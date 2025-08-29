Joan of Axe: PATRIOTS’ TOP 10 – Watch MAGA

Nearly EVERY SINGLE THING IN THIS VIDEO IS SOMETHING I’VE WRITTEN ABOUT IN THE LAST MONTH. Damn, I hate when I’m right.

Watching it all put together like this with video just gobsmacks me.

The 12-year-old girl in Scotland brandishing an axe and a large knife to fend off the ‘advances’ of an immigrant absolutely horrified me. The fact the immigrant was laughing at her attempt at self-defense, and his fellow orcs posting ‘you go boy!’ was the cake, but the girl being ARRESTED for defending herself was the cherry on top.

“A 12-year-old girl in Dundee, Scotland, was charged by Police Scotland after allegedly brandishing a knife and an axe on St Ann Lane in the Lochee area on Saturday, August 23, 2025. The incident occurred after reports that a man had harassed the girl and her younger sister, with some sources claiming one of the girls was groped.”

A man ARRESTED for saying ‘we like bacon’ — what the hell are the cops in Britain thinking when they do things like this? '“We’ll be the last ones eaten”?

“A 23-year-old man was arrested on August 16, 2025, in Dalton-in-Furness, Cumbria, England, for shouting "We love bacon" during a peaceful protest against the construction of a new mosque, the South Lakes Islamic Center. Police cited Section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986, alleging the statement constituted "racially aggravated" public order conduct, though the man's remark was described as a personal affirmation of British culture rather than incitement.”

British police pulling down THEIR OWN COUNTRY’S FLAG for fear of ‘offending’ the hordes of orcs they’ve brought in is unbelievable.

England flags being pulled down will not end well

The former minister saying this will all end in civil war was just stating the obvious. How could anyone calling himself a man watch this crap happening and do NOTHING?

“The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing”.

Microsoft laying off 9,000 people and then applying for 6,300 H1-B visas?

The Punjabi trucker showing zero emotion after seeing the bodies of his 3 victims:

Video of driving on the I-110 freeway, instead of it being in its normal parking lot state just took my breath away — I’ve driven that road many times and it has NEVER had that little number of cars. Sharon can testify, since that was her daily commute for over 2 years.

Her boss held her over one day till 5:05pm, and her commute went from 20 minutes to an hour and a half, 90% of it on the I-110. She threatened to quit if he EVER did that again. Such threats from this wonderful are not to be taken lightly.

The final video of the young man speaking God’s honest truth is incredibly powerful. Just think of the improvement possible in this country if ALL the illegals were thrown out?

MILLIONS of homes on the market — that young people could actually afford?

WAGES becoming livable, after being beat down from competition from illegals?

TRAFFIC becoming bearable again?

No assholes from Mexico waving flags, saying they’ll never go home?