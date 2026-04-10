We live in a beautiful place in Northeastern Washington, 54 miles from the Canadian border. The top two are the view from the back porch, to the mountains across the way. The bottom two are the view from the front yard.

Having been married to the same beautiful woman for 43 years:

we make up little rites all the time, as we have been stuck in the house all winter.

I had read an article saying the key to a long, happy marriage is the little acknowledgements you give the other person daily. These little rites fill that niche perfectly.

My personal favorite is when one of us calls out ‘NATURE BREAK’ and we jam our shoes on, open the door and proceed to the back yard.

Now that the weather is (finally) getting nice again, the first thing you notice is all the birdsong filling the air. Bluebirds, robins, tree swallows, sandpipers all raising their voices in the bird equivalent of ‘hey baby’.

Walking over the newly green grass, spotting tiny flowers in all their splendor.

Counting the number of dandelions. Since we are in the country, on the side of the glorious hill you see above, there is no pressure to exterminate the little buggers, so we let them be in all their yellow glory.

I take my binoculars as we check on the bald eagle nest across the front yard. Mama eagle has been faithfully warming the eggs for 3 weeks now, critically needed, since the mornings are still in the 20s. When we are lucky, we can watch daddy eagle fly 20 feet over our house not 30 yards away on his way to deliver lunch. Sucker is huge.

Watching the tree swallows veer away from the nest boxes on the side of the garage when they see us, so as to trick us away from where they have stashed their babies. They keep doing this even though they know we love them and they come the same time every year. I see they’ve chased the bluebirds away from the boxes again, which is a shame as there are nine of them, with only two occupied. Ah well, tree swallows are gonna tree swallow.

Have no hummingbird sightings yet, which is good, since the feeder would freeze. Probably a couple of more weeks. Every year for the past nine we have the same two pairs arrive and nest in the fruit trees on the side yard. The feeder is hung directly in front of the kitchen window, not six inches away.

We keep count of the number of new calves in the field next door. Six so far. They’re big enough now that they are playing tag, tres cute.

And as the prelude to the return to the house, I hug my wife and tell her I love her.

Life is good.