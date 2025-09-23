Last Friday, I wrote:

The administration has made a total hash of it, as I feared. This article took them at their word that the 100K added was to each applicant — but it seems to be wrong:

President Trump Slaps $100,000 Fee On H-1B Visa Applications

“What this proclamation will do is raise the fee that companies pay to sponsor H-1B applicants to $100,000,” a White House official said Friday. “This will ensure that the people they’re bringing in are actually very highly skilled, and that they’re not replaceable by American workers.”

“So it’ll protect American workers, but ensure that companies have a pathway to hire truly extraordinary people and bring them to the United States,” the official continued.

…

“From 2022 to December 2024, Amazon, Google and Microsoft laid off at least 27,000, 12,000 and 16,000 employees, respectively. However, in that same roughly three-year period, the companies have secured at least 61,000 H-1B visas combined for foreign national workers, according to USCIS.”

This site is my FIRST STOP EVERY DAY:

HIGHLY RECOMMENDED! WHATFINGER NEWS

H1-B visas are good for THREE YEARS which is something I did not know — I thought they were limited to one year.

Existing visas can be renewed, so this whole thing is pretty much meaningless.

Fact Sheet: President Donald J. Trump Suspends the Entry of Certain Alien Nonimmigrant Workers

But here’s the kicker: The H-1B Visa, Explained

This is the form a business must complete to get H1-Bs.

See the second line down — “No. of Workers”?

The company can put as many workers as they want in there and from the careful avoidance in the White House ‘Fact Sheet’ that was meant to ‘clarify’ things, there is nothing that says the 100K applies to EACH APPLICANT.

It looks suspiciously like they will pay 100K for EACH APPLICATION.

Microsoft laid off 9,000 people and probably submitted their APPLICATION for 6,300 H1-Bs just once. 100K is not even couch lint to Microsoft.

Meaning this whole thing appears to be bullsh*t.

Anyone that can prove me wrong on this, please drop a comment.

I REALLY want to believe we are not being played by the Trump administration because that would just break my heart.

The Indians are playing their role:

“Totally Unacceptable”: Indians Rage Over Trump’s $100,000 Fee on H-1B Visas

ANY change in the terms of the rape process will result in squeals from these people.

“The executive orders of President of America had come as a shocker to all,” Revanth Reddy, the chief minister of the Indian state of Telangana, said in a public statement following the order. “This is totally unacceptable in the historical context of Indo-American relationships.”

“It is for the Indian Government to immediately set up a mechanism to resolve this amicably keeping the interests of our tech population and skilled workers, who have served America for so long,” Reddy continued. “The suffering for our Telugu techies will be unimaginable.”

Other Indian government officials lined up to speak against the new exorbitant fee.”

Well played, fellows, well played.

Considering they are the ones doing this:

That article contains links to all the OTHER WAYS they are totally raping the American workforce due to high tech looking to save a buck, like the OPT program, the L-1 scam and the H1-EAD total scam.

So, why is the Trump administration pissing down our backs and telling us it’s raining?

As I stated in the earlier articles, remittances to India are averaging 120 BILLION dollars EVERY YEAR. It’s an official Indian government goal to rape the USA for as much as they humanly can — it’s celebrated in even their English language newspapers.

This is a HUGE business.

Maybe Trump is just putting the camel’s nose under the tent. One can hope.

From the “Totally Unacceptable” article above, we see the people who SHOULD be capering about in glee are what they like to call “cautiously optimistic”:

“Champions of the American workforce celebrated the order and expressed hope that the move is the first step in supporting American workers.

“The big positive is it moved the Overton Window further to our side,” Kevin Lynn, founder of U.S. Tech Workers, a group that advocates on behalf of American citizens in the tech industry, said to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“While it was disappointing to learn upon further clarification that the proclamation doesn’t impact H-1Bs that have been currently issued, there is a silver lining in that it does include requiring DOL [Department of Labor] and DHS [Department of Homeland Security] to use proper rule making procedures to raise the prevailing wage levels and to bring about a change wherein the highest paid alien workers v. ordinary workers filling entry level positions, will be prioritized — essentially ending the lottery,” Lynn stated.”

And, of course, Indians being like they are:

“The day after Trump signed the executive order, Indian Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal suggested the U.S. was “a little afraid of our talent,” according to the Times of India.”

As a hardcore opponent of ANY of these visa programs I am very disappointed: