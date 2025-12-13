Wilds of the Pacific NW

Wilds of the Pacific NW

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Uncle Albert's avatar
Uncle Albert
Dec 19

Well, if I may, I would posit that we, as Boomers (me: 75 trips around the Sun), got a lot of things right, to wit: ending the War in Vietnam, some sense of how to treat the planet we inhabit, how psychedelics and reefer can be used for good, the Music of the 60s and 70s and an emphasis of Free Speech for all. Am in agreeance with you about the Boomer embrace of feminism and its present-day manifestation..

So on balance, am of the opinion that we got more right than wrong

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ken Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture