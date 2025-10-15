Peacefully sawing logs in my sleep, when this video from Kenny Chesney starts on the inner screen: There goes my life

A musical meditation on how your best plans can take a U-turn, and then God shows you a better way.

Maybe it’s God’s way of telling me this recent awakening of mine is the right path. I know I cry a lot these days, for a supposedly hard man. Every time I see this little girl crawl up those stairs, then turn and smile at her father, it goes straight to my heart.

And the song is pretty good, too. :-)

Craig Morgan tells it like it is: This aint nothin

“He was standing in the rubble of an old farm house outside Birmingham

Some on-the-scene reporter stuck a camera in the face of that old man

Please tell the folks, mister, what are you gonna do

Now that this twister has taken all that’s dear to you?

The old man just smiled and said Boy, let me tell you something

This aint nothing

…

And last year I watched my loving wife of 50 years waste away and die

And I held her hand until her heart of gold stopped pumping.

Now boy, THAT’S something”

They don’t play this song on streaming, claiming it’s too depressing.

Mannfred Mann’s Earth Band: Be not too hard

I was 21 when this song came out, and it was a message I desperately needed to hear.

“Be not too hard for life is short and nothing is given to man

Be not too hard if he’s so lost because he does the best he can”

I had dropped out of college, dooming my life dream of becoming a doctor, and was working on becoming an X-Ray tech. It was the closest I could reasonably get to helping people, which was my real goal.

I find these days there are a myriad of ways to help people. The American Legion we go to has a large elderly population. One old lady, not long for this world, has a difficult time getting up from her chair sometimes, so I go over when I see her struggling and help her up.

The smile she gives me is priceless.

My wife tells me the thing that most impressed her was an incident at Taco Bell, of all places. We were eating when an old guy came in with a cane, and he could barely walk at all. He placed his order and struggled to a seat by a window.

When they called his name, I went up, got his tray and walked it over to him.

The smile he gave me was priceless.

These little acts just warm my heart. And possibly they will make up for some of the crap I did when my nickname was ‘StormTrooper’. One can only hope.

The section where he talks about Love and Loss tears me up every time:

My gradual metamorphosis into an old softy has me bemused. But when things like these are a commonplace, anyone with a functioning soul has got to be concerned:

I wish you all well. Try to be kind, for the world is hard for a lot of people.



