The Trump Trap: Turning the Left Into Pavlov’s Dogs

So funny because it’s true.

“He realizes that all he needs to do to coax leftists into adopting the very positions that cost them dearly in the election last November is to propose something, anything, popular with the public, secure in the knowledge that Democrats will loudly oppose it. Call it the Trump trap.”

Illegals cheating on the CDL exams

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!

Elon is NOTORIOUS for hiring H1-Bs.

And I thought H1-Bs were bad

Stunningly beautiful floor piano performance

Rep. Thomas Massie Introduces Bill To Repeal Gun Free School Zones Act

No, it’s not a COUP against RFK Jr. It’s a ‘CAPTURE’…

You didn’t really think Big Pharma was going down without a fight, did you? They’re spending HALF of their available funds to take down RFK without actually addressing his concerns in any tangible way — so they can continue making ~60 billion a year on vaccines. These people are SCUM.

President Trump is considering BANNING American IT firms from outsourcing their work to India

What a FABULOUS idea!! I’ve been going on about H1-Bs and Indians for weeks!