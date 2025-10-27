I postulated that Trump was doing an Alinsky job on the Indians in the US in the entry below, and the final step was to keep repeating the beatdown until the American public realized the scope of the problem with Indians.

Only then can he take some REAL action, and the public will shout “about time!”.

Fingers crossed.

It appears that I nailed it — the press is intensifying the beatdown, as predicted. This is DEFINITELY an awareness-raising campaign, most likely started by Trump.

We now have two small towns that have been completely flooded with Indians:

Great ‘Overnight’ Replacement: The (Federal) Express Decline and Fall of Collierville, TN

“But today, Bob watches with a growing sense of distress as the forests and fields he played in are clear-cut to make way for massive, multi-family apartment complexes. His unease solidified into alarm when a friend who teaches at a local elementary school mentioned a startling statistic: nearly 80% of her students were now minorities, with half of the student body being of Indian descent and requiring ESL services. The town he planned to raise his own children in is rapidly becoming unrecognizable.

The story of Collierville’s transformation is inextricably linked to the upheaval within its largest employer. Since founder Fred Smith, a local legend, handed the reins to new CEO Raj Subramaniam, a seismic shift has rattled FedEx to its core. This article investigates the charge, leveled by current and former employees, that a new corporate strategy, one that funnels exclusive contracts to a network of Indian-run consulting firms, is dismantling the company’s celebrated “People First” culture and systematically reshaping its hometown, leaving long-time residents feeling like strangers in their own land.”

This was linked to by The Liberty Daily

And the other is: Is American Express now Indian Express?

From: Brightwork Research

Itaska IL is a small town in Illinois which is now 97% Hindu. The same problems with students needing ESL classes.

Both towns are rapidly degrading, due to the neglect of the newly dominant Indian populations. They bring their third-world values here and have no qualms whatever about ruining these long-time stable towns, laying off long-time employees in preparation for moving the whole company and ALL of its jobs to India:

10 major corporations moving operations to India, laying off Americans to do so:

10 global corporations expanding operations in India in 2025

All the Usual Suspects: Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Goldman Sachs, Deloitte, JPMorgan Chase.

Video of Indians dumping trash in Canada: Indians dumping trash in Canadian forest

Back in 2019 I suffered a major brain fart and actually accepted a job at Microsoft. The wife and I travelled to Redmond WA to look for a place for me to stay. It was raining heavily, as usual, and we were totally unable to find ANYTHING in a 20-mile radius of the campus that did not look like downtown Calcutta.

The Feds are following through:

Watch: California Facing $160M in Withheld Federal Funds Over CDL Issue

Over 60,000 CDLs have been issued to illegals in CA. There are over 28,000 small trucking LLCs in CA alone that have the name ‘Singh’ in the name. Those are Indians, Sikhs to be precise.

They use our own money to start LLCs and insert Indians on L-1 visas to “run” them.

Truckers push back on driver-shortage ‘myth’ that has led to flood of foreigners in long-haul industry

I said in the earlier entry that the shortage of truckers was a Biden-created myth. This article details all the ways they have taken a once-respected high-paying occupation and turned it into a race to the bottom:

“American truckers in the 1980s reportedly made an annual salary of more than $110,000, and today, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median wage in 2024 was just over $57,000. One report indicated that between 1980 and 2018, the industry experienced a 21% average wage decrease, while some areas of the U.S. experienced a 50% decline.”

Turnover is ~90% as they inject hundreds of thousands of illegals due to a direct overriding of protective legislation by the Biden admin using ‘emergency’ powers.

The ATA American Trucking Association uses proprietary methods to determine, against all economic laws, that there is a severe shortage of truckers. Biden used these BS reports to say it was emergency and proceeded to gut the industry.

As I said in the previous article, this defies ALL economic principles: if a resource is scarce the price goes UP not DOWN.

This 21-year old illegal Sikh took AND FAILED the CDL exam 10 times in a two-month period.

The video of the dashcam in the truck is truly terrifying:

What we know about Indian trucker

So, we have two in-depth articles detailing the takeover and hollowing-out that is the Indian modus operandi for raping American businesses.

We have the government punishing CA for their insane issuance of CDLs to illegals, many with “NO NAME GIVEN”. Talk about a story that leaves EVERYONE shaking their head — kudos for that one, Mr. Trump.

Truckers pushing back on the “shortage” and using straight logic to do it.

Every truck crash with resulting fatalities now receives prime-time coverage when such events barely made the local news in prior years.

The spotlight has been turned on. The beatdowns will continue.

More ass-covering articles will be paid to run in our whore media (NY Times, looking at you):

Keep up the good work guys. Love to watch pros doing their thing.

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