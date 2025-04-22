Welcome to ThunderDome - I

Woot→Mongol:

I see what you’re going for, but you gotta up your game.

Those dumbasses following Cap eat that patriotism shit up.

See if you can work in Cheeto Jesus.

Mongols:

CapWW:

Mongol→Woot:

Alright, you don’t like my shit — bring it, Mr. Badass.

Mongols:

CapWW:

Woot→Mongol:

This isn’t working. Remember what I told you …

Mongol→Woot:

Throwing in the towel already?

How did a pussy like you get 1.2 million followers?

Stand back and shut up, bitch. I’ll do it myself.

Sheesh.

Mongols:

CapWW:

Mongols:

CapWW:

ThunderDome Declares Killshot

ThunderDome arbitrators have declared a KillShot on the Mongols.

Analysis:

Venturing a Taylor Swift meme was a fatal error.

There is no coming back from that.

ThunderDome: Winner is Cap’n America and Wonder Woman

Thanks for playing, losers. DIAF.