Do the British have the balls for a real revolution?

I’m hoping they still have some pride, but I’m not holding my breath. Only 32% of LONDON is native Britons.

Mayor Adams Has Elevated Muhammad’s Birthday to “Holiday” Status in NYC

Man, is this guy getting desperate or what? Pandering to Muslims. SMH.

I’m praying this occasion turned into a righteous beatdown, as the two assholes on the left and right desperately deserve one. Why the hell is Bill Gates still alive?

From here: DOD Kills Venezuelan drug traffickers

BOMBSHELL: President Trump Was an FBI Informant Against Epstein

FINALLY! Some good news: Phillies Karen steals homerun ball from kid, kid gets a goodie bag and signed bat from the player himself.

Carol Roth Spotted a Great Metaphor In That 'Phillies Karen' Video

West Point Yanks Tom Hanks' Award Bash with No Explanation, Leaving Hollywood's Non-Soldier in the Dust

Could it be because they know he’s on Epstein’s client list?

While you were sleeping, Trump was on a comedy roll that had the internet LOL’ing…

This is a stunningly good write-up. The author shows how the intelligence community made 9/11 happen, how they protected the Saudi perpetrators and how they parlayed the events of that day into the Patriot Act, which was their ultimate goal.

HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!

Black Lives Matter says Black people have a 'right to violence'

That will not end well for you.

The Left’s Radical Lurch: How the Democrats’ Descent into Marxism and Violence Pushed Icons Like Trump, RFK Jr., Musk, and Rogan to the Right

Another stunner. Too many good lines to excerpt. Go, read.

Damn, I wish I could write like this. Once again, in firmer voice: Go, Read.

Kunstler. Nuff said: Exorcism Nigh

“The Left has its martyr, the degenerate George Floyd, and now the right has its martyr, the righteous Charlie Kirk. Choose your hero.”