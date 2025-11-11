Woke up this morning with this song going through my dreams:

Me Too

If I send you roses for no reason at all

And out of the blue I stop and give you a call

Once in a while, breakfast in bed

And then pull the covers back over our heads

If I call in sick, just to stay home with you

I want you to know I do what I do

My way of saying what I can’t express

But I want you to know girl I’m doing my best

Oh, I’m just a man that’s the way I was made

I’m not too good at saying what you need me to say

It’s always right there on the tip of my tongue

It might go unsaid but it won’t go undone

So, when those three little words come so easy to you

I hope you know what I mean when I say

Me too

It’s like God is calling me up in my dreams, since he can’t seem to get me to answer the phone.

I’m trying, big guy, but I’m slow sometimes. Thanks for not giving up on me, drunken wretch that I am.

I have loved Toby Keith for a long time. His patriotic songs go straight to my heart. Is there a better line than “we’ll put a boot in your ass, it’s the American way”?

Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue Lyrics

Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue Video

CBS wanted him to do the Superbowl halftime show but insisted he couldn’t say that line. He told them to go pound sand. Give up a million-dollar payday and massive publicity refusing to bend the knee to a bunch of America-hating assh*les? Total stud.

Maybe the other one: “Her momma cried the first time they caught her with me”.

God love her

I bought his 35 Biggest Hits album recently, and this song ‘Me Too’ was new to me. It’s obviously from the early part of his career as he looks incredibly young in the video. Toby Keith 35 Biggest Hits

I fell in love with this tune. It doesn’t even sound like him — I had to look up the title the first time I heard it.

After going through the gates of hell trying to keep my wife alive, I tell her I love her at least five times a day. I’m sorry for Toby that he was never able to do that. Maybe it was just the song — it seems he was such a based dude that he wasn’t limited like that.

I choose to believe that.

(Just looked it up and yeah, he wrote it. How sad for him.)

I was standing at my father’s bedside in the hospital I was working in at 8 in the morning after I got off work when he told me he loved me. It was the first time he had ever said that to me that I could recall.

It was so shocking and unexpected that I was struck speechless. Years of telling me I was a waste of skin, taken back in the few hours he had left on this planet. He died that afternoon, age 58.

I was the last family member to see him, and I was totally unable to say those three little words to the man that brought me into this world.

So, I understand, Toby. I totally, totally understand.

Thanks, God, for making the connection for me. Message received.

But I made sure to not be like that with the love of my life. If there’s one thing she knows for a fact, it’s that I love her forever.

I just called her in and read her the above, since to my great regret, she seldom reads my musings here on substack.

Two huge softies crying together as we danced to this incredible song. Another memory for the scrapbook.

God, I love this girl.

The only thing I don’t like about Toby is that he was instrumental in making the world aware of Taylor Swift. No one’s perfect.

Toby died at the age of 56 of ‘turbo cancer’. First time he was aware he had stomach cancer it was already at stage 4, basically terminal. He got the best care the medical establishment could muster, to no avail.

He made a public comeback sparking hope he was cured, but to no avail. He died six months later.

The page of his Facebook that bragged about the fact he and his band all got the clot shot and all the boosters was removed. Go figure.

I cannot find the meme, but it stated a perfect truth:

‘turbo cancer’ was not a thing until 2022.

My new bucket list: 5 minutes alone in a room with Anthony Fauci.

RIP Toby Keith. Gone too soon. The world is a sadder place without you.