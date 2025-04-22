Ken sez:

I woke up at 4:30 this morning with this idea half-formed, and since I’m a lazy bastard it will probably limp along in said state until it expires in “Message length exceeded” or a public collapse into self-loathing.

In either case, if you find it amusing, please forward the link to it. I need to expand the pool of tormented souls that I torture with these ramblings, so as to satisfy my intense need to be disliked.

Narrator:

The year is 2026. Those retards in the government pissed off the Chinese with the tariffs to the point where they took their Tik-Tok and went home in a huff.

This left the dumbasses with a big problem — the masses demanded their bread and circuses and were causing a huge stink. Something must be done!

The solution was brilliant in its simplicity. The ravening hordes of XWitter needed a better, more public way to strut their hostility, so why not design an interface that allowed them to anonymously savage random self-selected teams of morons, with the added benefit that it cost nothing except kudos (and followers) from the mouth breathers crying about the death of Tik-Tok?

Gladiators with memes. Just the thing.

And thus was born ThunderDome. The concept and format were simple because of the base nature of the contestants: two teams enter, one team leaves. Winners get clicks and followers.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

Mongol→Woot:

Dude, that Cap’n America asshole is on the top of the rankings. What say we team up and kick his ass?

Woot→Mongol:

Who the f*ck are you? I don’t work with neckbeard losers waiting in the basement for their mommy to bring their hot pocket. Piss off, pissant.

Mongol→Woot:

Good, good. Let your hatred wash over you.

You may know me from such battles as ‘You are beneath me’, ‘Open wide Loser’ and ‘Yo mama says you suck’. 100K followers, looking to upgrade. Check em out.

Woot→Mongol:

Ok, you don’t entirely suck. What makes you think your not-too-cringe meme game can knock off Cap? That dude rocks.

Mongol→Woot:

YOLO. Let’s give it a run. What have you got to lose?

You simpin for Cap?

Thought you were this big swinging dick, what with the 1.2 million followers and all.

Woot→Mongol:

Simp? From a lamer like you?

Alright, challenge accepted. Warning you out front I will kneecap your ass and leave you to the hyenas if your shit is weak. You think you got what it takes to run with the big dogs?

Mongol→Woot:

Let’s do this thing, faggot.

Welcome to ThunderDome!

In this corner, we have the Challengers, Woot and Mongol:

And the reigning champions, Cap’n America and Wonder Woman:

Contestants have indicated they know the rules:

No c/r/n-words. Our target audience is 95% bored tweens.

Battle will go in turns and continue until one side flakes due to shame.

Cap’n America goes first, since no one has heard of these other losers.

Let’s get it ON!

CapWW:

Representing AMERICA! Bring it, tards!

Mongols:

You know, we couldn’t agree more

CapWW:

Mongols:

CapWW:

Mongols:

CapWW:

Mongols:

To be continued …



