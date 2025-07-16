So the Trump DOJ comes out and says that

Epstein killed himself,

had no client list and

attempted no blackmail on anyone.

The news conference showed Dan Bongino, the 2nd in charge of the FBI and Kash Patel the head of the FBI looking like they were in a hostage video saying the above.

I’m assuming everyone reading this knows the statements made are complete bullshit.

There’s video of Epstein from 1981 where he says he’s working for Mossad (Israeli intelligence agency).

Ehud Barack, former Prime Minister of Israel and former HEAD OF MOSSAD, lived with Epstein over 6 months in New York.

There’s the prosector in Florida saying he was told to hold back on the Epstein prosecution because he “was with intelligence” and that it was “above my pay grade” to proceed normally.

There are the flight logs to his island, from which we already have a list of clients.

Bill Gates’s divorce was a direct result of his friendship with Epstein.

Pam Bondi, our Attorney General, was confirmed 99-1 in the Senate. Rand Paul was the only dissenter. Lindsay Graham <spit> absolutely gushed about Pam.

Bondi said on Fox News she had the list on her desk.

Ghislaine Maxwell is now seeking a retrial since this information makes her conviction a joke, since there was no list, no clients and no blackmail, according to our DOJ.

Trump himself interjected that Epstein was a nobody and we should just forget about the whole thing. He’s a great actor, but he just didn’t convince me with that.

There’s a huge list of other things that show Epstein was guilty.

So what do we have here?

According to Q, this is all a movie. ALL of this has been planned and nothing can stop what is coming. And they said they were saving Israel for last.

Israel has been exposed as nefarious, which we already knew. Trump complained Bibi was strong-arming him and cut off military aid as a result.

The Dems are actually proposing legislation to release everything Epstein, when they were adamantly opposed just 3 months ago, mainly because a huge majority of the Dems in Congress were participants in child rape on Epstein’s Island. The “cut off your nose to spite your face” is strong in those assholes.

Several recent Trump-train jump-ons have been exposed as shills. Ben Shapiro, apex Jew, has been pounding the “nothing to see here” line like his life depends on it. Which it probably does, now that I think about it.

ALL of these people have been exposed now, with a psyop that is so obvious that even I can see it. And as you know, I have not one devious bone in my body.

One thing I can foretell is that Maxwell will “commit suicide” now that she has offered to tell who is on this list.

The only thing I’m worried about is the huge hit on Trump’s credibility. How could a guy who’s hitting on all cylinders make a mistake this massive? And he even participated with his press conferences, in an obvious effort to sell the lies.

It just doesn’t make any sense that a guy who’s pitching a no-hitter would make such a massive blunder.

Will Bondi be fired? Matt Gaetz was Trump’s original choice for AG. He had his plane diverted from the TPUSA conference to go to DC instead. Would Trump do a recess appointment in August to get his guy to do the heavy lifting?

I was remarking to my friend last night that we’ve heard nothing from the new pope, when Francis would have been right out there immediately. Curious.

This movie is fascinating, but too damn slow in this age of instant gratification. Maybe that’s the hook — feed it out so slowly even the oblivious folks will get it. I even heard the farmers and truck drivers talking about it at the regulars table last night. That’s pretty compelling evidence this story has legs.

Very much akin to the Watergate rollout, now that I think about it. The drip-drip took over a year, and even though I wasn’t nearly as political then as now, I was glued to the story.

I’m left anxiously waiting for the rabbit to appear from the hat.

Buckle up folks — this story is just getting started.