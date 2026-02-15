An article that deserves its place in the sun:

“A Degenerate Inheritance

The loud, impulsive, anti-authority attitude now identified with ghetto culture did not originate in Africa, nor did it emerge from centuries of bondage. Instead, it came from what Sowell calls the “Cracker” culture — a violent, honor-obsessed, poorly educated subculture transplanted from the British Isles into the Southern backcountry. This culture was marked by: A deep suspicion of formal education An emotional volatility that turned trivial disputes into violent confrontations Loud and boisterous public behavior A fatalistic worldview that prized pride over prudence Hostility to work that was not immediately rewarding or status-enhancing Minimal regard for lawful institutions or civic order When Black Americans remained in the South after emancipation, many absorbed the behaviors of the surrounding lower-class whites. This was not unique to Black people. Culture is not bound by color. But what was once a regional subculture gradually became a racial stereotype, due in part to its romanticization by media, its amplification in urban settings, and the protective shield erected around it by guilt-ridden white elites.” Preach it brother. This is beautifully written, extremely well-argued and so true it rings in the heart like a perfect B-flat tuning fork. Kudos, sir.



Though there are several things he doesn’t mention which are pertinent to the discussion:

LBJ when passing the Civil Rights Act “I’ll have them n***ers voting Democrat for 200 years” The Great Society, also passed by LBJ, an un-reconstructed racist, was a neutron bomb for black society. Married two-person homes went from 70% to 15% Rap music was introduced by the CIA (Fount of All Evil) to decimate the public image of black culture. Mission accomplished Crack cocaine was also introduced by the CIA <spit> and was punished much more harshly than cocaine possession. Thank Joe Biden, an overt racist, for that

And he doesn’t mention the ‘good’ blacks like Thomas Sowell who have analyzed the culture and decried it for much of my adult life. The pain of the good ones being tarred with guilt by association for skin color must be an unremitting cross to bear.

The pendulum is swinging back, with the number of “Black Fatigue” articles hitting new highs. This year is the first time in history there were no hip-hop/rap songs in the Billboard Top 100. Section 8 housing, which is a nuclear bomb for white communities is being de-emphasized under this administration.

Biden/Harris used Haitians/Somalis as the new Flavor of ’Get Whitey’ instead.

And then there’s the immortal Eddie Murphy routine: “There’s black people and then there’s n**ers”.

His argument is sound and I 100% agree with everything he says.

The White side of this discussion

Allow me to illustrate the White side of the discussion, from very personal experience.

My younger brother was an attractive, simple man. He had his job as a truck mechanic, a loving dog and a pickup truck. He was content. He was also my best friend, and we spent many an hour watching a fire and talking about life. He had no ambition at all, feeling that his simple life was the best. He actively turned down promotions as a matter of principle, even though he was extremely good at his job.

I loved him dearly.

His first marriage was to a truly stunning woman, age 17. I was best man at his wedding. They lived in bliss for two whole years until she left him for a rich guy, leaving him 17,000 dollars of credit card debt (in 1974!!!) that took him 4+ years to pay off. She had bought 4 rooms of furniture with his credit card so her new rich boyfriend wouldn’t have to dent his wallet. May she roast in hell for ruining the life of a good, simple man.

My brother met his second wife at the counter of a convenience store where she was a cashier. She started ragging on him daily, and he grew to love her. She was a short bottle blond with a razor wit, the exact opposite of him.

She was from darkest Tennessee and still had a slight drawl. I liked her a lot.

So, when she pitched the idea of both of us going to Tennessee to meet her brother and his family, I was all in.

This picture was on a random hill in Tennessee, and it sits on my desk — I look at it every day. He died, badly, at age 38.

We finally get to her brother’s place out in the middle of nowhere, a double wide set on the side of a hill with a 100-foot 30-degree cliff directly in front of the house. Her brother’s wife and the two kids came bouncing out and many hugs were given. Their FIVE dogs slobbered all over me.

We didn’t have to open the screen door because it was propped open, which I thought was weird, because what’s the point of a screen door it it’s open.

Walked in and the first thing that stuck me was the smell. Lots of dog, and the faint, sickly smell of rotting garbage. Place was absolutely filthy. Two small kids and 5 dogs will do that. I didn’t see any toys — maybe they had picked them up, but as I soon discovered, that was not really a thing.

Her brother was sitting in a huge leather recliner drinking a beer. Didn’t bother to get up, just waved in our general direction and continued watching the WWF (World Wrestling Foundation) wrestling on the tube. He had a long black beard and mustache, long greasy hair, 5’9, about 250 lbs with a huge gut, wearing a WWF t-shirt with the arms chopped off. Ratty jeans and muddy boots.

I went to sit in the other armchair and over FIFTY disturbed flies FILLED the air around the chair, which disgusted me to the point of nearly throwing up. I HATE flies with a passion developed after my first real job working in a nursing home.

Man, I got stories.

During a commercial break he told me his name. Launched into a story about his life ambition to be a WWF wrestler, just waiting for his break. I looked at him and thought this is the most delusional asshole I have ever met. Hell, I could have kicked his ass, and that’s BEFORE I got serious about the iron.

Think Cousin Eddie from Vacation, on steroids: Arriving at Cousin Eddies

Whoever had written that script KNEW whereof he spoke. I lived it.

Asked about the screen door being propped open and he replied “Well, hell, the dogs gotta be able to get in and out”. Getting up and letting them in or even having a dog door was not in the cards, or even in the realm of possibility.

Then I asked about why he needed five dogs and he said “Well, people round here steal gas. Dogs is only way to keep em honest.” Launched into a speech about the best places to steal gas, calmly explaining the school bus parking yard was “the best, cause they aint got dogs and they don’t give a shit”. Turns out gas/diesel theft was a significant line item for the school district, WHERE THEY SENT THEIR KIDS.

Told me he was waiting for his break in the WWF but had never actually applied or anything. His wife was working three jobs and was the sole source of support for the family. Just like Cousin Eddie. It was uncanny.

They had inherited the house from her grandmother. Being as how this was darkest Tennessee and everyone was desperately poor; they did not subscribe to a garbage service — the cliff in front of the house had over 100 years of garbage thrown down it. This was the source of the rotting smell and the home of clouds of millions of flies.

There was the usual assortment of old sofas, cars, washers and driers and other un-nameable pieces of trash at the bottom of the hill.

What struck me the most was his absolute conviction that he was a righteous dude, beloved by everyone in town. I felt nothing but revulsion.

No toys for the kids, no money, so they played with sticks and shed deer horns they found roaming the hills. Plenty of money for his beer and 5 dogs, of course.

I stood next to the wife as she started Hamburger Helper for the guests. At least three flies I personally saw landed in the meat and died there. Just more protein, she joked.

That was it for me.

I enlisted the kids for a new game and they were stoked. First thing I did was close the screen door, against her brother’s objection. Then we closed the screens on all the windows.

Then we had a contest to see who could kill the most flies in the house. Her brother laughed, saying they’d be back as soon as we left. I replied at least I could sit and have a beer without worrying there was a fly in it.

The winner, me, got 123. Total: 250. I love beating up on kids. :-D

The difference in the house afterwards was stark, but it made absolutely no impression on the brother. Living in filth and flies was all he had ever known, so a demonstration of how life COULD be was beyond his comprehension.

He actually SNEERED at me for being ‘dumbass city folk’. This was his world. His entire shitty world.

I declined dinner and also declined sleeping in one of the bedrooms. I went out and slept in my brother’s van.

We left the next morning, and the screen door was propped open, of course.

Those poor kids don’t have a prayer in hell of turning out well. It’s so unbearably sad to see the life they are going to have.

I wouldn’t go back there on a bet.

My beloved brother, at the urging of his wife and against all warnings from me, decided to move to Tennessee so she could be around her kinfolk.

He lasted a year. Came back and told me the joke everyone told him constantly:

“Know the difference between a Yankee and a damn Yankee? Yankee comes down, spends some money and leaves. A damn Yankee stays”. Many laughs for all. Real knee-slapper.

Many, many stories about shitty service at the market, jumping the line for locals, people keying his car, coming out in the morning and finding an empty gas tank. People whispering behind his back. Never made any friends, even for a good ole boy from OHIO and one of the easiest-going people I have ever met. Good ole boy personified couldn’t even BUY a friend.

The original article says white cracker culture may be the source of ghetto culture, but there is one thing they have that the ghetto folks don’t:

Crackers will come together to help someone who gets a raw deal in life. Potlucks and fund raisers for folks down on their luck. We aren’t ‘white trash’ around here, but we are definitely rednecks.

Ghetto blacks could give a shit about anyone who isn’t ‘fambly’. That’s why there are so many killings in ghetto culture. That’s why there so many grifters in ghetto culture — they could give a wet shit about their ‘crabs in a bucket’ black neighbors.

Crackers hate everybody that isn’t them, pace my brother’s experience, but other than the Hatfield/McCoy stories you seldom hear about drive-byes in Tennessee.

“Charlotte Pocketed $3.3M From Left-Wing NGO To Empty Jails For ‘Racial Equity’

To discover the venal, money-grubbing motive of the Charlotte NC city council, taking payment from a far-left NGO to release this monster from jail struck me to the core.

What kind of people would sell out helpless women like that? They knew they were being evil, since they grabbed the ‘racial equity’ fig leaf to attempt to hide the darkness of their souls.

How can these NGO people live with themselves if their quest for ‘racial equity’ results in a picture like that?

How do they sleep at night? Do they even care they are the direct cause of the casual horror we see on a daily basis from people who should be institutionalized?”

And the answer to that is no.

I’m trying to find the article about the interviews with blacks about the killings of random white people by illegals, and the general consensus was “Could give a shit. Don know them n**ers” but struck out. I know it’s somewhere in my musings here.

I despair for people like that, who recognize no common humanity at all. That is NOT a feature of ‘poor white trash’ or rednecks. That’s the tribalism endemic to the African continent.

Remember, the original slavers were black West Africans practicing “Could give a shit. Don know them n**ers”.

Scott Adams was roundly condemned for saying people should avoid ghetto blacks at all costs, leading to some of the worst obituaries in the press I have ever seen.

I lived in the East Side Ghetto of Columbus OH, a set of 12 high rises, because it was all I could afford. The only white person in three buildings. I’ve seen ghetto culture up close and way too personal. My car was broken into 3 times. I was threatened with guns in the face twice. When I went to break my 6-month lease after 3 months, the manager chuckled and said he was amazed I lasted that long. No charge.

The downstairs neighbor that waved his 38 in my face shot and killed his ‘hoe’ three months later and was sentenced to life in prison.

The FIRST documented use of the Columbus SWAT team was on the third story of the building I had been living in, about six months after I moved out. There were over 20 bullet holes outside the window. Man, those guys SUCKED at shooting.

Scott Adams was right. I will be condemned by white libs all day, just like the OP above, and my reply would be that I have walked the walk and know whereof I speak. Then I’d ask them where they live.

Gentrifiers are due a certain amount of respect — their delusions are their armor.

Me, I’m a Smith & Wesson type. You do your thing, Mr. Yuppy. I’ll cover you in case your ‘urban adventure’ doesn’t work out as you’d hoped.

I should get one of those $10 houses in Detroit. Nah, winters are brutal. :-D

Avoid poor white trash at all costs.

You will call me a racist. I’m a realist, there’s a difference. Plus, I could give a shit.

I know the truth: I’m a culturist.

The end.

