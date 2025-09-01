This is a stunningly good article — much too good to chop into sub-quotes.

Bring Back Asylums: It’s Time To Talk About Transgender Fatigue In America

Go read it immediately. I’ll wait.

The Biden administration was the most trans-friendly in history:

Topless Trans Woman at White House Pride Event Sparks Outrage

Sunday marks both Easter and the Transgender Day of Visibility. Cue the culture war.

Biden puts a thumb in the eye of Christians on their highest holiday. Try that with the Muslims, asshole.