US trucker shares big news from ‘inside sources’ on deadly foreign drivers…

Turns out the insurance industry is coming to the rescue of American truckers by refusing to insure loads from people who 1) drive for shit and 2) can’t read or speak English.

“However, we’ve got some good news. A US trucker just shared some interesting news from his inside sources within the insurance industry.

The driver says that many insurance companies are waking up.

He’s been talking to people in the know, and what he’s hearing is exactly what drivers across the country have been begging for… insurance providers are done covering cargo for these reckless foreign drivers. Their chaos on the road isn’t just deadly; it’s also destroying freight, too.”

At last check, the DOT has over 24,000 small trucking firms with the name ‘Singh’ in the title, which is a rock-solid indicator of an Indian owner.

Why the creation of all these 1 or 2 person LLCs? The easiest way to skirt immigration rules is to work as an ‘independent contractor’. The Feds hand out TIN (Taxpayer Identification Numbers) like candy to anything with a pulse, WITH ABSOLUTELY NO CHECKS ON IMMIGRATION STATUS.

The use of TIN and ‘contractor’ status means all payments for services are Business to Business. These bypass all IRS withholding and insurance requirements. It’s insanely easy to pay NO TAXES AT ALL. since there is really no way for the IRS to track all such transactions.

So, not only are these ‘people’ killing Americans everywhere in the country, odds are they’re paying zero taxes while they’re doing it.

And the details of just ONE of the latest deadly accidents involving TWO illegal alien truckers:

“Two distracted truck drivers caused the death of Connor Dzion, an 18-year-old freshman at the University of North Florida. The two trucking companies who employed the truck drivers were ruled negligent in his wrongful death. Dzion’s parents were awarded $100 million for pain and suffering and $900 million for punitive damages.

Russel Rogatenko, the driver of an AJD Business Services Truck (“AJD”), was looking at his cell phone when he crashed and flipped his 18-wheeler on I-95. AJD did not investigate the driver’s fitness for employment or conduct a background check before allowing him to drive a semi- truck across the country. Had AJD done so, it would have found that Russel had been in several accidents and that he did not have a license to drive a commercial truck.

While sitting in traffic waiting for the Rogatenko accident to be cleared, Connor’s vehicle was rear-ended by a semi-truck owned by Kahkashan Carrier (“KC”) and driven by Yadwinder Sangha traveling at 70 miles per hour while on cruise control. The impact of the collision killed Connor. Data from the KC semi-truck showed that Yadwinder had set the cruise control to 70 miles per hour and had failed to brake until 1 second before the crash. The post-crash investigation also found that Yadwinder was on his 25th straight hour of driving, far exceeding the legal limit.”