politicians and their wives.

That’s how I knew they liked us, they really, really liked us.

The Everlasting Audacity of Sally Field’s “You Like Me” Speech

So as VIPs, that allowed us to sit in the bleachers behind the podium. Regrettably, because I am not blessed by nature, as you can see by the photo above, we were seated out of the background camera shots. I apologize to the wife regularly for being an ugly sumbitch. But I also told her afterwards, “Do I know how to show a girl a good time, or what?”. She heartily agrees.

They had Jack Nicholas as a speaker that night, proud Ohio boy that he is:

An amusing anecdote: we were in an airplane hangar and had maybe three thousand people in the bleachers THE NIGHT BEFORE THE ELECTION. Compare that ANY of Trump’s events and you can see how underwhelming Mitt was as a candidate.

The VIP section:

Where the rabble hung out (my nose way up in the air) :-D

So, Mitt and his wife were on the plane:

The funniest part was they wanted the plane to poke its nose into the hangar so Mitt and his wife could come out for the shot above — but the pilot screwed up the first approach and HAD TO BACK THE PLANE UP FOR ANOTHER ATTEMPT.

First botched attempt — he came straight in, and that would never do:

This time with passion:

When I say that campaign was Amateur Hour, I wasn’t kidding.

Highlights for me:

The grip-and-grin with Mitt Driving the press van 80 miles an hour 10 feet behind the one in front Meeting my personal hero at the time, Byron York. Washington Examiner Getting a chance to run press sign-in, and giving them a hard time The hot wings at Hoggy’s Going to the Ohio State football game (awesome!)

Highlights for the wife:

Meeting and picture with Marshall Tucker Band Driving the press van and being rear-ended and doing a hit-and-run The plane coming into the hangar the last night

I was interviewed by a German TV station and I spouted the company line that the polls showing Mitt losing were over-stacked with libs. Byron York was the chief proponent of this line and he sold me, much to my chagrin.

The National Guard doing pushups for every point scored: