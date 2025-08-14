This MAGA Top 10 is PHENOMENAL!
PLEASE — I’M BEGGING YOU. WATCH THIS NOW!
Big Balls Saves America -- Top 10
At least three of these things I did not know beforehand.
Topics:
00:00 Why the Federal Reserve sucks balls
01:50 Gen Z is screwed. Fed Reserve’s Powell must resign NOW
03:25 RFK Jr ends federal subsidies for sweets. ‘NO EBT’ signs going up
04:48 RFK Jr slams the hammer on Big Pharma. Vaxx has killed MILLIONS
a. No Medicare/Medicaid for hospitals doing transgender ops on minors
b. Big Pharma bribes to doctors to use their vaccines going away
c. NO testing done for the last 25 vaccines. CDC was bribed by Pharma
d. Amish have ZERO instances of autism
07:00 Covid vaxx removed from children vaxx schedule
09:04 Fani Willis was working for Trump’s former AG Bill Barr!!!
a. Bill Barr’s father was the guy who first hired Jeffrey Epstein as a teacher
b. John Bolton had info the Steele Dossier was a setup - never told Trump
c. Rod Rosenstein secretly recorded Trump for impeachment evidence
d. Paul Ryan and Mike Pence were behind the infamous ‘pussy tape’
10:58 DOJ asking local officials to clean up voter rolls
a. 449,000 in CA called for jury duty. Declined. Not legal citizens.
b. Jury duty rolls are taken from legal citizen rolls
c. Dominion Voting machines completely blew AT LEAST 4 races
d. 20 MILLION votes were unverifiable mail-ins in 2020
12:24 Texas Dems run to most heavily gerrymandered state in the US
a. To protest gerrymandering
14:09 Trump orders re-do of census to NOT INCLUDE illegals!
16:00 ‘Big Balls’ saves woman from 10 ‘youths’ (black)
And let’s not forget the levels of control they were willing to go to: