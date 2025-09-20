What a great idea — expand the Obama-repealed Smith-Mundt Act that disallowed the use of propaganda in the national media.

The Charlie Kirk Act

Doug Ross has a stunningly good write-up on the RussiaGate scandal. It was a binge-read for me:

It’s up to Part XIII — you can find them all listed here:

Doug Ross Archive

Well said, Mr. Knighton, well said:

“Being reasonable, however, only works with reasonable people.

I can no longer assume anyone on the left, even those saying the correct things right now, is reasonable. After all, the “correct things” haven’t seemed to include calling out the nutjobs on their side of the fence who are celebrating Charlie’s assassination.”

…

“I told myself that most leftists weren’t evil. I told myself that most of them really did believe they were good people and were just trying to make the right call each day, even if I disagreed with their conclusions.

Today, I’m not buying that.

Today, I see that far too many on the left see assassination as a viable strategy in opposing views they disagree with. I see that many of them are just fine with killing the opposition.

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They’re doing this now, when they’re out of power, and they’re trying like hell to take complete and permanent control of our government. Does anyone think the killing would stop then? Would they all suddenly become reasonable at that point?

I’m optimistic. I’m not stupid.

So we live in unreasonable times, and I’m done being the reasonable man.

Or maybe I’m simply becoming reasonable for the first time. Maybe what I woke up to today was a recognition that the only reasonable solution isn’t to view the left as the opposition, but the enemy.

Either way, the tide has changed for me.

It’s a new day, and I’m done playing nice.”

Julie Kelly, another banger out of the park:

From our friends overseas: The Dialogue Died with Charlie Kirk

“Yes, the great cruel irony with the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the master of dialogues, is that the Left has shown us, in both the murder and their reactions to it, that the time for dialogue is over.”

I like Chris Bray — he reminds me of a socially acceptable version of me.

Sunday Smiles

Make sure you see Shaq and the gorilla video. Wife died laughing.

Tulsi Gabbard has tough words for the “empty” people who celebrated Charlie Kirk’s murder.

Man buys his first suit

and says Charlie Kirk has inspired him to get right with the Lord, for the 1st time.

This is so good I’m still smacking my lips:

When the Celebration Turns to Ashes

Stunning revelations about killer

“Federal investigators are uncovering shocking details in the Charlie Kirk assassination case. According to reports: $50,000 in wire transfers flowed through DSA-linked accounts in the months leading to the killing. Funds allegedly covered Tyler Robinson’s logistics, travel, and even weapon acquisition. Internal FBI documents reportedly name Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) and NY Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani as figures tied to the DSA’s leadership during this period. “

Trans pipeline of death and violence takes three shocking new twists…

Answers the question as to why antifa is still running along — they appear to be funded and protected by the FEDS.