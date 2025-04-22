Welcome to ThunderDome! - II
The beatings will continue until morale improves
Woot→Mongol:
I see what you’re going for, but you gotta up your game.
Those dumbasses following Cap eat that patriotism shit up.
See if you can work in Cheeto Jesus.
Mongols:
CapWW:
Mongol→Woot:
Alright, you don’t like my shit — bring it, Mr. Badass.
Mongols:
CapWW:
Woot→Mongol:
This isn’t working. Remember what I told you …
Mongol→Woot:
Throwing in the towel already?
How did a pussy like you get 1.2 million followers?
Stand back and shut up, bitch. I’ll do it myself.
Sheesh.
Mongols:
CapWW:
Mongols:
CapWW:
ThunderDome Declares Killshot
ThunderDome arbitrators have declared a KillShot on the Mongols.
Analysis:
Venturing a Taylor Swift meme was a fatal error.
There is no coming back from that.
ThunderDome: Winner is Cap’n America and Wonder Woman
Thanks for playing, losers. DIAF.