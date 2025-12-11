Six long, gray days with 3” of snow to break the monotony. The pics above were the first break in the overcast. Top two are the back porch, bottom two the front. We own 17 of the big trees in the left side of pic 3.

I have become addicted to the weirdest thing during this gray period — the ‘Love Lies Chronicles’ channel:

Love Lies Chronicles

Reddit ‘Just So’ stories that scroll text down the screen, often with bizarre videos in the background. Been glued to these things for 2-3 weeks now, even though they’re highly repetitive.

This morning the answer as to why I just can’t tear myself away came to me.

Respect is currency among men. Most fights occur because one man disrespected another — this is taken to pathological extents in the ghetto. There, even looking at a guy can be taken as disrespect. In other areas some action or statement will be needed to start things off.

Women have taken close note, and weaponized this. Most of these Reddit stories start with things like ‘I told the barbecue party my husband is awful in bed’ stated at top, drunken volume. Disrespecting your man, that you chose freely, in front of your peer group is Kryptonite to a relationship.

The stories all end the same way, with the wronged husband plotting his revenge. Nearly every story has the woman saying, “you’re punishing me” and the husband responding “No, these are the consequences of your choices”.

I realized that the US is being disrespected in literally hundreds of ways. Every day I read of another 100 million ripped off here, 200 million there. After a while, this kind of stuff adds up to real money.

The Somalis in Minnesota, the Indian H1-Bs, Mexico refusing to supply water under a contract they agreed to, the Chinese ripping off nearly everything — the list is endless.

Why do all of these ‘folks’ do this? Because in the last 70 years there have been zero consequences for their choices to do it. We spend our lives and treasure bouncing the rubble in shithole countries in the Middle East, when we SHOULD BE dealing with these people who disrespect us on a daily basis.

This gives rise to sentiments like this:

I would LOVE to meet this gentleman and expand his horizons a bit.

So, I read politics all day every day and the revelations of how bad the pounding we are getting are growing at an exponential rate.

Only two consequential people have been arrested: Comey and James, and they were both set free by a Clinton judge.

Pam Bondi has been on Fox over TWO HUNDRED times in the first ten months of Trump’ terms. No consequences for ANYBODY.

All of these people have chosen to rape this country because they do not respect us and they have been taught over many years there will be NO CONSEQUENCES.

I would ALSO LOVE to meet this gentleman and expand his horizons a bit.

As the inner rage has grown, with every day adding another log to the fire, I realized how little I could do about any of this.

So, I fire up little fairy tales that detail people disrespecting a guy with their choices and actions, and he gets an epic revenge.

Comfort food for the dumbass that thinks life might actually be fair somewhere, anywhere. That decisions might actually have consequences.

Sad, but there it is. The scope and scale of the rapine have finally beaten me down to the point I cannot look at it anymore. I have written over 20 substacks about the H1-B visa situation, because I have been exposed to it personally over my career. It’s just pissing into the wind.

THERE IS NOTHING IN OUR GOVERNMENT THAT HAS NOT BEEN CORRUPTED. BURN IT ALL DOWN AND START OVER. TERM LIMITS NOW!!



