In an effort to cut down my spew, I’m going to try this approach.

The problem is that’s too long for a single email — but there is a ‘See More’ button at the bottom of the email.

No more innocent explanations for RussiaGate

TENNESSEE HORROR: Muslim Man Mohamed Mohamed Charged After Raping Unconscious Woman to Death in Front of a Church (Video)

Nobody knows what's real anymore

“Nobody believes what government officials say. Nobody believes what journalists say. In our world today, fantastic stories come and go, and nobody knows if they’re real.

CIA director William Casey reportedly told other principals gathered in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in early 1981, “We’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false.” Whether Casey was being frighteningly blunt or darkly humorous, I don’t know. Yet we certainly know that the CIA and FBI have been running mass propaganda programs on the American people for as long as either agency has existed.”

One of the most iconic lines in cinema history:

Terence Stamp, Iconic Superman Villain and Oscar-Nominated Actor, Passes Away at 87

Changing Names Won’t Fix MSNBC’s Reputation As A Left-Wing Propaganda Machine

White House Launches Official TikTok Account

AAP: Big Pharma’s Corrupt Puppet Sacrificing Kids for Endless Profits

Influencers were paid to go after doctors

Just when you thought you couldn’t hate Biden any more …

Pursuing Peace: PATRIOTS’ TOP 10 – Watch MAGA

Newly Released Emails Reveal Joe Biden’s Own DOJ Red-Flagged Thousands of Last-Minute Autopen Pardons

After Push to Make Male-Oriented Franchises More Female, Disney Now Trying To Reach Young Men

The Masculine Stampede From the Democrats

I started this substack back in January with the intention of getting the info out on how we cured cancer TWICE without drugs, chemo, radiation or doctors:

My wife of 43 years had been referred to hospice with terminal lung cancer and I was hip deep in trying to keep her alive.

With her reluctant permission, because she is a very private person, I started this substack and made this first entry. The argument that overcame her reluctance was this: if we can save even ONE PERSON from the clutches of the cancer industrial complex, then our lives will have been worth living. She completely agreed with that.

I love this girl with all my heart.