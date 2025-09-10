Black Lives Matter says Black people have a 'right to violence'

Granted, they posted a clip from a movie that says these things.

The subtitles:

“We have a right to violence.

All oppressed people have a right to violence.

And I’m gonna tell you something.

It’s like the right to pee.

You gotta have the right place,

You gotta have the right time,

You gotta have the appropriate situation,

And I am absolutely convinced that this is it!”

And they included the inflammatory picture of the brutal slaughter of Iryna as a reference:

Talk about an inability to read the room. Pouring gas on a fire that has absolutely BLOWN UP in the last two days is not what I would call smart.

Fox News last night was THREE SOLID HOURS of that video of Iryna being SLAUGHTERED played over and over.

Gutfeld played the videos of all the other news channels saying ‘MAGA pounces” and he summed it up by saying, “Hell, yes. We’re gonna ‘notice’ the f*ck out of this!”.

That will not end well for you.