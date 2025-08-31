‘Birthing person’ instead of pregnant: A liberal think tank paid to try to help Democrats not sound like lunatics.

Until they jettison the crazies, they are destined to wander in the wilderness:

EUREKA! I have literally thousands of memes in at least 12 categorized directories. I wanted to use the above but couldn’t find it. I entered an ‘m’ in the search box and it was in the results. Lucky hit.

If I do a Sunday Funnies with a different letter every week, I won’t duplicate funnies! At least, only the superbly OCD will remember I repeated one after 26 weeks. Sweet!

Mr. Kunstler hits another one out of the park:

“The essence of all that was a gigantic game of pretend, a broad and deliberate dissociation from reality for the purpose of maintaining a political racketeering operation, which is what the Democratic Party had become. Pretend that men can become women. Pretend that Covid vaccinations are safe and effective. Pretend that national borders don’t matter. Pretend that crime is not a social problem. Pretend that riots are mostly peaceful. Pretend that our elections are free and fair. Pretend that “Joe Biden” is president. Pretend that Ukraine is fighting for democracy. And so on. All pretend.”

From your keyboard to God’s ears:

“Between that and the coming prosecution of its many stars from the Clintons to Adam Schiff to New York Attorney General Letitia James and many other names you are familiar with, the Democratic Party — and its war against reality — may be truly done.”

Sundance from Conservative Treehouse, breaks my heart again

throwing major shade at JD Vance. Seems MAGA is on track for a major betrayal.

Dammit. The boy’s amazing, but he’s getting on my nerves.

“Once we accept how both wings of the UniParty operate, we then see how the system works. The Obama network ultimately led to the modern IC surveillance state. The Vance network now appears to be positioned to benefit from it.

Unfortunately, much like an abuser toward the abused, our ideological enemy uses our virtues of love and trust as weapons. We are in an abusive relationship with government.”

Canada Surrenders Completely

The Snow Mexicans are pissed, of course.

FBI setup Pam Bondi on the Epstein files

An excerpt from 'Starting to worry again':

“For those who don’t follow events too closely: Pam Bondi is the new Attorney General and had the usual Conservative Booster Playbook run on her. You know, ‘greatest thing since sliced bread’ and ‘staunch patriot’ and ‘definitely on Trump’s side’.

She went on Fox News every day for a week and said she was releasing the Epstein Files, that they ‘were sitting on her desk’ and that they detailed ‘really sick actions’. Ooh, talk dirty to me, Blond Savior.

Instead of releasing all this fresh red meat on a website, she flew 15 conservative ‘influencers’ to the White House and sent out publicity pictures of them waving thick binders of ‘Epstein Files Phase 1’ and looking immensely pleased with themselves.

Then we found out there was nothing in them that wasn’t already in public, and indeed, they even blacked out (redacted) a page of phone numbers that was already public.

And that is what we call the same old Conservative Letdown Playbook. Talk up the person running the playbook, talk up the release, then deliver a damp squib that comes across as a backhand to the face.

Talk about a bummer. We’ve seen this play SO MANY TIMES it practically screams ‘look what you made me do to you’.

‘Ooh baby, I love you, let’s talk about our plans for the future’ and then they bitchslap you for not doing the dishes ‘right’. Over and over. I’m sick of it…

So, Miss Bondi, our Blond Savior, goes BACK on Fox to say she was ‘lied to’ by the scumbag douches in the Southern NY District of the FBI, but now she’s on the case. That means she’s either the latest playbook runner, or a complete dumbass and rube. And where in the hell is our Great Dark Hope, Kash Patel, our new FBI director?”

So, if the first link is true, she was blindsided by the douchebags in the FBI, and her public embarrassment was calculated.

Miss Bondi, I salute your efforts against the forces of darkness. God speed, and fair winds to you. I will try to be more patient, now that I know a little more about what you’re up against.

The FBI is NOT your friend

A Damning indictment of the FBI

MORE evidence of FBI suckage

Shocking NEW Documents Expose Multi-Front Effort To Protect Clintons While Framing Trump

“IRS agents reviewed the evidence and at least one agent concluded it meant that the "entire [Clinton Foundation] enterprise is a fraud." Agents then moved to treat the whistleblowers as cooperating witnesses and even set up secure computer servers to hold the material they had collected.”

What’s going on in Minneapolis? Muslim call to prayers will now be broadcast over the city loudspeakers as early as 3:30am and as late as 11:00pm. Time to move?

Big Pharma Lies AGAIN!

Vaccines with aluminum bases cause autism at 200% normal. Big surprise.

A DC police whistleblower is vindicated

Dearborn police department is now 40% Muslim, and they celebrate it.

ANOTHER Q Proof: