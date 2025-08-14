00:00 Why the Federal Reserve sucks balls

01:50 Gen Z is screwed. Fed Reserve’s Powell must resign NOW

03:25 RFK Jr ends federal subsidies for sweets . ‘NO EBT’ signs going up

04:48 RFK Jr slams the hammer on Big Pharma. Vaxx has killed MILLIONS

a. No Medicare/Medicaid for hospitals doing transgender ops on minors

b. Big Pharma bribes to doctors to use their vaccines going away

c. NO testing done for the last 25 vaccines. CDC was bribed by Pharma

d. Amish have ZERO instances of autism