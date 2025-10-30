From the White House:

RESTRICTION ON ENTRY OF CERTAIN NONIMMIGRANT WORKERS

This one is a serious beatdown of an executive order. Go. Read.

“The H-1B nonimmigrant visa program was created to bring temporary workers into the United States to perform additive, high-skilled functions, but it has been deliberately exploited to replace, rather than supplement, American workers with lower-paid, lower-skilled labor. The large-scale replacement of American workers through systemic abuse of the program has undermined both our economic and national security. Some employers, using practices now widely adopted by entire sectors, have abused the H-1B statute and its regulations to artificially suppress wages, resulting in a disadvantageous labor market for American citizens, while at the same time making it more difficult to attract and retain the highest skilled subset of temporary workers, with the largest impact seen in critical science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields.”

From Newsweek:

H-1B Visa Update: Senators Propose Major Changes

“Congress created the H-1B and L-1 visa programs as limited pathways for businesses to acquire top talent when it can’t be found at home. But over the years, many employers have used them to cut out American workers in favor of cheap foreign labor. Congress must step in again to bring integrity back to these programs and restore dignity for American and foreign workers,” Grassley told Newsweek on Monday.

From MSN:

‘3 headed monster’: Expert reveals how H1B visa program is crushing American college graduates

“I think it gets a little more broadly than that,” Vianello said.” In addition to competing with H1V visa holders, college graduates, especially in IT, are also competing with OPT visa holders. This is optional practical training, basically an extension of the F1 visa, which is a student visa, which allows you, if you’re a STEM graduate, to work in the U.S. for three years following your graduation.

Now, the OPT visa holders don’t pay Social Security or Medicare taxes, so they’re automatically 15% cheaper, and they are typically paid 42% less than their U S counterparts.

So as a college grad, you’re fighting this three-headed monster. You’re graduating with student debt, you’ve got H1B visa holders and OPT Visa holders who have the ability to take your job and cost an employer significantly less, and then you’re competing with the third one which is the ability of an employer to simply offshore that work.”

Now the italicized section seriously pisses me off.

From Fox News:

Whistleblower warns illegal immigrants are sending 'shockwave' through crucial industry

From Business Standard:

H-1B visa's ugly truth: Firms don't look to hire Americans, says investor

Duh.

From Newsweek:

List of Companies No Longer Sponsoring H-1B Visas

Walmart is the big one.

From HotAir:

The Trucker Crisis Is Not Invented for Political Gain

From Matt Forney on X:

Freddie Mac has been taken over by Indians

From RedState:

Mad Max: Truck Drivers Sound Alarm About Shocking Number of Non-English Speaking Truckers

From BowTiedRanger on X:

The American Dream in 2025

“>go to an Ivy League school

>be a corporate slave

>work 60-80hrs per week

>sacrifice social life for years

>get replaced by Indians

The American Dream in 2025”

From WND:

How 1 Indian politician turned U.S. visas, shell companies and taxpayer money into his own empire

From Liberty Daily:

“Totally Unacceptable”: Indians Rage Over Trump’s $100,000 Fee on H-1B Visas

From EXX-Alerts on X:

Indian stabs two on flight

“Flight out of Chicago forced to make EMERGENCY LANDING after an Indian National on an expired Biden “student visa” ST-ABS 2 TEENS with a metal fork and then slaps a flight attendant.”

From Newsweek:

H-1B Update: Florida Announces Major Change Impacting Thousands of Workers

DeSantis announces the end of H1-B visas in state colleges.