My first stop every day

This was a fabulous write-up on the Piers Morgan/Nick Fuentes interview:

Nick Fuentes vs The World - No Country for Old Rules

I HIGHLY RECOMMEND THIS ARTICLE. GO. READ.

For the not totally online folks, Piers is a Boomer from England and Fuentes is a twenty-something Gen Z kid who is totally ostracized in polite circles because he just doesn’t give a f*ck what people think about him and the things he says.

“Aaron Bastani had posted a short review that Morgan had crucified Fuentes, I added a comment generally agreeing with him, then a few hours later there were all these replies making fun of me.

Huh, what happened?

Looking at other posts there was a parallel reality, and the dividing line was age.

So, I watched the interview again, and it hit me, I wasn’t watching an interview, I was watching a game and both sides were playing by different rules.

I watched it like a dad. I watched it like Fuentes is my own son who’d gone off on a weird rebellious path, bright kid, saying wild things, completely unbothered by the consequences and me sitting there thinking “Fuck, where did I go wrong?”

And to be fair to Piers, he handled himself better than people expected, aside from the per-capita meltdown and the tampon nonsense, but he missed the point.

Two completely different worlds watching the same video.

One group: “Fuentes is a dangerous extremist.”

Another group: “Fuentes is our guy, ha-ha, fuck the boomers.”

Same content. Totally different interpretations.

And that’s when it hit me again.

The old rules don’t work anymore.

All the stuff we were raised to believe: shame works, consequences matter, grown-ups set the tone, none of that applies in Fuentes’ world.

Fuentes isn’t trying to win over older people.

He couldn’t care less if we think he’s disgusting.

In fact, the more offended we are, the funnier it is for him. It’s fuel.

And for Gen Z, the institutions of politics, media and education lost their credibility long before Fuentes ever opened his mouth.

And that’s not their fault. That’s on us.”

He details many of the things broken in this world, that make it a complete shit sandwich for Gen Z. The list is practically endless. There is no bright light anywhere.

Gen Z will be the first generation in American history where their world was NOT better than it was for their parents.

In fact, remember all the RVs with bumper stickers saying they were going to spend all their money on themselves and leave NOTHING to their kids? Boomers.

There’s a complete playground on the web where the phrase “OK, Boomer” is the politest thing they have to say about Boomers.

Vox Day is an iconoclast who has NOTHING WHATEVER good to say about them:

All Boomers must die

But here’s something the first author above didn’t mention — the dating scene these days is absolutely horrifying, to the point that 55% of men aged 18-35 have NEVER approached a woman in public.

And the women are furious about it, despite their fervent embrace of MeToo, ‘creeps’ everywhere and feminism.

Go to your search engine and type in “men not approaching women” and see for yourself the smoking rubble of the dating scene. Why Men Are Not Approaching Women

Nightclubs are closing in the hundreds because the men aren’t showing up anymore. Women are being asked to pay to get in the club when 20 years ago they could waltz straight to the door. They then find there are NO men, and their entry fee was wasted.

There are literally thousands of TikTok videos where women wear painted-on tights to the gym and try to find men glancing in their direction, all in the hope of adding another ‘this guy was creeping on me’ video to the already steaming huge pile. Imagine the mindset of someone ruining a guy’s life for clicks.

Gyms are trying to fight back, banning phone tripods, recording, trying to set clothing standards that most of these women ignore because wearing loose floppy sweats is not going to help them in their quest to shame gym bros. What a sick, twisted game.

Nowadays 50% of marriages end in divorce, with the men typically getting raped in divorce court. It’s estimated 60% of male suicides are men who have been through the wringer and are left alone with their reason for living taken away forcibly by the court.

The minimum population stability rate is 2.1 children per woman. The US is at 1.6, with 60% of those named Rajesh, Juan and Mohammed.

Dark times ahead. To Gen Z: this Boomer is truly sorry. You deserve better.