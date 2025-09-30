The Turning Point: PATRIOTS’ TOP 10 – Charlie Kirk Memorial & Viral Conservative Memes

Number five in the video talks about the 100K fee for H1-B APPLICATIONS, and my suspicions have come to pass. This new ‘fee’ is a band-aid on a gaping chest wound:

The usual apologetics are trotted out — there are 3 MILLION Indians here on H1-Bs and all of the associated visa types; this is just a first step; yada, yada, yada.

At least I got a chuckle when they pointed out the computer science replacements from AI will actually mean “Another Indian”. We laugh so we do not weep.

And if you want a good heavy dose of politics every morning, as I most earnestly do, your FIRST STOP should be WhatFinger News:

WhatFinger News

It’s quite eclectic, sending me to all sorts of amazing places on a regular basis — there’s truly nothing like it anywhere else on the Web. The Top 10 video I linked above is always a must see.

And it looks like the fix is in on the Comey indictment:

What we know about the Biden-appointed judge assigned to Comey’s criminal case

Trump is NOT happy:

Donald Trump Takes Aim at Judge Assigned to James Comey Case

And the original PROSECUTOR ‘assigned via random lottery’ actually worked WITH AND FOR COMEY. He was replaced by Ms. Halligan, and the knives are already out for this rookie:

Comey prosecutors, beware: "This could be career-ending"

Trump's rookie prosecutor forced to take on Comey case alone after Bondi's DOJ 'left her out to dry'

One step forward, fourteen back.

My feelings on Pam Bondi, our photogenic, useless Attorney General:

“So, Miss Bondi, our Blond Savior, goes BACK on Fox to say she was ‘lied to’ by the scumbag douches in the Southern NY District of the FBI, but now she’s on the case. That means she’s either the latest playbook runner, or a complete dumbass and rube.”

From here:

And note this indictment only came after Trump publicly chastised Ms. Bondi.

Q has stated many times that ‘we have it all’ but what good does that do you when the place you have to make your case voted Dem 93% (Eastern District New York), has clerks that always seem to find the worst possible judge and the prosecutor is doing a turn as ‘My Cousin, Vinny’?

The Swamp is deep and has only begun to fight.

“Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the face.” Mike Tyson

Well, at least we have the first indictment of an FBI director in history, so that’s nice.

It looks like the Dept of Transportation has taken notice of the illegals driving heavy trucks and MIGHT actually be doing something about it:

Transportation Department tightens noncitizen truck driver rules after fatal crash in Florida

But, of course, this is before the damn lawyers get involved. Nationwide injunction in 3..2..1…

Sigh.

Heads up, Patriots. We knew beyond a doubt the people raping this country wouldn’t go down without a fight, and it’s just the opening round. Wait until they slap the cuffs on the Kenyan.