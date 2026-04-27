From Brave search AI:

““My List” is a country song recorded by Toby Keith, written by Tim James and Rand Bishop. Released on January 1, 2002, it served as the third and final single from Keith’s 2001 album Pull My Chain.

The track reached number one on the US Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, holding the position for five weeks, and peaked at number 26 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song’s narrative follows a man who realizes he is prioritizing daily chores over family time, deciding to “start livin’” and prioritize meaningful experiences instead.”

My List by Toby Keith, with lyrics

He released this song January of 2002. He was diagnosed with Stage 4 turbo stomach cancer in August of 2024 and died 18 months later.

Toby Keith dies of stomach cancer

In this song he spoke of making time in his thoroughly busy life for the little things and prioritizing his family. Did he have a feeling his time was running out? He wanted to make changes, to make more memories.

People in their early 60s, in apparent good health, don’t suddenly change their entire life trajectory without some meaningful reason.

I pray he got over his inability to say “I love you” to his family before the end.

I miss you, Toby.