So my previous article on this psyop from Trump is here:

but the story has gotten EVEN BETTER.

Every single democrat and MSM anchors (same thing) have been pounding the Epstein files like a red-headed stepchild for over a week. Multiple ‘news’ anchors have responded to Obama’s treason (as detailed by Tulsi Gabbard) with “yeah, but Epstein” and that talking point has now gone up like the Hindenburg.

The fire Trump built by downplaying the list as a trap and TRIPLING down on it has succeeded wildly. EVERYONE bit.

I was looking for the article I read where the insider said Trump finally snapped and said “Fuck it. Release it all.” but struck out. It’s such a juicy quote that you’ll just have to trust me that I read it somewhere.

Then he does a chopper presser where he said he was releasing the entire thing, and dropped three names:

Larry Summers (Clinton Treasury Secretary)

Bill Clinton (28 trips to Epstein Island)

Hedge fund executives (unnamed, but multiple people)

It appears the list WILL be released and that EVERYONE in the MSM and the Never Trumpers was played so perfectly it has brought tears to my eyes.

I am in absolute AWE of this man.

Oh, and my prediction that lawfare will be invoked against the release of the grand jury transcripts has come to an early fruition.

The Obama-appointed judge in charge has had SEVEN anti-Trump lawsuits handed to him in a row (1 in 3.2 TRILLION odds) and is definitely not going to release them.

Then yesterday, Dan Bongino, who in my opinion is a Very Good Guy, sent out a xtweet:

Dan Bongino is shocked

“During my tenure here as the Deputy Director of the FBI, I have repeatedly relayed to you that things are happening that might not be immediately visible, but they are happening.

The Director and I are committed to stamping out public corruption and the political weaponization of both law enforcement and intelligence operations. It is a priority for us. But what I have learned in the course of our properly predicated and necessary investigations into these aforementioned matters, has shocked me down to my core. We cannot run a Republic like this. I’ll never be the same after learning what I’ve learned.”

By all means, follow that link, as there is more.

This movie is getting to be surreal. I can hardly wait. :-)