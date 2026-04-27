Wilds of the Pacific NW

Wilds of the Pacific NW

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Ron Tkacz's avatar
Ron Tkacz
Apr 27

RIP Toby

A great performer.

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David Alan Poage's avatar
David Alan Poage
Apr 27

Ken - You stated that "He released this song January of 2002. He was diagnosed with Stage 4 turbo stomach cancer in August of that same year and died 18 months later." I thought he was diagnosed in 2021 and died over two years later, in February 2024. Respectfully.

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