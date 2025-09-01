Transgender Fatigue In America
Every school shooter the last 2 years was a transgender
This is a stunningly good article — much too good to chop into sub-quotes.
Bring Back Asylums: It’s Time To Talk About Transgender Fatigue In America
Go read it immediately. I’ll wait.
The Biden administration was the most trans-friendly in history:
Topless Trans Woman at White House Pride Event Sparks Outrage
Sunday marks both Easter and the Transgender Day of Visibility. Cue the culture war.
Biden puts a thumb in the eye of Christians on their highest holiday. Try that with the Muslims, asshole.