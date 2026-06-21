Did a Netflix-and-chill last night with my lovely wife of 44 years (anniversary last week). The promo clip for this movie was amazing, and despite my preference for documentaries and sci-fi (Three Body Problem and Altered Carbon are personal favorites) we decided to give it a spin.

3 Body Problem

Altered Carbon

Drawn in immediately. Zoey Deutch Zoey Deutch is one of those people who looks completely different when seen from different angles, which intrigues me no end.

Anya Taylor-Joy is another one of these:

Absolutely loved her in The Queen’s Gambit.

The Queen's Gambit

Back to that rom-com. It’s rated as the #2 show on Netflix. Now we know why.

Voicemails for Isabelle

Premise is different — she loses her younger sister, who dies of cystic fibrosis, but continues to share her life via voicemails to her sister’s old phone number.

Said number has been re-issued to the male lead, Wes. He keeps listening as she adds voicemails to the pile on a near-daily basis and rapidly becomes invested in her life. He even starts screaming at the phone when she makes mistakes. It’s tres cute.

She works as a prep cook for a tyrannical chef in San Francisco and suffers the usual dating indignities.

Back and forth, back and forth. The made-up quandary. the usual breakups and makeups, the rom-com plot in three sentences.

And since it’s Netflix, the usual interracial crap. Only one overtly political line. I have super-sensitive antennae for that crap.

But there are elements that make you reach for the kleenex. I went through 3 that night. I know I’ve turned into an old softy, but this reached into places I don’t want to talk about in public.

I am going through some intense shit in my personal life and my emotions are barely below the surface. Watching things like this brings out the tears almost immediately.

Two thumbs WAY THE HELL UP. Watch this. You won’t regret it.